2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker and AQ scenarios

The 2023 FCS playoffs are approaching and 10 automatic bids are up for grabs. Furman won the SoCon's auto-bid, becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Ten teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 14 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.
See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below:
|CONFERENCE
|Auto-Bid TEAM
|ASUN-WAC (UAC)
|Big Sky
|Big South-OVC
|CAA
|MVFC
|South Dakota State
|NEC
|Patriot
|Pioneer
|SoCon
|Furman
|Southland
|Nicholls
STANDINGS: See the latest FCS standings from every conference
Conference winners who abstain from the FCS playoffs are as follows:
- IVY:
- TBD
- MEAC:
- TBD
- SWAC
- SWAC East: Florida A&M
- SWAC West: TBD
- Click or tap here for SWAC Championship Game information
Week 12 clinching scenarios
All scenarios as of Nov. 11, 2023.
ASUN-WAC (UAC)
The ASUN-WAC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Austin Peay wins the auto-bid IF:
- Austin Peay def. Central Arkansas
- Central Arkansas wins the auto-bid IF:
- Central Arkansas def. Austin Peay
Big South-OVC
The Big South-OVC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Gardner-Webb wins the auto-bid IF:
- Gardner-Webb def. Charleston Southern
- UT Martin wins the auto-bid IF:
- Charleston Southern def. Gardner-Webb
NEC
The NEC automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Duquesne wins the auto-bid IF:
- Duquesne def. Merrimack
- Merrimack wins the auto-bid IF:
- Merrimack def. Duquesne
Big Sky
The Big Sky automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Montana wins the auto-bid IF:
- Montana def. Montana State
- Montana State wins the auto-bid IF:
- Montana State def. Montana
CAA
The CAA automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
Two-way scenarios
- Delaware wins the auto-bid IF:
- Delaware def. Villanova
- AND
- William & Mary def. Richmond AND Monmouth def. UAlbany
- OR
- William & Mary def. Richmond AND UAlbany def. Monmouth
- Villanova wins the auto-bid IF:
- Villanova def. Delaware
- AND
- William & Mary def. Richmond AND Monmouth def. UAlbany
- OR
- Richmond def. William & Mary AND Monmouth def. UAlbany
- UAlbany wins the auto-bid IF:
- UAlbany def. Monmouth
- AND
- Villanova def. Delaware AND William & Mary def. Richmond
- Richmond wins the auto-bid IF:
- Richmond def. William & Mary
- AND
- Delaware def. Villanova AND Monmouth def. UAlbany
In the event of a three-way tie, the automatic bid will be determined based on point differential in conference games.
Patriot
The Patriot League automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Lafayette wins the auto-bid IF:
- Lafayette def. Lehigh
- OR
- Lehigh def. Lafayette AND Georgetown def. Holy Cross
- Holy Cross wins the auto-bid IF:
- Holy Cross def. Georgetown AND Lehigh def. Lafayette
Pioneer
The Pioneer Football League automatic bid can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Drake wins the auto-bid IF:
- Drake def. Butler
- Dayton def. Davidson
- Davidson wins the auto-bid IF:
- Butler def. Drake AND Davidson def. Dayton
Non-FCS playoff scenarios
Ivy
The Ivy League title can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Harvard wins the conference title IF:
- Harvard def. Yale
- Yale wins the conference title IF:
- Yale def. Harvard
MEAC
The MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl berth can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Howard wins the conference title IF:
- Howard def. Morgan State
- North Carolina Central wins the conference title IF:
- North Carolina Central def. Delaware State
- AND
- Morgan State def. Howard
- Morgan State wins the conference title IF:
- Morgan State def. Howard
- AND
- Delaware State def. North Carolina Central
SWAC West
The SWAC West divisional title and a SWAC Championship game berth can be clinched if the following happens in Week 12:
- Prairie View A&M wins the divisional title IF:
- Prairie View A&M def. Alabama State
- OR
- Alabama State def. Prairie View A&M AND Jackson State def. Alcorn State AND Southern def. Grambling State
- Alcorn State wins the divisional title IF:
- Alabama State def. Prairie View A&M AND Alcorn State def. Jackson State
- Grambling State wins the divisional title IF:
- Grambling State def. Southern
- AND
- Alabama State def. Prairie View A&M AND Jackson State def. Alcorn State