2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker and AQ scenarios

The 2023 FCS playoffs are approaching and 10 automatic bids are up for grabs. Furman won the SoCon's auto-bid, becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Ten teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 14 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.
See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below:
|CONFERENCE
|Auto-Bid TEAM
|ASUN-WAC (UAC)
|Big Sky
|Big South-OVC
|CAA
|MVFC
|NEC
|Patriot
|Pioneer
|SoCon
|Furman
|Southland
Conference winners who abstain from the FCS playoffs are as follows:
- IVY:
- TBD
- MEAC:
- TBD
- SWAC
- SWAC East: Florida A&M
- SWAC West: TBD
Week 11 clinching scenarios
All scenarios as of Nov. 5, 2023.
ASUN-WAC (UAC)
The ASUN-WAC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:
- Austin Peay wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF:
- Austin Peay def. Utah Tech
- AND Eastern Kentucky def. Central Arkansas
Big South-OVC
The Big South-OVC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:
- UT Martin wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF:
- UT Martin def. Southeast Missouri State
- AND Tennessee Tech def. Gardner-Webb
NEC
The NEC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:
- Duquesne wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF:
- Duquesne def. Stonehill
- OR Central Connecticut State def. Merrimack
MVFC
The Missouri Valley automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:
- South Dakota State wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF:
- South Dakota State def. Youngstown State
Southland
The Southland automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 11:
- Nicholls wins the automatic bid in Week 11 IF:
- Nicholls def. Lamar
Click or tap here for more on Southland procedures
Big Sky
The Big Sky bid can't be decided in Week 11.
CAA
The CAA bid can't be decided in Week 11.
Patriot
The Patriot bid can't be decided in Week 11.
Pioneer
The Pioneer bid can't be decided in Week 11.