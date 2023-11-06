Big wins see Alcorn State and South Carolina State rise in Week 11's HBCU football power rankings

There's separation in conference title races after the most recent weekend of HBCU football. Here's how it impacted Week 11's HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 11 HBCU football power rankings

1. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 8-1 (3-0) | Prev: 1

Davius Richard's impressive season continues, scoring four touchdowns in North Carolina Central's homecoming win. The Eagles can clinch a Celebration Bowl berth with a win over Howard this week.

2. Florida A&M | SWAC | 8-1 (7-0) | Prev: 2

Florida A&M scored 25 straight points after trailing Alabama A&M 21-17 halfway through the second quarter. When the Rattlers flip the switch, they dominate.

3. Alcorn State | SWAC | 6-3 (5-1) | Prev: 6

Alcorn State controls its destiny in the SWAC West after a pivotal win over Southern. With a win and a Prairie View A&M loss, the Braves advance to the SWAC Championship game.

4. Jackson State | SWAC | 7-3 (5-2) | Prev: 5

The future is bright in Jackson after Jacobian Morgan moved his record as a starter, completing over 70 percent of his passes for the second straight week.

5. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 6-3 (2-2) | Prev: 3

Tennessee State saw its postseason hopes likely disappear with a loss to Charleston Southern. However, the Tigers still have a shot to be a top-five FCS HBCU team if they finish strong.

6. Hampton | CAA | 5-4 (3-3) | Prev: 7

Hampton beat Maine behind Elijah Burris' four rushing touchdowns to move its CAA record to 3-3 in conference play. The Pirates have a shot at a winning conference record for the first time since leaving the MEAC.

7. Alabama State | SWAC | 5-3 (4-2) | Prev: 9

Alabama State won its fourth straight game with a win over Grambling State. The Hornets have a shot at finishing second in the SWAC East.

8. Southern | SWAC | 5-4 (4-2) | Prev: 4

Southern's loss to Alcorn State created an uphill battle for the Jaguars to return to the SWAC Championship game. Head coach Eric Dooley has a lot to fix — given his offensive background — after Harold Blood threw three interceptions and the offense only ran 69 yards.

9. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 4-5 (4-2) | Prev: 12

Prairie View A&M handled its business against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 24-point win.

10. South Carolina State | MEAC | 4-5 (2-1) | Prev: 13

South Carolina State has a star in running back Jawarn Howell, who ran for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Howell's big day got retiring head coach Buddy Pough his 150th win.

11. Howard | MEAC | 4-5 (2-1) | Prev: 8

Howard fell out of the top 10 after its loss to South Carolina State. Things don't get any easier for the Bison with defending Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central up next.

12. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 4-5 (2-4) | Prev: 10

Alabama A&M fought hard before Florida A&M's talent overwhelmed the Bulldogs.

13. Morgan State | MEAC | 3-5 (2-1) | Prev: 14

Morgan State has won consecutive games and has a shot at surpassing its third-place MEAC finish last year.

14. Grambling State | SWAC | 4-5 (3-3) | Prev: 11

Grambling State has lost three of its last four games, putting a strong start in SWAC play in the rearview mirror.

15. Texas Southern | SWAC | 2-7 (1-5) | Prev: 15

Texas Southern lost a close game to Jackson State in a game that ultimately came down to turnovers.

16. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 2-7 (1-5) | Prev: 17

Bethune-Cookman picked up its first SWAC win in a Thursday night contest with Mississippi Valley State.

17. Norfolk State | MEAC | 2-7 (0-3) | Prev: 16

Norfolk State is now 0-3 in MEAC play after its latest loss. The Spartans get Delaware State next in a battle to avoid last place.

18. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 1-8 (0-6) | Prev: 18

North Carolina A&T's offense has improved over the last two games, but it hasn't translated into wins.

19. Delaware State | MEAC | 1-8 (0-3) | Prev: 19

Delaware State lost its third one-possession game of the season, falling 24-17 to Morgan State.

20. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 1-8 (1-5) | Prev: 20

Mississippi Valley State lost to Bethune-Cookman 20-7.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 1-8 (0-6) | Prev: 21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost to Prairie View A&M 38-14.

