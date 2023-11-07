2023 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

After claiming back-to-back national titles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have another dominant campaign in 2023.
Georgia posted an unblemished 15-0 record and torched TCU (13-2) in the CFP national championship, 65-7.
Here is the complete 2023 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times:
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Location
|vs. UT Martin
|W, 48-7
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|6 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. Ball State
|W, 45-3
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. South Carolina
|W, 24-14
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. UAB
|W, 49-21
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Athens, Ga.
|at Auburn
|W, 27-20
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Auburn, Ala.
|vs. No. 20 Kentucky
|W, 51-13
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Athens, Ga.
|at Vanderbilt
|W, 37-20
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Nashville, Tenn.
|at Florida
|W, 43-20
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|vs. No. 12 Missouri
|W, 30-21
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|TBA
|TBA
|Athens, Ga.
|at Tennessee
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|TBA
|TBA
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Georgia Tech
|—
|Saturday, Nov. 25
|TBA
|TBA
|Atlanta, Ga.
SEC football standings
Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.
Latest college football rankings
Keep track of where the Bulldogs fall in the national rankings rankings here.
💯 PERFECT: Looking at all undefeated national champions since 1936
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. No. 11 Oregon
|W, 49-3
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Atlanta, Ga.
|vs. Samford
|W, 33-0
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Athens, Ga.
|at South Carolina
|W, 48-7
|Saturday. Sept. 17
|Noon
|ESPN
|Columbia, S.C.
|vs. Kent State
|W, 39-22
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|Noon
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Athens, Ga.
|at Missouri
|W, 26-22
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Columbia, Mo.
|vs. Auburn
|W, 42-10
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. Vanderbilt
|W, 55-0
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. Florida
|W, 42-20
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|vs. Tennessee
|W, 27-13
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|at Mississippi State
|W, 45-19
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Starkville, Miss.
|at Kentucky
|W, 16-6
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Lexington, Ky.
|vs. Georgia Tech
|W, 37-14
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|Noon
|ESPN
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. LSU (SEC Championship)
|W, 50-30
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|4 p.m.
|CBS
|Atlanta, Ga.
|vs. Ohio State
|W, 42-41
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Atlanta, Ga.
|vs. TCU (CFP national championship game)
|W, 65-7
|Monday, Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Inglewood, Calif.
Schedule: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game
2023-24 College Football Playoff
The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.
|Round
|Game
|Date
|Location
|Stadium
|Semifinals
|Rose Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2024
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Rose Bowl Stadium
|Semifinals
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
|Jan. 1, 2024
|New Orleans, La.
|Caesars Superdome
|Championship
|CFP National Championship
|Jan. 8, 2024
|Houston, Texas
|NRG Stadium
The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime.