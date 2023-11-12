2023 NCAA DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 NCAA DIII football championship selection show was Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. ET. Watch the show above.

The championship field consists of 32 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-eight of the 32 spots are filled by teams that win their conference, earning an automatic bid. The remaining five spots will be given to at-large teams.

The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship, will be played on Dec. 15, 2023 at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

North Central (IL) is the reigning champion. The Cardinals have played in three straight Stagg Bowls (the DIII national championship game), winning two of them.

Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III football tournament:

Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket

DIII Championship History