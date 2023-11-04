How the 12-team College Football Playoff will work: Teams, schedule, bids

College Football Playoff officials will introduce a 12-team playoff bracket next season, expanding from the current four-team format.

How CFP teams are selected under new format

The new 12-team College Football Playoff field will include the six highest-ranked conference champions, which will receive automatic bids. The top four teams will receive a first-round bye to the quarterfinals.

The six highest-ranked teams remaining will round out the 12-team format.

Where CFP games will be played

The lower seed has the opportunity to select the host venue during the first round. Bowl games will be introduced in the quarterfinal round. The semifinals will be played in bowls on a rotating basis while the national championship host site is determined through bids by prospective host sites.

Here's what the 12-team field would look like right now

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, the CFP Selection Committee released the first set of rankings for the 2023-24 season. Ohio State found itself at No. 1 ahead of defending national champion Georgia and Michigan. Utilizing the respective rankings, let's project what the 12-team bracket would look like for the 2023-24 season.

Here are the top 12 teams from Week 10's CFP rankings:

Released: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

RANK SCHOOL RECORD 1 Ohio State 8-0 2 Georgia 8-0 3 Michigan 8-0 4 Florida State 8-0 5 Washington 8-0 6 Oregon 7-1 7 Texas 7-1 8 Alabama 7-1 9 Oklahoma 7-1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 11 Penn State 7-1 12 Missouri 7-1

First round

As stated in the official announcement by the CFP, the first rounds would take place at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program during the week of Saturday, Dec. 21.

Although specific game dates have not yet been announced, we can make predictions on how each matchup will appear.

No. 12 Missouri at No. 5 Washington

No. 11 Penn State at No. 6 Oregon

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 7 Texas

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Alabama

With the top-four seeded teams receiving bye weeks, the winner of each team listed above would move on to face teams No. 1 through 4. Teams will not be reseeded. This means that the top-ranked team would proceed to face the winner of the No. 9 and No. 8 matchup.

Bowl games

CFP officials stated that the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis.

2024 quarterfinals: Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl

2024 semifinals: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl

2025 quarterfinals: Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl

2025 semifinals: Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl

The CFP schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons:

2024 CFP Schedule Game Date First round Dec. 20-21 Fiesta Bowl | Quarterfinals Dec. 31 Peach, Rose, Sugar Bowl | Quarterfinals Jan. 1 Orange Bowl | Semifinals Jan. 9 Cotton Bowl | Semifinals Jan. 10 Atlanta, GA | National Championship Jan. 20

2025 CFP Schedule Game Date First round Dec. 19-20 Cotton Bowl | Quarterfinals Dec. 31 Orange, Rose, Sugar Bowls | Quarterfinals Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl | Semifinals Jan. 8 Peach Bowl | Semifinals Jan. 9 Miami, FL | National Championship Jan. 19

Tap here to learn more about the 12-team CFP expansion for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.