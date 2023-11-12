NCAA Division III Football Committee selects championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-eight conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining four berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

The first round of the championship will be played November 18 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The 50th Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 15, at Salem Stadium in Salem, Viginia. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (28):

Conference Team American Southwest Conference Hardin-Simmons American Rivers Conference Wartburg Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Alfred State Empire 8 SUNY Cortland Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Mount St. Joseph Landmark Conference Susquehanna Liberty League Ithaca Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Western Connecticut State University Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Alma Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley Midwest Conference Illinois College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Bethel New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Springfield New Jersey Athletic Conference Christopher Newport North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Whitworth Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon Presidents' Athletic Conference Grove City Southern Athletic Association Trinity (Texas) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Minnesota-Morris USA South Athletic Conference Belhaven Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

Pool C Berths (4):

(listed alphabetically)

Coe

Union (New York)

Wheaton (Illinois)

Wisconsin-Whitewater



The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:

La Crosse, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-La Crosse vs. Minnesota-Morris

– Wisconsin-La Crosse vs. Minnesota-Morris Aurora, Illinois – Aurora vs. Coe

– Aurora vs. Coe San Antonio, Texas - Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons

- Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons Naperville, Illinois - North Central (Illinois) vs. Belhaven

- North Central (Illinois) vs. Belhaven Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg vs. Illinois College

– Wartburg vs. Illinois College Spokane, Washington – Whitworth – Chapman

– Whitworth – Chapman Wheaton, Illinois - Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Mount St. Joseph

- Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Mount St. Joseph Whitewater, Wisconsin - Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Bethel (Minnesota)

- Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Bethel (Minnesota) Alliance, Ohio - Mount Union vs. Alfred State

- Mount Union vs. Alfred State Alma, Michigan - Alma vs. DePauw

- Alma vs. DePauw Beverly, Massachusetts - Endicott vs. Cortland

- Endicott vs. Cortland Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania - Susquehanna vs. Grove City

- Susquehanna vs. Grove City Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins vs. Western Connecticut State University

– Johns Hopkins vs. Western Connecticut State University Doylestown, Pennsylvania – Delaware Valley vs. Union (New York)

– Delaware Valley vs. Union (New York) Springfield, Massachusetts – Springfield vs. Ithaca

– Springfield vs. Ithaca Ashland, Virginia - Randolph-Macon vs. Christopher Newport

All games start at noon local time.

In the 2022 championship, North Central defeated Mount Union 28-21.