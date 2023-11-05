2023 NCAA DIII football championship: How to watch the selection show, bracket information

The 2023 NCAA DIII football championship selection show is set for Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. ET. The show will stream live on NCAA.com.

The championship field consists of 32 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-eight of the 32 spots will be filled by teams that win their conference, earning an automatic bid. The remaining five spots will be given to at-large teams.

The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship, will be played on Dec. 15, 2023 at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

North Central (IL) is the reigning champion. The Cardinals have played in three straight Stagg Bowls, winning two of them.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III football tournament:

Opening Round: Saturday, Nov. 18

Second Round: Saturday, Nov 25

Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 2

Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 9

Championship: Friday, Dec. 15

Bracket

DIII Championship History