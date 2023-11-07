After a rare absence from the College Football Playoff in 2022, Alabama's road back to the summit this year features another grueling SEC slate and a compelling out-of-conference matchup.
Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn headline the Tide's conference schedule.
Check out Alabama's entire 2023 slate below:
2023 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W, 56-7
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 11 Texas
|L, 34-24
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at South Florida
|W, 17-3
|Saturday. Sept. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Tampa, Fla.
|vs. No. 15 Ole Miss
|W, 24-10
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Mississippi State
|W, 40-17
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Starkville, Miss.
|at Texas A&M
|W, 26-20
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|College Station, Texas
|vs. Arkansas
|W, 24-21
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|12 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 17 Tennessee
|W, 34-20
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 14 LSU
|W, 42-28
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|7:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Kentucky
|--
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|TBD
|TBD
|Lexington, Ky.
|vs. Chattanooga
|--
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Auburn
|--
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|TBD
|TBD
|Auburn, Ala.
SEC football standings
Latest college football rankings
Alabama can exact revenge for both of its losses last season — the Tide lost at Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points — from the cozy confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The entirety of Alabama's 2022 results can be found below.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Utah State
|W, 55-0
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Texas
|W, 20-19
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Austin, Texas
|vs. ULM
|W, 63-7
|Saturday. Sept. 17
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Vanderbilt
|W, 55-3
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at No. 20 Arkansas
|W, 49-26
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|3:30
|CBS
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|vs. Texas A&M
|W, 24-20
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|8 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at No. 6 Tennessee
|L, 52-49
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. No. 24 Mississippi State
|W, 30-6
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at No. 10 LSU
|L, 32-31 (OT)
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Baton Rouge, La.
|at No. 11 Ole Miss
|W, 30-24
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Oxford, Miss.
|vs. Austin Peay
|W, 34-0
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|Noon
|ESPN+/SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Auburn
|W, 49-27
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Sugar Bowl)
|W, 45-20
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|Noon
|ESPN
|New Orleans, La.
2023-24 College Football Playoff
The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|LOCATION
|STADIUM
|Semifinals
|Rose Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2024
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Rose Bowl Stadium
|Semifinals
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2024
|New Orleans, La.
|Caesars Superdome
|Championship
|CFP National Championship
|Jan. 8, 2024
|Houston, Texas
|NRG Stadium