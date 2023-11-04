Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by College Football Ranking rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0)

Next game: vs Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP poll)

Ohio State entered the locker room trailing for the first time all season Saturday against Rutgers, but a fortuitous interception return for six opened the second-half flood gates and OSU pulled away in a 35-16 victory.

No. 2 Georgia (9-0)

Next game: vs. Ole Miss on Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: 2022 (15-0, won CFP national title)

Can the Bulldogs do it again? Georgia has won two titles in a row and even went 15-0 a year ago. Nebraska was the last to post back-to-back perfect seasons, doing so in 1994 and 1995.

No. 3 Michigan (9-0)

Next game: vs. No. 11 Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons, thanks to wins against rival Ohio State and Big Ten titles. Following their bye week, they cruised past Purdue, 41-13.

No. 4 Florida State (9-0)

Next game: vs. Miami (FL) on Saturday, Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

Florida State erases early deficit vs. Pitt, cruises to 24-7 victory that secures ACC Championship berth.

No. 5 Washington (9-0)

Next game: vs. No. 18 Utah on Saturday, Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

Washington continues to impress, most recently picking up a 52-42 win over No. 20 Southern Cal in a shootout at the Coliseum.

James Madison (9-0)

Next game: vs. Connecticut on Saturday, Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: 1975 (9-0-1 in DII)

Though JMU is new to the FBS, the Dukes have been here before. Last year, James Madison started 5-0 and was No. 25 in the AP poll before falling to Georgia Southern.

Liberty (9-0)

Next game: vs. Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 11

Last undefeated season: Never

Flames continued to roll with a 56-30 win over Louisiana Tech. With Air Force's first loss of the season, they are now primed to represent the group of five in a New Year's Six bowl game.