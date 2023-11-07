TRENDING 📈

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | November 7, 2023

2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The Clemson Tigers will fight to claim a spot at the 2023 College Football Playoff after falling short in the 2022 season. The ACC champs will also close the regular season, and get a chance at redemption, against rival South Carolina.

Here is Clemson's 2023 football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

Opponent Score DATE TIME (ET) TV Location
at Duke L, 28-7 Monday, Sept. 4 8 p.m. ESPN Durham, N.C.
vs. Charleston Southern W, 66-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 2:15 p.m. ACCN Clemson, S.C.
vs. Florida Atlantic W, 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 8 p.m. ACCN Clemson, S.C.
vs. No. 4 Florida State L, 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 12 p.m. ABC Clemson, S.C.
at Syracuse W, 31-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 12 p.m. ABC Syracuse, N.Y.
vs. Wake Forest W, 17-12 Saturday, Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. ACCN Clemson, S.C.
at Miami (Fla.) L, 28-20 (OT) Saturday, Oct. 21 8 p.m. ACCN Miami Gardens, Fla.
at NC State L, 24-17 Saturday, Oct. 28 2 p.m. The CW Raleigh, N.C.
vs. No. 15 Notre Dame W, 31-23 Saturday, Nov. 4 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C.
vs. Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 11 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C.
vs. North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18 TBA TBA Clemson, S.C.
at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 25 TBA TBA Columbia, S.C.

2022 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 11-3 on the season and took home the ACC title. A late-season loss against rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams. 

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2022 football season, with results.

OPPONENT Score DATE TIME (ET) TV Location
vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA) W, 41-10 Monday, Sept. 5 8:00 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, GA
vs. Furman W, 35-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 p.m. ACCN Clemson, SC
vs. Louisiana Tech W, 48-20 Saturday, Sept. 17 8:00 p.m. ACCN Clemson, SC
at No. 21 Wake Forest W, 51-45 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 24 12:00 p.m. ABC Winston-Salem, NC
vs. No. 10 NC State W, 30-20 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. ABC Clemson, SC
at Boston College W, 31-3 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. ABC Chestnut Hill, MA
at Florida State W, 34-28 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. ABC Tallahassee, FL
vs. No. 14 Syracuse W, 27-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 Noon ABC Clemson, SC
at Notre Dame L, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. Louisville W, 31-16 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN Clemson, SC
vs. Miami (Fla.) W, 40-10 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. ESPN Clemson, SC
vs. South Carolina L, 31-30 Saturday, Nov. 26 12 p.m. ABC Clemson, SC
vs. No. 23 North Carolina (ACC Championship) W, 39-10 Saturday, Dec. 3 8 p.m. ABC Charlotte, N.C.
vs. No. 6 Tennessee (Orange Bowl) L, 14-31 Friday, Dec. 30 8 p.m. ESPN Miami, Fla.

