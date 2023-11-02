DII football bracket watch: Ferris State, Missouri Western, West Georgia face must-win Week 10 battles

The DII football bracket is really starting to take shape. After the second regional rankings this past Monday, the two-time defending champion Ferris State Bulldogs are on the outside looking in. However, with a pivotal matchup against nationally ranked Davenport this Saturday, things can change quickly.

That game is one of several that can cause chaos in the final regional rankings of the season come Monday. Let's take a look at what to watch.

DII football games to watch: Week 10 (all games Saturday, Nov. 4)

Ferris State at Davenport, 12 p.m. ET | WATCH

Ferris State came in at No. 8 in the last regional rankings, which means the Bulldogs are the first out of the Super Region Three bracket. A win against Davenport, currently ranked No. 6, can quickly change things.

Davenport needs to bring its A game. Though the Panthers are undefeated, they have certainly played some games that were closer than they should have been, allowing 34 points to 1-8 UMary two weeks ago, and surviving on the final drive to eke past 4-5 Saginaw Valley State last week. Chances are, against a team like Ferris State, they won't have the luxury of coming from behind. Sure, the Bulldogs have two losses, but one is by a touchdown to nationally ranked FCS Montana and the other is to No. 2 Grand Valley State. The playoffs have essentially begun, and as we all know, the Bulldogs haven't lost a playoff game in two years. This is their time of year, and coming off a 56-0 win, they should be raring to go.

East Stroudsburg at Shepherd, 12 p.m. ET | WATCH

Another tournament regular, Shepherd, was outside the top seven in the regional rankings. After being upset by Bloomsburg, the Rams fell to No. 9 in the Super Region One rankings. A victory over No. 4 East Stroudsburg would certainly improve their postseason hopes and a chance at the No. 7 spot.

The problem for the Rams is East Stroudsburg is one of the most balanced teams in the PSAC. The Warriors are No. 2 in both scoring offense (35.6 points per game) and scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game). They are equally balanced on offense, averaging 192.3 yards on the ground and 203.11 yards passing per game. The Rams are a bit more pass heavy in their attack, which may bode well for them: East Stroudsburg is No. 1 in the PSAC against the run, but middle of the road against the pass. This has the makings of a shootout down to the final whistle.

Virginia State at Virginia Union, 1 p.m. ET | LISTEN (No watch link available)

This is a battle for the CIAA Northern Division between the top two teams. Virginia Union is clinging to the No. 10 spot in Super Region Two, and a spot in the CIAA championship game next week against No. 7 Fayetteville State could be exactly what the Panthers need to backdoor their way into the tournament.

This is one of the oldest rivalries in DII football, so there is no love lost. Virginia Union has won three of the last four. The Panthers own the CIAA's top scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and defense (10.9 points per game), so the Trojans will have their hands full. That is especially true with Jada Byers, who has 591 yards rushing in his last four games for Virginia Union.

Allen at Benedict, 2 p.m. ET | WATCH

Every game matters for Benedict if the Tigers want to secure their second consecutive No. 1 seed in Super Region Two. Now, Allen needs just about everyone else to collapse in Super Region Two to make the DII football championship, but they do have one of the toughest offenses Benedict has faced and should be a big test to get this team postseason ready.

Allen is No. 2 in scoring offense in the SIAC, putting up 33.4 points per game. Quarterback David Wright leads the way as the top passer in the SIAC with 2,799 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets also have a pair of receivers that can get open in Armone Harris and Deyandre Ruffin and will stretch this defense. That Benedict defense, though — it is the best, statistically speaking, in DII football. Tops in both points and yards allowed, this defense is ferocious and considering Wright has thrown 14 interceptions already this year, the Tigers can make for a long day under center. Not only is Benedict one of the top sack teams in DII, the Tigers get to the ball with 13 interceptions — three of which have been pick-6s.

Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m. | WATCH

This is the 102nd meeting between these two programs, so throw out Catawba's 4-5 record. Rivalries bring a different energy, which is what Lenoir-Rhyne found out last week, falling to unranked Wingate. That dropped the Bears to No. 5 in Super Region Two and another loss could drop them out of the picture entirely.

On paper, this should be all Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bears have outscored every team in the South Atlantic Conference — the next closest has 83 fewer points — while the defense is allowing a conference-best 11.3 points per game, pretty much 16 points fewer than Catawba allows each week. The Bears will use Dwayne McGee to lead their rushing offense, which is best in the SAC and has created a conference-high 19 touchdowns. Catawba is riding high off a big Homecoming victory over Barton and will certainly be looking to play spoiler to its long-time rival this weekend.

Pittsburg State at Missouri Western, 2 p.m. ET | WATCH

The Gorillas are looking to extend their 20-game winning streak in the MIAA and finish another regular season undefeated. Standing in their way is one of the more surprising stories of 2023, Missouri Western. The Griffons were just 5-6 last season and are now 7-2 and in the No. 9 spot in the vaunted Super Region Three. An upset against No. 1 Pittsburg State is the exact statement the selection committee is looking for.

Pittsburg State owns this series of late. The Gorillas have won the last three in a row and nine of the last 10, so the Griffons will be put to the test. Missouri Western has the MIAA's second-best offense, while the Gorillas have the conference's best scoring defense, so let the chess match begin. It will take everything Missouri Western has in its arsenal to pull this one off, but it may not be midnight just yet for one of this year's Cinderellas.

Delta State at West Georgia, 7 p.m. ET | WATCH

This is pretty simple for West Georgia. Currently sitting at No. 8 in Super Region Two, a statement victory over No. 2 Delta State should boost the Wolves into the top seven and get them a place in the bracket heading into the final week of the season. While it won't be an easy task, West Georgia has some momentum on its side: The Wolves have beat the Statesmen three years running.

The key to stopping Delta State is stopping Patrick Shegog. The dual-threat quarterback is fourth in the Gulf South Conference in passing and eighth in rushing, so he is a legitimate threat in both parts of the game. If West Georgia can get the GSC's leading rusher Rajaez Mosley going and control the clock and keep the ball away from Delta State, the Wolves have a real chance to win this. The Delta State offense can roll — behind a conference-best 43.4 points per game — so the Wolves will need their best defensive output of the year to win this one.