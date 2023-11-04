North Dakota State-South Dakota State football: Memorable moments, all-time history of the Dakota Marker

It's been more than 115 years since North Dakota State and South Dakota State first battled on the gridiron. The North Dakota State and South Dakota State football rivalry, known as the "Dakota Marker," is arguably the rivalry with the highest stakes in the FCS.

Since 2004, when the Bison and the Jackrabbits each joined the FCS, the two programs play annually for the Dakota Marker trophy. The trophy is a 75-pound model replica of the quartzite monuments, first placed in the summers of 1891 and 1892, that marks the border between North Dakota and South Dakota along the Seventh Standard Parallel (45°56'07" N).

The winner of each year's regular-season game takes home the Dakota Marker trophy. Playoff meetings do not count toward the trophy series.

The Bison hold a 63-47-5 head-to-head edge in the all-time series and the series is tied 10-10 for the Dakota Marker trophy.

Here are five moments chronicling North Dakota State and South Dakota State’s decorated pasts.

2004 — The first Dakota Marker game

The first edition of the Dakota Marker did not disappoint. With both North Dakota State and South Dakota State new entrants at the FCS level, 2004’s meeting was for the only trophy either team was eligible for.

The battle for the inaugural Dakota Marker trophy came down to the wire. The Bison and Jackrabbits were in a back-and-forth affair. South Dakota State would come out on top 24-21, thanks to Brad Nelson’s 22-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with 39 seconds to go.

2008 — Going for the win

In 2008, the final play decided the winner of Dakota Marker. Trailing on the road in the fourth quarter, South Dakota State drove downfield to score a touchdown, leaving the Jackrabbits trailing by one.

Rather than kicking an extra point, South Dakota State went for the win with a two-point conversion. The risky call resulted in Ryan Berry finding Mike Steffen for the win 25-24, silencing the Fargodome crowd.

2014 — Playoff heroics

In the 2014 FCS quarterfinals, the Bison and Jackrabbits met in the FCS playoffs for the second time in history. What a meeting it was.

With 3:18 to play in the fourth quarter, South Dakota State ended a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a touchdown to go ahead 24-20.

Then North Dakota State, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, drove from its own 24-yard line to a first-and-goal chance at the South Dakota State seven-yard line. A false start penalty knocked the Bison back to the 12-yard line. The next play, Wentz found RJ Urzendowski in the back left corner of the end zone for what would become the game-winning touchdown.

South Dakota State attempted to answer with a score of its own, but an interception from Bison Tre Dempsey secured North Dakota State’s 27-24 victory.

2016 — The Marker returns to Brookings

Entering 2016’s meeting, North Dakota State had won the last eight meetings of the rivalry. The Bison looked like their winning streak would extend another year until the final second.

With the fourth quarter in its waning seconds, South Dakota State had the ball on North Dakota State’s two-yard line. Yet, North Dakota State’s red zone defense had forced the Jackrabbits to go 0-3 in the red zone throughout the game.

The final red zone opportunity reversed South Dakota State’s fortunes, with Taryn Christion finding Jake Wieneke on a two-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown. The Dakota Marker headed back to Brookings, ending the six-year drought with a 19-17 win.

2019 — College GameDay gets a taste of the rivalry

College Gameday visited the Dakota Marker game in 2019 on the campus of South Dakota State. The matchup featured an undefeated, No. 1 ranked Bison team against a one-loss, No. 3 ranked Jackrabbit team. The hype for the game was immense; South Dakota State’s Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium saw its first sellout in its history.

The game was an instant classic. At the half, South Dakota State led 6-3. In the third quarter, North Dakota State would take the lead with two touchdowns, including a pass from Trey Lance.

The game turned when a significant, season-ending injury knocked out Jackrabbit quarterback J’Bore Gibbs, forcing true freshman Keaton Heide into action. Heide played serviceably, running in for a game-tying touchdown that knotted the score at 16 apiece.

However, North Dakota State would emerge victorious 23-16 with a 71-yard touchdown run from Adam Cofield with 2:32 to play.

2022 — Battle for the FCS championship

No. 1 South Dakota State defeated No. 3 North Dakota State 45-21 to win the 2022 FCS championship. It's the first FCS title in Jackrabbit history.

With the win, FCS head coach of the year John Stiegelmeier won his first title in his 26th season as South Dakota State's head coach. Stieglemeier has also led the Jackrabbits to their first playoff win over North Dakota State and their first four-game winning streak over the Bison since 1947-1950.

All-time series history

Date Winner Score Location Nov. 4, 2023 South Dakota State 33-16 Brookings, SD Jan. 8, 2023 South Dakota State* 45-21 Frisco, TX Oct. 15, 2022 South Dakota State 23-21 Fargo, ND Nov. 6, 2021 South Dakota State 27–19 Brookings, SD Apr. 17, 2021 South Dakota State 27–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 2019 North Dakota State 23–16 Brookings, SD Dec. 14, 2018 North Dakota State* 44–21 Fargo, ND Sep. 29, 2018 North Dakota State 21–17 Fargo, ND Nov. 4, 2017 South Dakota State 33–21 Brookings, SD Dec. 10, 2016 North Dakota State* 36–10 Fargo, ND Oct. 15, 2016 South Dakota State 19–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 3, 2015 North Dakota State 28–7 Brookings, SD Dec. 6, 2014 North Dakota State* 27–24 Fargo, ND Nov. 1, 2014 North Dakota State 37–17 Fargo, ND Sep. 28, 2013 North Dakota State 20–0 Brookings, SD Dec. 1, 2012 North Dakota State* 28–3 Fargo, ND Nov. 10, 2012 North Dakota State 20–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 22, 2011 North Dakota State 38–14 Brookings, SD Nov. 13, 2010 North Dakota State 31–24 Fargo, ND Oct. 17, 2009 South Dakota State 28–13 Brookings, SD Nov. 22, 2008 South Dakota State 25–24 Fargo, ND Nov. 17, 2007 South Dakota State 29–24 Brookings, SD Nov. 18, 2006 North Dakota State 41–28 Fargo, ND Nov. 12, 2005 North Dakota State 41–17 Fargo, ND Oct. 9, 2004 South Dakota State 24–21 Brookings, SD Sep. 27, 2003 North Dakota State 24–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 2002 South Dakota State 25–20 Brookings, SD Oct. 20, 2001 North Dakota State 45–38 Fargo, ND Oct. 14, 2000 North Dakota State 21–3 Fargo, ND Oct. 16, 1999 North Dakota State 28–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 24, 1998 North Dakota State 35–32 Fargo, ND Oct. 25, 1997 South Dakota State 34–27 Brookings, SD Oct. 19, 1996 North Dakota State 31–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 14, 1995 North Dakota State 26–17 Brookings, SD Oct. 8, 1994 North Dakota State 52–39 Fargo, ND Oct. 9, 1993 South Dakota State 42–30 Brookings, SD Sep. 26, 1992 North Dakota State 47–10 Fargo, ND Sep. 28, 1991 North Dakota State 35–0 Brookings, SD Sep. 22, 1990 North Dakota State 40–28 Fargo, ND Sep. 23, 1989 North Dakota State 33–12 Brookings, SD Sep. 17, 1988 North Dakota State 55–26 Brookings, SD Sep. 19, 1987 North Dakota State 43–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 11, 1986 North Dakota State 49–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 12, 1985 North Dakota State 41–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 13, 1984 North Dakota State 55–30 Fargo, ND Oct. 15, 1983 North Dakota State 24–12 Brookings, SD Oct. 2, 1982 North Dakota State 10–3 Brookings, SD Oct. 10, 1981 North Dakota State 48–24 Fargo, ND Oct. 18, 1980 North Dakota State 23–16 Brookings, SD Oct. 27, 1979 North Dakota State 38–14 Fargo, ND Nov. 4, 1978 North Dakota State 28–26 Brookings, SD Oct. 1, 1977 North Dakota State 27–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 2, 1976 North Dakota State 13–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 4, 1975 South Dakota State 13–8 Brookings, SD Oct. 5, 1974 North Dakota State 28–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 27, 1973 North Dakota State 24–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 28, 1972 North Dakota State 34–16 Fargo, ND Oct. 30, 1971 South Dakota State 20–13 Brookings, SD Oct. 31, 1970 North Dakota State 35–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 8, 1969 North Dakota State 20–13 Brookings, SD Sep. 21, 1968 North Dakota State 21–3 Fargo, ND Sep. 30, 1967 North Dakota State 34–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 1, 1966 North Dakota State 35–6 Fargo, ND Oct. 2, 1965 North Dakota State 41–13 Brookings, SD Oct. 3, 1964 North Dakota State 20–13 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 1963 South Dakota State 40–25 Brookings, SD Oct. 27, 1962 South Dakota State 17–6 Fargo, ND Oct. 28, 1961 South Dakota State 41–12 Brookings, SD Oct. 22, 1960 Tie 14–14 Fargo, ND Oct. 24, 1959 North Dakota State 8–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 25, 1958 North Dakota State 33–20 Fargo, ND Oct. 26, 1957 South Dakota State 32–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 27, 1956 North Dakota State 26–9 Fargo, ND Oct. 22, 1955 South Dakota State 33–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 16, 1954 South Dakota State 50–13 Fargo, ND Oct. 24, 1953 South Dakota State 32–14 Brookings, SD Oct. 11, 1952 North Dakota State 48–14 Fargo, ND Oct. 20, 1951 Tie 7–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 14, 1950 South Dakota State 60–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 4, 1949 South Dakota State 33–13 Brookings, SD Oct. 16, 1948 South Dakota State 7–6 Fargo, ND Nov. 1, 1947 South Dakota State 7–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 12, 1946 North Dakota State 6–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 31, 1942 South Dakota State 14–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 11, 1941 North Dakota State 25–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 1, 1940 South Dakota State 7–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 14, 1939 South Dakota State 6–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 12, 1938 North Dakota State 13–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 9, 1937 South Dakota State 13–6 Fargo, ND Nov. 14, 1936 North Dakota State 7–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 12, 1935 North Dakota State 7–6 Fargo, ND Nov. 10, 1934 South Dakota State 38–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 14, 1933 South Dakota State 13–7 Fargo, ND Oct. 8, 1932 North Dakota State 12–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 24, 1931 South Dakota State 7–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 15, 1930 North Dakota State 24–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 19, 1929 Tie 0–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 10, 1928 South Dakota State 27–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 15, 1927 South Dakota State 33–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 16, 1926 South Dakota State 21–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 17, 1925 Tie 3–3 Brookings, SD Oct. 4, 1924 South Dakota State 14–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 13, 1923 North Dakota State 14–13 Fargo, ND Nov. 11, 1922 South Dakota State 13–0 Brookings, SD Oct. 22, 1921 South Dakota State 54–0 Fargo, ND Oct. 23, 1920 South Dakota State 28–7 Brookings, SD Oct. 25, 1919 Tie 0–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 16, 1917 South Dakota State 21–14 Brookings, SD Nov. 13, 1915 South Dakota State 21–0 Watertown, SD Nov. 30, 1912 South Dakota State 7–6 Brookings, SD Oct. 28, 1911 South Dakota State 14–3 Brookings, SD Nov. 30, 1909 South Dakota State 6–3 Fargo, ND Nov. 30, 1908 North Dakota State 11–5 Brookings, SD Nov. 30, 1907 South Dakota State 11–0 Fargo, ND Nov. 30, 1903 North Dakota State 85–0 Fargo, ND

*indicates an FCS playoff game