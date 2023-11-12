2023 DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 NCAA DII football championship selection show was Sunday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET. Watch the show above.
The tournament consists of 28 teams divided into four Super Regions. Seven teams from each of the four Super Regions will be seeded by the NCAA selection committee with each No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye.
The early rounds will be played at various campus sites, with the championship game on Dec. 16 at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.
Games from the first round, second round, and quarterfinals will be available to stream on NCAA.com, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google TV devices through NCAA Championships Pass — click here for more information.
Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division II football tournament, including dates and locations:
- First round: Saturday, Nov. 18
- 12 p.m. ET | No. 3 Kutztown vs. Virginia Union | Purchase stream
- 1 p.m. ET | No. 2 Charleston (WV) vs. New Haven | Purchase stream
- 1 p.m. ET | No. 2 Grand Valley State vs. Ferris State | Purchase stream
- 1 p.m. ET | No. 3 Valdosta State vs. Limestone | Purchase stream
- 1 p.m. ET | No. 4 Augustana (SD) vs. Minnesota State | Purchase stream
- 1 p.m. ET | No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Shepherd | Purchase stream
- 1 p.m. ET | No. 4 Slippery Rock vs. East Stroudsburg | Purchase stream
- 2 p.m. ET | No. 2 Delta State vs. West Florida | Purchase stream
- 2 p.m. ET | No. 2 Western Colorado vs. Central Washington | Purchase stream
- 2 p.m. ET | No. 3 Pittsburg State vs. UIndy | Purchase stream
- 2 p.m. ET | No. 3 Texas Permian Basin vs. Bemidji State | Purchase stream
- 2 p.m. ET | No. 4 Central Missouri vs. Henderson State | Purchase stream
- Second round: Saturday, Nov 25
- TBD | No. 1 Tiffin vs. Winner of No. 4 Slippery Rock/East Stroudsburg | Purchase stream
- TBD | Winner of No. 2 Charleston (WV)/New Haven vs. Winner of No. 3 Kutztown vs. Virginia Union | Purchase streamn
- TBD | No. 1 Benedict vs. Winner of No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne/Shepherd | Purchase stream
- TBD | Winner of No. 2 Delta State/West Florida vs. Winner of No. 3 Valdosta State vs. Limestone | Purchase stream
- TBD | No. 1 Harding vs. Winner of No. 4 Central Missouri/Henderson State |Purchase stream
- TBD | Winner of No. 2 Grand Valley State/Ferris State vs. Winner of No. 3 Pittsburg State/UIndy | Purchase stream
- TBD| No. 1 Colorado School of Mines vs. Winner of No. 4 Augustana (SD)/Minnesota State | Purchase stream
- TBD| Winner of No. 2 Western Colorado/Central Washington vs. Winner of No. 3 Texas Permian Basin/Bemidji State | Purchase stream
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 2, campus sites
- Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 9, campus sites
- Championship: Saturday, Dec. 16, McKinney, TX.
Bracket
Interactive bracket | View as a PDF
Championship history
Ferris State is the reigning national champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. Here is a list of every DII national champion since its start in 1973.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2023
|?
|?
|?
|?
|McKinney, Texas
|2022
|Ferris State
|Tony Annese
|41-14
|Colorado School of Mines
|McKinney, Texas
|2021
|Ferris State
|Tony Annese
|58-17
|Valdosta State
|McKinney, Texas
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|West Florida
|Pete Shinnick
|48-40
|Minnesota State
|McKinney, Texas
|2018
|Valdosta State
|Kerwin Bell
|49-47
|Ferris State
|McKinney, Texas
|2017
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Colby Carthel
|37-27
|West Florida
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2016
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|29-3
|North Alabama
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2015
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|34-7
|Shepherd
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|John Wristen
|13-0
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2013
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|43-28
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Florence, Ala.
|2012
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|35-7
|Winston-Salem State
|Florence, Ala.
|2011
|Pittsburg State
|Tim Beck
|35-21
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Florence, Ala.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|20-17
|Delta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2009
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|30-23
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|21-14
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2007
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|25-20
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2006
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|17-14
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2005
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|21-17
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2004
|Valdosta State
|Christ Hatcher
|36-31
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|2003
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|10-3
|North Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|2002
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|31-24
|Valdosta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2001
|North Dakota
|Dale Lennon
|17-14
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2000
|Delta State
|Steve Campbell
|63-34
|Bloomsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|1999
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|58-52 (4ot)
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1998
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|24-6
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1997
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|51-0
|New Haven
|Florence, Ala.
|1996
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|23-14
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1995
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|27-7
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|1994
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|16-10
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Florence, Ala.
|1993
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|41-34
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1992
|Jacksonville State
|Bill Burgess
|17-13
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|1991
|Pittsburg State
|Chuck Broyles
|23-6
|Jacksonville State
|Florence, Ala.
|1990
|North Dakota State
|Rocky Hager
|51-11
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1989
|*Mississippi College
|John Williams
|3-0
|Jacksonville State
|Florence, Ala.
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Rocky Hager
|35-21
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1987
|Troy
|Rick Rhoades
|31-17
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1986
|North Dakota State
|Earle Solomonson
|27-7
|South Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|1985
|North Dakota State
|Earle Solomonson
|35-7
|North Alabama
|McAllen, Texas
|1984
|Troy
|Chan Gailey
|18-17
|North Dakota State
|McAllen, Texas
|1983
|North Dakota State
|Don Morton
|41-21
|Central State (Ohio)
|McAllen, Texas
|1982
|Texas State
|Jim Wacker
|34-9
|UC Davis
|McAllen, Texas
|1981
|Texas State
|Jim Wacker
|42-13
|North Dakota State
|McAllen, Texas
|1980
|Cal Poly
|Joe Harper
|21-13
|Eastern Illinois
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1979
|Delaware
|Tubby Raymond
|38-21
|Youngstown State
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1978
|Eastern Illinois
|Darrell Mudra
|10-9
|Delaware
|Longview, Texas
|1977
|Lehigh
|John Whitehead
|33-0
|Jacksonville State
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1976
|Montana State
|Sonny Holland
|24-13
|Akron
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1975
|Northern Michigan
|Gil Krueger
|16-14
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1974
|Central Michigan
|Roy Kramer
|54-14
|Delaware
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1973
|Louisiana Tech
|Maxie Lambright
|34-0
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
*Mississippi College's participation in the 1989 Division II championship vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions