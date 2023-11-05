Major DII football upsets blow up Super Region Three and the top 25

Pittsburg State, Davenport, and UIndy lost in a wild week, and that means there are only five undefeated teams remaining in DII football. It also means Super Region Three is a complete mess.

WEEK 10 STATS AND SCORES: The complete scoreboard

There were some big upsets all across DII football this week that will shake up the national and regional rankings. With just one week remaining to improve those bracket resumes, there are many question marks left to be answered in a huge Week 12 next Saturday. But before that, let's get caught up on what you missed.

Missouri Western beats No. 2 Pittsburg State in biggest upset in program history

Well, it's not midnight just yet. The Griffons' Cinderella, turnaround season continues to roll on in a 31-30 upset of Pitt State. They came in at No. 9 in Super Region Three last week and with the win over the Gorillas — and a loss by UIndy — they could find their way into the top seven this week. The Gorillas had a chance to win this one when star quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. — who had thrown for 303 yards and three touchdowns while rushing in another score — was hurt on what could have been the game-winning drive. That takes nothing away from the Griffons who capitalized on errors and did just enough to survive. With a winnable matchup against Missouri Southern next week, could we see the Griffons — who were 5-6 last year and just 6-5 the year before — make the DII football championship with an impressive 9-2 record?

Shepherd upends East Stroudsburg in huge Super Region One showdown

Entering this pivotal PSAC matchup, the Warriors were sitting with a home seed at No. 4 in Super Region One while the two-time national semifinalist Rams were way down at No. 9. That could all change as Shepherd dominated East Stroudsburg 44-17. It took a while to get rolling — both teams were scoreless after the first — but two Seth Morgan touchdown passes highlighted a 21-point second quarter, inevitably putting this one away early. Both teams are now in must-win situations in Week 11. Shepherd has 2-7 Mercyhurst while East Stroudsburg has a tremendous matchup against regionally ranked Cal (PA).

McKendree upsets top-10 UIndy, 21-16

Talk about an underdog. The Bearcats were a mere 3-5 entering this matchup against undefeated UIndy, had never beaten the Greyhounds before, nor had they ever defeated a nationally ranked team. They left with a fourth win of the season (their fourth in a row, mind you), eking by the Greyhounds in an absolute stunner. The game was never really in question, as UIndy scored the first points of the game on a field goal and watched McKendree's quarterback Caleb Fisher throw three-straight touchdowns before answering. Two of those scores went to Kendall Abdur-Rahman, who also added 138 receiving yards on the day. With so much chaos in Super Region Three this weekend, UIndy is very much on the bubble and can't afford to lose next week.

More Super Region Madness in DII football

Ferris State was trailing nationally ranked and undefeated 10-7 Davenport at the half, but clamped down to run away with the game 28-10. The win should boost the two-time defending champs into the top seven in Super Region Three and leave Davenport in a must-win against Grand Valley State this week to make the bracket next Sunday.

was trailing nationally ranked and undefeated 10-7 Davenport at the half, but clamped down to run away with the game 28-10. The win should boost the two-time defending champs into the top seven in Super Region Three and leave Davenport in a must-win against Grand Valley State this week to make the bracket next Sunday. Tusculum pulled off an upset over regionally ranked Mars Hill, which came in at No. 25 in the latest D2Football poll. The Pioneers won going for two with the game tied in double overtime. That puts the Pioneers in the SAC championship game and Mars Hill's postseason chances in doubt.

pulled off an upset over regionally ranked Mars Hill, which came in at No. 25 in the latest D2Football poll. The Pioneers won going for two with the game tied in double overtime. That puts the Pioneers in the SAC championship game and Mars Hill's postseason chances in doubt. In a very chippy second half Delta State eased its way past West Georgia, 47-13. It was a balanced rushing attack for the Statesmen with four players rushing for a touchdown. The Wolves lost their starting quarterback on a late hit early in the third quarter and never recovered, although a blocked punt for a touchdown looked like it may turn the tide. With the Fort Valley State loss, all hope is not lost for West Georgia, but it will need some help.

eased its way past West Georgia, 47-13. It was a balanced rushing attack for the Statesmen with four players rushing for a touchdown. The Wolves lost their starting quarterback on a late hit early in the third quarter and never recovered, although a blocked punt for a touchdown looked like it may turn the tide. With the Fort Valley State loss, all hope is not lost for West Georgia, but it will need some help. Glenville State running back Alfred Menjor led the charge with 132 yards rushing and two scores as the Pioneers upset Frostburg State 13-10. The Bobcats are in a bit of trouble with Shepherd and Fairmont State winning but can control their destiny with a win over Fairmont State in Week 11.

running back Alfred Menjor led the charge with 132 yards rushing and two scores as the Pioneers upset Frostburg State 13-10. The Bobcats are in a bit of trouble with Shepherd and Fairmont State winning but can control their destiny with a win over Fairmont State in Week 11. Albany State (GA) snuck past Fort Valley State — which was regionally ranked this past week — to secure a spot in the SIAC championship game against undefeated Benedict. The low-scoring affair was a war of attrition as Jhaydon Sullivan played the hero for Albany State with two rushing touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

snuck past Fort Valley State — which was regionally ranked this past week — to secure a spot in the SIAC championship game against undefeated Benedict. The low-scoring affair was a war of attrition as Jhaydon Sullivan played the hero for Albany State with two rushing touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Ashland took down Findlay in a four-overtime thriller 37-35. Dezmin Lyburtus had a monster game for the Eagles, pulling in 11 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns as well as a crucial two-point conversion in the third overtime.

BLOCKED PUNT! @UWGAthletics cuts the lead to 17-13 and Delta State blocks the extra point.



This game is getting nutty. Looks like Wolves QB may be sidelined after a late hit. Missed one drive. Should make for an interesting finish in this @GulfSouth showdown. #D2FB pic.twitter.com/EXj07USOn6 — Wayne Cavadi (@WayneCavadi_D2) November 4, 2023

The DII Football Power 10 Rankings: Week 10

No. 1 Colorado School of Mines| Previous: 1

John Matocha added to his DII football legacy with five more touchdowns as the Orediggers dropped 77 points this week. If Max McLoud had to actually finish games this season, I think his numbers would be record-setting as he went for 127 yards and two touchdowns — his fourth multi-touchdown game in a row. They have now outscored RMAC competition 418-77 and with their 21st RMAC win in a row, have the longest conference winning streak in DII football. With 0-10 Fort Lewis on deck, the Orediggers should finish the regular season perfect in blowout fashion.

No. 2 Grand Valley State | Previous: 2

What is so dangerous about the Lakers is how easily they put up points... with no one player leading the way. Cade Peterson clearly makes this offense go, but you would never know by his stats. This team is selfless and dropped 66 points this week and has scored at least 43 points every week since Week 1. A huge matchup against Davenport next week could boost their strength of schedule to get them to the No. 1 spot in a wild Super Region Three.

No. 3 Harding | Previous: 4

The Bison could very well be No. 1 in Super Region Three this week. Another blow out win, another game where five different players find the end zone on the ground. Cole Keylon led the way with three rushing touchdowns, but all the usual suspects — Blake Delacruz, Braden Jay, and Omar Sinclair — found the end zone as well. This team is rolling, and as long as its defense can shut teams down and that triple-option controls the clock, the Bison will go far. A very winnable game against Arkansas Tech awaits.

No. 4 Ferris State | Previous: 5

Doesn't matter how you win this time of year, just as long as you do. The Bulldogs put the pieces together in the second half and knocked Davenport out of the top 15 and possibly Super Region Three top seven. The win should get the Bulldogs in the mix and have their foot in the door for another playoff run, although this year will likely be starting on the road. Ferris State should beat Wayne State (MI) next week to close the season.

No. 5 Slippery Rock | Previous: 6

The Rock dominated in another impressive victory and are clearly the team to beat in Super Region One. Brayden Long had a monster day throwing for 400 yards on 85 percent passing with no interceptions and five touchdowns in what is about as close to a perfect day as you can have. The Rock takes their No. 1 offense in the PSAC into the conference championship game against Kutztown's No. 1-ranked defense.

No. 6 Benedict | Previous: 7

The Tigers are heading to the SIAC championship game against Albany State (GA) after disposing of Allen's high-flying offense quite easily. Per usual, this defense was a nightmare, forcing three interceptions and sacking David Wright III three times (that's a lot of threes, isn't it?). Joshua Barker had all three sacks. This team is locked in at No. 1 for now and with a win in the SIAC championship game and another undefeated season, the Tigers are hoping for another first-round bye.

No. 7 (tied) Pittsburg State, Central Missouri | Previous: 3, 8 respectively

This is probably too harsh a fall if we're being honest. Sure, the Gorillas were upset, but let's be real — Missouri Western is a top-25 and regionally ranked team. The Gorillas didn't play their best football and still only lost by one. Still, with the teams above them all winning quite convincingly, Pittsburg State gets dinged a little this week but should still be a top-three team in its Super Region.

For the Mules, well, they are one of the several surprises in the MIAA this season. They capture at least a share of the MIAA title, if not the whole thing, after another dominating victory. To no one's surprise, Zach Zebrowski exploded, throwing for 459 yards and five touchdowns while rushing in a sixth score on the day. If this team plays its starters next week, it may hang 100 on Lincoln (MO) which is allowing 71 points per game this season.

No. 9 Bemidji State | Previous: 10 (tied)

There is nothing flashy or thrilling about the Beavers 2023 season, but they just keep winning. Brandon Alt threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the defense held Jack Strand and the explosive MSU Moorhead offense to their lowest-scoring output of the season. The Beavers — who cling to the seventh spot in Super Region Four — have a must-win next week against Augustana (SD).

No. 10 (tied) Minnesota State, Delta State| Previous: 10 (tied), First five out, respectively

It got scary there for the Mavericks, who saw Winona State reel off 21 points in the fourth quarter and almost complete an unthinkable comeback. Shen Butler Lawson Jr. had another superhuman day, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Like Bemidji State, the Mavericks are near the bottom of Super Region Four and have a huge matchup against Minnesota Duluth this week.

The Statesmen should sit in the No. 2 spot and have a first-round home game after dismantling West Georgia. Mississippi College awaits next week. The story as always is finding a way to stop Patrick Shegog who is such a threat even when he hands off because defenses still think he has the ball.

First four out (in alphabetical order)

Due to a tie at the No. 10 spot, this week only has four teams out of the Power 10.

Ouachita Baptist: Kendel Givens had a monster day for the Tigers as they head into a must-win at the Battle of the Ravine next weekend.

Kendel Givens had a monster day for the Tigers as they head into a must-win at the Battle of the Ravine next weekend. UTPB: Kenny Hrncir threw for five touchdowns, Nemier Herod and Kory Harris each ran for more than 100 yards and the Falcons won by 53 points. This team is good.

Kenny Hrncir threw for five touchdowns, Nemier Herod and Kory Harris each ran for more than 100 yards and the Falcons won by 53 points. This team is good. Western Colorado: Poor Fort Lewis had the Mountaineers aggression taken out on it as Western Colorado rebounded from its loss to Colorado School of Mines in a blowout. Expect more of the same against Adams State next week.

Poor Fort Lewis had the Mountaineers aggression taken out on it as Western Colorado rebounded from its loss to Colorado School of Mines in a blowout. Expect more of the same against Adams State next week. West Florida: Peewee Jarrett throws the ball, John Jiles catches it. It's a proven recipe that works as the duo connected for two more touchdowns this week. The Argos face Chowan next week hoping to keep pace with Delta State in SR2.

Week 10 box score stuffers: The DII football five-stars

The MIAA had some gunslingers this week, but before we get to the player of the week, how about some respect for the dual-threat quarterback this week?

TJ Davis, Nebraska-Kearney: 230 pass, 168 rush, 5 total TD

Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA): 254 pass, 133 rush, 6 total TD

Jordan Morse, Bowie State: 277 pass, 66 rush, 5 total TD

Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene: 194 pass, 132 rush, 4 total TD

Now, onto the player of the week. I just don't know how it goes to anyone else at this point. Central Missouri was projected to finish seventh this season in the MIAA and behind another monster performance from its heralded quarterback, the Mules have a share of the title. This week was Zebrowski's fifth 400-plus-yard passing day of the season, and he now leads the division in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and has just five interceptions this year. Yes, this is his third time winning player of the week, but each time has been a significant milestone for the Mules this season.

Week 1: Braden Gleason, Emporia State

Braden Gleason, Emporia State Week 2: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 3: Jordan Terrell, Barton

Jordan Terrell, Barton Week 4: Patrick Shegog, Delta State

Patrick Shegog, Delta State Week 5: Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida

Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida Week 6: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State

Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State Week 7: Camden Dean, Sioux Falls

Camden Dean, Sioux Falls Week 8: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 9: John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines

John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines Week 10: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Once again, running backs had monster days, so it was hard to find just five. Here are the Week 10 DII football five stars.