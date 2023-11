College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

Before the 2023-24 College Football Playoff concludes the season, we'll have six weekly playoff rankings shows to give a look at where things stand.

These rankings will start on Tuesday, Oct. 31 and continue through the sixth and final reveal on Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day). Check out the full schedule below.

2023-24 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements. All times ET and announcements will be made on ESPN.

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 31 ✅

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 7 ✅

9 p.m ET Tuesday, Nov. 14*

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 21

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 28

12 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day)

*Approximate start time. Show will be between the State Farm Champions Classic games.

November 7th rankings:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ohio State 9-0 1 2 Georgia 9-0 2 3 Michigan 9-0 3 4 Florida State 9-0 4 5 Washington 9-0 5 6 Oregon 8-1 6 7 Texas 8-1 7 8 Alabama 8-1 8 9 Ole Miss 8-1 10 10 Penn State 8-1 11 11 Louisville 8-1 13 12 Oregon State 7-2 16 13 Tennessee 7-2 17 14 Missouri 7-2 12 15 Oklahoma State 7-2 22 16 Kansas 7-2 21 17 Oklahoma 7-2 9 18 Utah 7-2 18 19 LSU 6-3 14 20 Notre Dame 7-3 15 21 Arizona 6-3 NR 22 Iowa 7-2 NR 23 Tulane 8-1 24 24 North Carolina 7-2 NR 25 Kansas State 6-3 23