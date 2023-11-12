Trending:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 13, 2023

College football's longest active regular-season win streaks

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

It's hard to finish a regular season undefeated in college football, but a few teams every year across NCAA divisions achieve the mighty feat, with some teams impressively finishing regular seasons unbeaten in consecutive years.

We've gathered the data from the FBS, FCS, DII and DIII levels of football to find out which programs have the longest active regular-season win streaks in college football. A regular-season win streak means counting games during the regular season beginning in "Week 0" through the last regular-season game, not counting conference championships, playoffs or bowl games. Check out the list below:

Through games played Nov. 11

Longest active regular-season win streaks in college football
(min. 15 games)
Regular-SEason Win Streak School Division
64 Mount Union DIII
37 Georgia FBS
36 North Central DIII
26 Michigan FBS
26 Randolph-Macon DIII
22 Benedict* DII
22 Wartburg DIII
21 Susquehanna DIII
20 South Dakota State FCS
20 Colorado School of Mines DII
20 Alma DIII
19 Aurora DIII
16 Washington FBS
15 Florida State FBS
15 Harding DII

*Benedict's two conference championship games count towards DII regular-season wins because only four conferences have actual conference championship games, but those two conference championship games ARE NOT counted in this list for equity among other divisions that play conference championship games.

