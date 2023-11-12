2023 NCAA DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 NCAA DIII football championship selection show was Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. ET. Watch the show above.
The championship field consists of 32 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-eight of the 32 spots are filled by teams that win their conference, earning an automatic bid. The remaining five spots will be given to at-large teams.
The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship, will be played on Dec. 15, 2023 at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.
North Central (IL) is the reigning champion. The Cardinals have played in three straight Stagg Bowls (the DIII national championship game), winning two of them.
Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III football tournament:
- Opening Round: Saturday, Nov. 18
- 12 p.m. ET | Alfred State at Mount Union
- 12 p.m. ET | DePauw at Alma
- 12 p.m. ET | Cortland at Endicott
- 12 p.m. ET | Grove City at Susquehanna
- 12 p.m. ET | Western Connecticut State at Johns Hopkins
- 12 p.m. ET| Union (NY) at Delaware Valley
- 12 p.m. ET | Ithaca at Springfield
- 12 p.m. ET| Christopher Newport at Randolph-Macon
- 1 p.m. ET | Minnesota-Morris at Wisconsin-La Crosse
- 1 p.m. ET| Coe at Aurora
- 1 p.m. ET| Hardin-Simmons at Trinity (TX)
- 1 p.m. ET| Belhaven at North Central (IL)
- 1 p.m. ET| Illinois College at Wartburg
- 1 p.m. | Mount St. Joseph at Wheaton (IL)
- 1 p.m. ET | Bethel (MN) at Wisconsin-Whitewater
- 3 p.m. ET| Chapman at Whitworth
- Second Round: Saturday, Nov 25
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 9
- Championship: Friday, Dec. 15
Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket
DIII Championship History
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|North Central (IL)
|Brad Spencer
|28-21
|Mount Union
|Annapolis, Maryland
|2021
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|57-24
|North Central
|Canton, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Central (IL)
|Jeff Thorne
|41-14
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2018
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Bridgewater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|Frosty Westering
|42-13
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington & Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington & Jefferson
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O'Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walkt Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1986
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1985
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1984
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (N.Y.)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1981
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1978
|Baldwin-Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1977
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|Wabash
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1976
|St.John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|31-28
|Towson
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phenix City, Ala.