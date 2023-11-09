Upsets rock Super Region Four and the final DII football Power 10 rankings of the regular season

The DII football selection show is tonight, Sunday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com. Before that bracket gets filled, there were several teams that made a last-second bid for their entry into the 2023 DII football championship.

WEEK 11 STATS AND SCORES: The complete scoreboard

Here's a look at the big games, the final Power 10 rankings of the regular season, and your weekly dose of DII football stat-filling superstars.

DII football resume-building wins

Super Region One

Kutztown utterly dominated Slippery Rock to win the PSAC championship, 31-7. The Golden Bears defense was in total shutdown mode, picking off Slippery Rock's Brayden Long — one of the most accurate and efficient passers in DII football this year — three times. Through three quarters, Kutztown's defense allowed just eight first downs and 123 yards before a fourth-quarter score broke up the shutout. This could allow Tiffin to take the No. 1 spot in Super Region One and give Kutztown a bump as well.

utterly dominated Slippery Rock to win the PSAC championship, 31-7. The Golden Bears defense was in total shutdown mode, picking off Slippery Rock's Brayden Long — one of the most accurate and efficient passers in DII football this year — three times. Through three quarters, Kutztown's defense allowed just eight first downs and 123 yards before a fourth-quarter score broke up the shutout. This could allow Tiffin to take the No. 1 spot in Super Region One and give Kutztown a bump as well. No. 7 East Stroudsburg held off No. 4 Cal (PA) 37-30. The Warriors scored twice in the final four minutes to go to 9-2, its most wins since 2008 while its 6-0 home record was its best since 2002. That could keep the Warriors in the bracket to make their first appearance in the DII football championship since 2009. Cal (PA) should have a strong enough resume to stay in the bracket as well, but the Frostburg State win makes things interesting. The issue arises with No. 10 New Haven winning, and with no other NE10 team in the top seven, the Chargers may get earned access and make things trickier to solve.

held off No. 4 Cal (PA) 37-30. The Warriors scored twice in the final four minutes to go to 9-2, its most wins since 2008 while its 6-0 home record was its best since 2002. That could keep the Warriors in the bracket to make their first appearance in the DII football championship since 2009. Cal (PA) should have a strong enough resume to stay in the bracket as well, but the Frostburg State win makes things interesting. The issue arises with No. 10 New Haven winning, and with no other NE10 team in the top seven, the Chargers may get earned access and make things trickier to solve. Frostburg State, which entered the game No. 9 in Super Region One, needed a win over No. 8 Fairmont State to even have a chance at the postseason. Not only did the Bobcats win, they routed the Falcons, 50-20. Myles Fulton led the way with 254 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, and an additional rushing touchdown. With a few teams ahead of the Bobcats losing, they will wait with bated breath to see if the big victory was enough to clamp down the final spot in Super Region One.

Super Region Two

Super Region Two was pretty tame. Teams Nos. 1-5 handled their business. No. 7 Virginia Union defeated No. 6 Fayetteville State 21-10 in the CIAA championship. That improves the Panthers record to 9-1 and leaves the Broncos at 8-2 and very much at risk of making the tournament. Jada Byers had another monster day, rushing for 135 yards and two scores.

defeated No. 6 Fayetteville State 21-10 in the CIAA championship. That improves the Panthers record to 9-1 and leaves the Broncos at 8-2 and very much at risk of making the tournament. Jada Byers had another monster day, rushing for 135 yards and two scores. Limestone's offense has been a juggernaut of late, and that continued on Saturday. The Saints' Big Three — quarterback Dustin Noller (316 yards, five touchdowns), running back Tre Stewart (125 yards, one touchdown), and wide receiver Jelani Baker (156 yards, two scores) — all showed out in a dominating 47-29 win that should be enough to boost No. 8 Limestone into the bracket for a second year in a row.

Super Region Three

It gets wacky here as well. Teams Nos. 1-5 won their games. Henderson State won the 96th Battle of the Ravine, snapping No. 6 Ouachita Baptist's five-game winning streak. The Reddies got out to a huge 31-13 lead before the Tigers made an inspiring fourth-quarter comeback but fell just short.

won the 96th Battle of the Ravine, snapping No. 6 Ouachita Baptist's five-game winning streak. The Reddies got out to a huge 31-13 lead before the Tigers made an inspiring fourth-quarter comeback but fell just short. Missouri Southern defeated No. 7 Missouri Western, and with both No. 9 UIndy and No. 10 Southern Arkansas winning, Ouachita Baptist and Missouri Western are no lock for the bracket. In fact, I would expect UIndy to take one of the two spots. Ouachita's 52-24 win over Southern Arkansas may be enough to keep the Tigers in, but it will be close. The Griffons went to double overtime with the Lions, but it was Missouri Southern who came away with the massive 47-41 upset over nationally ranked, No. 21 Missouri Western.

Super Region Four

There is no telling what is about to happen in this part of the bracket. No. 1 Colorado School of Mines won 82-0 and No. 2 Western Colorado won big as well. That's where the easy part ends. No. 4 UT Permian Basin walloped No. 3 Central Washington in what was the Lone Star Conference championship game. The Falcons finish undefeated in LSC play, winning 42-14 and lock up a host seed in the Super Region. With all the other losses, Central Washington still has a chance, but it will be interesting.

walloped No. 3 Central Washington in what was the Lone Star Conference championship game. The Falcons finish undefeated in LSC play, winning 42-14 and lock up a host seed in the Super Region. With all the other losses, Central Washington still has a chance, but it will be interesting. No. 6 Augustana (SD) won big over No. 5 Bemidji State and should move into the No. 4 spot in this part of the bracket. The Beavers' Brandon Alt had a big day (356 yards passing and three touchdowns), but it wasn't enough to stop the Vikings' balanced attack. Jarod Epperson, who has come on strong the past few weeks, had another big game rushing for 121 yards, catching 32 more, and totaling two scores.

won big over No. 5 Bemidji State and should move into the No. 4 spot in this part of the bracket. The Beavers' Brandon Alt had a big day (356 yards passing and three touchdowns), but it wasn't enough to stop the Vikings' balanced attack. Jarod Epperson, who has come on strong the past few weeks, had another big game rushing for 121 yards, catching 32 more, and totaling two scores. Unranked Minnesota Duluth upset No. 7 (and former national top 10) Minnesota State 33-21. The Bulldogs' Kyle Walljasper was big again, throwing for 210 yards (mainly to Jimmy Durocher who had 152 receiving yards), rushing for 79, and putting up three total touchdowns. With all three teams ranked just outside the top seven (Angelo State, Wayne State (Neb), and Texas A&M Kingsville) winning — and winning convincingly at that — this part of the bracket is a mess. I think Wayne State (Neb) has an interesting resume with a top-35 SOS and signature wins over Augustana and Minnesota Duluth. However, will three losses be too much in such a tightly contested part of the bracket.

upset No. 7 (and former national top 10) Minnesota State 33-21. The Bulldogs' Kyle Walljasper was big again, throwing for 210 yards (mainly to Jimmy Durocher who had 152 receiving yards), rushing for 79, and putting up three total touchdowns. With all three teams ranked just outside the top seven (Angelo State, Wayne State (Neb), and Texas A&M Kingsville) winning — and winning convincingly at that — this part of the bracket is a mess. I think Wayne State (Neb) has an interesting resume with a top-35 SOS and signature wins over Augustana and Minnesota Duluth. However, will three losses be too much in such a tightly contested part of the bracket. Teams Nos. 1-4 seem to be set here. Will Angelo State's best strength of schedule in the Super Region boost them in despite losses to Colorado School of Mines, Central Washington, and UTPB? Are Wayne State's signature wins enough to boost them over NSIC foes Minnesota State and Bemidji State, two teams that the Wildcats lost to? Are Central Washington's wins over Texas A&M-Kingsville and Angelo State enough to keep them in (I think so, but the Wildcats will now be on the road as opposed to hosting)? It can go a variety of ways and will be very interesting Sunday night.

The DII Football Power 10 Rankings: Week 11

(Note: These are the final Power 10 rankings until after the 2023 DII football national champion is crowned.)

No. 1 Colorado School of Mines| Previous: 1

The Orediggers put up 82 points in another RMAC blowout and now finish the season undefeated. John Matocha needed to throw just 17 passes to throw three more touchdowns to add to his unbelievable career numbers, as six different Orediggers (Matocha being one) scored a rushing touchdown. This team is rolling and gets a well-deserved off week in the first-round.

No. 2 Grand Valley State | Previous: 2

It probably wasn't enough with Harding winning, but Grand Valley State shutout nationally ranked Davenport 38-0. The defense held the Panthers, a team that was vying for a playoff spot, to just 187 total yards. Super Region Three will be tough, but I really think it is the Lakers to lose.

No. 3 Harding | Previous: 3

Harding will disagree that Super Region Three is the Lakers to lose. The Bison posted their fourth shutout of the season, and as with the other three, it wasn't even close, defeating Arkansas Tech 56-0. Cole Keylon even threw a touchdown pass in this one, a rare feat in this rush-heavy attack. Harding is about as good as it gets in DII football this year on both sides of the ball.

No. 4 Ferris State | Previous: 4

The Bulldogs took care of business, and despite being on the outside looking in for the second regional rankings, Ferris State is firmly locked into a playoff spot in my opinion. Not much of an explanation is needed — we know what the Bulldogs are capable of this time of year. P.S. — Want to know how tough Super Region Three is? Look at the last three teams listed in the Power 10... and we aren't even at No. 5 yet.

No. 5 Benedict | Previous: 6

The Tigers win the SIAC with another perfect 11-0 run through the conference. This defense may be even better than last year, tops in scoring defense and just behind Harding for second in total defense. Last year, Benedict came out of the bye and were upset, but this team — and the defense in particular — seem to have learned its lessons and should be ready to make some noise in 2023.

No. 6 (tied) Pittsburg State, Central Missouri | Previous:7 (tied)

The two are inseparable. They share the MIAA regular season crown this year and both are headed to the postseason. Central Missouri rolled Lincoln (MO), dropping 63 more points. To no one's surprise, Zach Zebrowski threw for more than 300 yards and many, many touchdowns. For Pittsburg State, it was about the defense, which forced seven turnovers in its victory. Something to watch in the playoffs is the health of starting quarterback Chad Dodson Jr., who left the Missouri Western game hurt on the potential game-winning drive and missed this one.

No. 8 Delta State | Previous: 10 (tied)

The Statesmen finished on a high note with a 41-3 victory. Locked into a host seed, Delta State should be considered a favorite in Super Region Two. Quarterback Patrick Shegog is a special player and was responsible for three more touchdowns this week. The defense has been strong of late as well, and if this team is rolling on both sides of the ball, watch out.

No. 9 Augustana (SD) | Previous: First five out

Throughout a wild season in the NSIC, the Vikings are the last team standing in the Power 10. Bemidji State and Minnesota State were clinging to that No. 10 spot, but with the Vikings winning — and in dominating fashion over Bemidji State — it's a no-brainer that the Vikings finally crack my Power 10. My projected fourth seed in Super Region Four, let's see how big an advantage that home game is.

No. 10 UT Permian Basin |Previous: First five out

The Falcons not only make their season debut in the Power 10, but their first-ever appearance in the DII football Power 10 rankings. Quarterback Kenny Hrncir had at least four touchdowns for the fourth straight week and totaled at least five touchdowns for the fourth time this season. This team seems to be on a mission, and in an absolutely wild Super Region Four, they are looking to make a statement.

Just missed

Instead of the traditional first five out, with this being the last Power 10 rankings until the end of the tournament, here are all teams that were considered for the "first five out"

Bemidji Stat e

Lenoir-Rhyne

UIndy

Minnesota State

Slippery Rock

Tiffin

Virginia Union

Western Colorado

West Florida

Week 11 box score stuffers: The DII football five-stars

Jordan Terrell ran for 403 yards and four touchdowns for Barton. I'm not sure much else needs to be said. He is the final NCAA.com player of the week for the 2023 season, earning his second honors of the season, previously winning in Week 3. Here's a look at all our winners this season.

Week 1: Braden Gleason, Emporia State

Braden Gleason, Emporia State Week 2: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 3: Jordan Terrell, Barton

Jordan Terrell, Barton Week 4: Patrick Shegog, Delta State

Patrick Shegog, Delta State Week 5: Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida

Shen Butler Lawson, Jr., Minnesota State; John Jiles, West Florida Week 6: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State

Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Kymani Clarke, Virginia State Week 7: Camden Dean, Sioux Falls

Camden Dean, Sioux Falls Week 8: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 9: John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines

John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines Week 10: Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri

Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri Week 11: Jordan Terrell, Barton

There were too many unbelievable performers in the final week of the season to focus on the five stars, especially with so much attention being paid to the Super Regions. That said, here are just a few stars who stood out.