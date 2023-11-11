Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by College Football Ranking rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Ohio State (10-0)

Next game: vs Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP poll)

Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison bolstered his Heisman resume and Ohio State's playoff chances with a three touchdown performance in a win over Michigan State.

No. 2 Georgia (10-0)

Next game: at Tennessee on Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: 2022 (15-0, won CFP national title)

Can the Bulldogs do it again? Georgia has won two titles in a row and even went 15-0 a year ago. Nebraska was the last to post back-to-back perfect seasons, doing so in 1994 and 1995.

No. 3 Michigan (10-0)

Next game: at Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

The Wolverines won a defensive battle at No. 10 Penn State and improved to a 10-0 start for the second consecutive season.

No. 4 Florida State (10-0)

Next game: vs. North Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

Florida State won a close in-state battle over Miami (FL) in its last outing.

No. 5 Washington (10-0)

Next game: vs. Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

Washington continues to impress, most recently picking up a another ranked win over then-No. 18 Utah.

James Madison (10-0)

Next game: vs. Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: 1975 (9-0-1 in DII)

Though JMU is new to the FBS, the Dukes have been here before. Last year, James Madison started 5-0 and was No. 25 in the AP poll before falling to Georgia Southern.

Liberty (9-0)

Next game: vs. UMass on Saturday, Nov. 18

Last undefeated season: Never

Flames continued to roll with a 38-10 win over Old Dominion.