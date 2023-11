College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 12

Week 12 of the college football season is up next. Here is the full schedule for the College Football Playoff Committee's top 25 teams this week. The season's third College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday, November 14.

College football top 25 schedule, scores for Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Minnesota | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 3 Michigan at Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 4 Florida State vs. North Alabama | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 4 p.m. | FOX

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | FOX

No. 8 Alabama vs. Chattanooga | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

No. 9 Missouri vs. Florida | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 Louisville at Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers | 12 p.m. | FS1

No. 13 Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Oklahoma at BYU | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 15 LSU vs. Georgia State| 8 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 22 Utah | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 19 Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas | 7 p.m. | FS1

No. 23 Oklahoma State at Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 24 Tulane at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

College Football Playoff Poll

Released Nov. 14

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 10-0 2 2 Ohio State 10-0 1 3 Michigan 10-0 3 4 Florida State 10-0 4 5 Washington 10-0 5 6 Oregon 9-1 6 7 Texas 9-1 7 8 Alabama 9-1 8 9 Missouri 8-2 14 10 Louisville 9-1 11 11 Oregon State 8-2 12 12 Penn State 8-2 10 13 Ole Miss 8-2 9 14 Oklahoma 8-2 17 15 LSU 7-3 19 16 Iowa 8-2 22 17 Arizona 7-3 21 18 Tennessee 7-3 13 19 Notre Dame 7-3 20 20 North Carolina 8-2 24 21 Kansas State 7-3 25 22 Utah 7-3 18 23 Oklahoma State 7-3 15 24 Tulane 9-1 23 25 Kansas 7-3 16

Released Nov. 7

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ohio State 9-0 1 2 Georgia 9-0 2 3 Michigan 9-0 3 4 Florida State 9-0 4 5 Washington 9-0 5 6 Oregon 8-1 6 7 Texas 8-1 7 8 Alabama 8-1 8 9 Ole Miss 8-1 10 10 Penn State 8-1 11 11 Louisville 8-1 13 12 Oregon State 7-2 16 13 Tennessee 7-2 17 14 Missouri 7-2 12 15 Oklahoma State 7-2 22 16 Kansas 7-2 21 17 Oklahoma 7-2 9 18 Utah 7-2 18 19 LSU 6-3 14 20 Notre Dame 7-3 15 21 Arizona 6-3 NR 22 Iowa 7-2 NR 23 Tulane 8-1 24 24 North Carolina 7-2 NR 25 Kansas State 6-3 23

Released Oct. 31