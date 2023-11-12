2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker and AQ scenarios

The 2023 FCS playoffs are approaching and 10 automatic bids are up for grabs. Furman won the SoCon's auto-bid, becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Ten teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 14 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.

See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below:

CONFERENCE Auto-Bid TEAM ASUN-WAC (UAC) Big Sky Big South-OVC CAA MVFC South Dakota State NEC Patriot Pioneer SoCon Furman Southland Nicholls

Conference winners who abstain from the FCS playoffs are as follows:

IVY: TBD

MEAC: TBD

SWAC SWAC East: Florida A&M SWAC West: TBD Click or tap here for SWAC Championship Game information



Week 12 clinching scenarios

All scenarios as of Nov. 11, 2023.

ASUN-WAC (UAC)

The ASUN-WAC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Austin Peay wins the auto-bid IF: Austin Peay def. Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas wins the auto-bid IF: Central Arkansas def. Austin Peay



Big South-OVC

The Big South-OVC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Gardner-Webb wins the auto-bid IF: Gardner-Webb def. Charleston Southern

UT Martin wins the auto-bid IF: Charleston Southern def. Gardner-Webb



NEC

The NEC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Duquesne wins the auto-bid IF: Duquesne def. Merrimack

Merrimack wins the auto-bid IF: Merrimack def. Duquesne



Big Sky

The Big Sky automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Montana wins the auto-bid IF: Montana def. Montana State

Montana State wins the auto-bid IF: Montana State def. Montana



CAA

The CAA automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Two-way scenarios

Delaware wins the auto-bid IF: Delaware def. Villanova AND William & Mary def. Richmond AND Monmouth def. UAlbany OR William & Mary def. Richmond AND UAlbany def. Monmouth

Villanova wins the auto-bid IF: Villanova def. Delaware AND William & Mary def. Richmond AND Monmouth def. UAlbany OR Richmond def. William & Mary AND Monmouth def. UAlbany

UAlbany wins the auto-bid IF: UAlbany def. Monmouth AND Villanova def. Delaware AND William & Mary def. Richmond

Richmond wins the auto-bid IF: Richmond def. William & Mary AND Delaware def. Villanova AND Monmouth def. UAlbany



In the event of a three-way tie, the automatic bid will be determined based on point differential in conference games.

Patriot

The Patriot League automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Lafayette wins the auto-bid IF: Lafayette def. Lehigh OR Lehigh def. Lafayette AND Georgetown def. Holy Cross

Holy Cross wins the auto-bid IF: Holy Cross def. Georgetown AND Lehigh def. Lafayette



Pioneer

The Pioneer Football League automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Drake wins the auto-bid IF: Drake def. Butler Dayton def. Davidson

Davidson wins the auto-bid IF: Butler def. Drake AND Davidson def. Dayton



Non-FCS playoff scenarios

Ivy

The Ivy League title can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Harvard wins the conference title IF: Harvard def. Yale

Yale wins the conference title IF: Yale def. Harvard



MEAC

The MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl berth can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:

Howard wins the conference title IF: Howard def. Morgan State

North Carolina Central wins the conference title IF: North Carolina Central def. Delaware State AND Morgan State def. Howard

Morgan State wins the conference title IF: Morgan State def. Howard AND Delaware State def. North Carolina Central



SWAC West

The SWAC West divisional title and a SWAC Championship game berth can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12: