Sam Harrigan | November 5, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII football championship: How to watch the selection show, bracket information

North Central wins 2022 DIII football Stagg Bowl championship over Mount Union

The 2023 NCAA DIII football championship selection show is set for Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. ET. The show will stream live on NCAA.com.

The championship field consists of 32 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-eight of the 32 spots will be filled by teams that win their conference, earning an automatic bid. The remaining five spots will be given to at-large teams.

The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship, will be played on Dec. 15, 2023 at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

North Central (IL) is the reigning champion. The Cardinals have played in three straight Stagg Bowls, winning two of them.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III football tournament:

  • Opening Round: Saturday, Nov. 18
  • Second Round: Saturday, Nov 25
  • Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 2
  • Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Championship: Friday, Dec. 15

Bracket

DIII Football Bracket

DIII Championship History

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2022 North Central (IL) Brad Spencer 28-21 Mount Union Annapolis, Maryland
2021 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 57-24 North Central Canton, Ohio
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 North Central (IL) Jeff Thorne 41-14 Wisconsin-Whitewater Shenandoah, Texas
2018 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 24-16 Mount Union Shenandoah, Texas
2017 Mount Union Vince Kehres 12-0 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va.
2016 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 10-7 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2015 Mount Union Vince Kehres 49-35 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 43-34 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2013 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 52-14 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2012 Mount Union Larry Kehres 28-10 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
2011 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 13-10 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2009 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 38-28 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2008 Mount Union Larry Kehres 31-26 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2007 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2006 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-16 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2005 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-28 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2004 Linfield Jay Locey 28-21 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va.
2003 St. John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 24-6 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2002 Mount Union Larry Kehres 48-7 Trinity (Texas) Salem, Va.
2001 Mount Union Larry Kehres 30-27 Bridgewater (Va.) Salem, Va.
2000 Mount Union Larry Kehres 10-7 St. John's (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1999 Pacific Lutheran Frosty Westering 42-13 Rowan Salem, Va.
1998 Mount Union Larry Kehres 44-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1997 Mount Union Larry Kehres 61-12 Lycoming Salem, Va.
1996 Mount Union Larry Kehres 56-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 36-7 Rowan Salem, Va.
1994 Albion Pete Schmidt 38-15 Washington & Jefferson Salem, Va.
1993 Mount Union Larry Kehres 34-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1992 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 16-12 Washington & Jefferson Bradenton, Fla.
1991 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 34-20 Dayton Bradenton, Fla.
1990 Allegheny Ken O'Keefe 21-14 Lycoming Bradenton, Fla.
1989 Dayton Mike Kelly 17-7 Union (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala.
1988 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 39-24 Central (Iowa) Phenix City, Ala.
1987 Wagner Walkt Hameline 19-3 Dayton Phenix City, Ala.
1986 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 31-3 Salisbury Phenix City, Ala.
1985 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 20-7 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1984 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-12 Central (Iowa) Kings Island, Ohio
1983 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-17 Union (N.Y.) Kings Island, Ohio
1982 West Georgia Bobby Pate 14-0 Augustana (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala.
1981 Widener Bill Manlove 24-10 Dayton Phenix City, Ala.
1980 Dayton Rick Carter 63-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1979 Ithaca Jim Buttersfield 14-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala.
1978 Baldwin-Wallace Lee Tressel 24-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala.
1977 Widener Bill Manlove 39-36 Wabash Phenix City, Ala.
1976 St.John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 31-28 Towson Phenix City, Ala.
1975 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 28-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1974 Central (Iowa) Ron Schipper 10-8 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1973 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 41-0 Juniata Phenix City, Ala.

