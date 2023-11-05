2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker and AQ scenarios

The 2023 FCS playoffs are approaching and 10 automatic bids are up for grabs. Furman won the SoCon's auto-bid, becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Ten teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 14 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.

See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below:

CONFERENCE Auto-Bid TEAM ASUN-WAC (UAC) Big Sky Big South-OVC CAA MVFC NEC Patriot Pioneer SoCon Furman Southland

Conference winners who abstain from the FCS playoffs are as follows:

IVY: TBD

MEAC: TBD

SWAC SWAC East: Florida A&M SWAC West: TBD Click or tap here for SWAC Championship Game information



Week 11 clinching scenarios

All scenarios as of Nov. 5, 2023.

ASUN-WAC (UAC)

The ASUN-WAC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:

Austin Peay wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF: Austin Peay def. Utah Tech AND Eastern Kentucky def. Central Arkansas



Big South-OVC

The Big South-OVC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:

UT Martin wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF: UT Martin def. Southeast Missouri State AND Tennessee Tech def. Gardner-Webb



NEC

The NEC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:

Duquesne wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF: Duquesne def. Stonehill OR Central Connecticut State def. Merrimack



MVFC

The Missouri Valley automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:

South Dakota State wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF: South Dakota State def. Youngstown State



Southland

The Southland automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:

Nicholls wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF: Nicholls def. Lamar



Click or tap here for more on Southland procedures

Big Sky

The Big Sky bid can't be decided in Week 11.

CAA

The CAA bid can't be decided in Week 11.

Patriot

The Patriot bid can't be decided in Week 11.

Pioneer

The Pioneer bid can't be decided in Week 11.