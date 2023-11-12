2023 DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 NCAA DII football championship selection show was Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET. Watch the show above.

The tournament consists of 28 teams divided into four Super Regions. Seven teams from each of the four Super Regions will be seeded by the NCAA selection committee with each No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye.

The early rounds will be played at various campus sites, with the championship game on Dec. 16 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

Games from the first round, second round, and quarterfinals will be available to stream on NCAA.com, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google TV devices through NCAA Championships Pass — click here for more information.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division II football tournament, including dates and locations:

Bracket

Interactive bracket | View as a PDF

Championship history

Ferris State is the reigning national champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. Here is a list of every DII national champion since its start in 1973.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2023 ? ? ? ? McKinney, Texas 2022 Ferris State Tony Annese 41-14 Colorado School of Mines McKinney, Texas 2021 Ferris State Tony Annese 58-17 Valdosta State McKinney, Texas 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 West Florida Pete Shinnick 48-40 Minnesota State McKinney, Texas 2018 Valdosta State Kerwin Bell 49-47 Ferris State McKinney, Texas 2017 Texas A&M-Commerce Colby Carthel 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan. 2016 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan. 2015 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Colorado State-Pueblo John Wristen 13-0 Minnesota State-Mankato Kansas City, Kan. 2013 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 43-28 Lenoir-Rhyne Florence, Ala. 2012 Valdosta State David Dean 35-7 Winston-Salem State Florence, Ala. 2011 Pittsburg State Tim Beck 35-21 Wayne State (Mich.) Florence, Ala. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 20-17 Delta State Florence, Ala. 2009 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 30-23 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2008 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 21-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2007 Valdosta State David Dean 25-20 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2006 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 17-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2005 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 21-17 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala. 2004 Valdosta State Christ Hatcher 36-31 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 2003 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 10-3 North Dakota Florence, Ala. 2002 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 31-24 Valdosta State Florence, Ala. 2001 North Dakota Dale Lennon 17-14 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala. 2000 Delta State Steve Campbell 63-34 Bloomsburg Florence, Ala. 1999 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 58-52 (4ot) Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1998 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 24-6 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1997 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 51-0 New Haven Florence, Ala. 1996 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 23-14 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala. 1995 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 27-7 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 1994 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 16-10 Texas A&M-Kingsville Florence, Ala. 1993 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 41-34 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1992 Jacksonville State Bill Burgess 17-13 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala. 1991 Pittsburg State Chuck Broyles 23-6 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala. 1990 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 51-11 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala. 1989 *Mississippi College John Williams 3-0 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala. 1988 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 35-21 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1987 Troy Rick Rhoades 31-17 Portland State Florence, Ala. 1986 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 27-7 South Dakota Florence, Ala. 1985 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 35-7 North Alabama McAllen, Texas 1984 Troy Chan Gailey 18-17 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas 1983 North Dakota State Don Morton 41-21 Central State (Ohio) McAllen, Texas 1982 Texas State Jim Wacker 34-9 UC Davis McAllen, Texas 1981 Texas State Jim Wacker 42-13 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas 1980 Cal Poly Joe Harper 21-13 Eastern Illinois Albuquerque, N.M. 1979 Delaware Tubby Raymond 38-21 Youngstown State Albuquerque, N.M. 1978 Eastern Illinois Darrell Mudra 10-9 Delaware Longview, Texas 1977 Lehigh John Whitehead 33-0 Jacksonville State Wichita Falls, Texas 1976 Montana State Sonny Holland 24-13 Akron Wichita Falls, Texas 1975 Northern Michigan Gil Krueger 16-14 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1974 Central Michigan Roy Kramer 54-14 Delaware Sacramento, Calif. 1973 Louisiana Tech Maxie Lambright 34-0 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.

*Mississippi College's participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions