NCAA Division III Football Committee selects championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.
Twenty-eight conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining four berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.
The first round of the championship will be played November 18 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The 50th Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 15, at Salem Stadium in Salem, Viginia. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (28):
|Conference
|Team
|American Southwest Conference
|
Hardin-Simmons
|American Rivers Conference
|Wartburg
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|
North Central (Illinois)
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Eastern Collegiate Football Conference
|Alfred State
|Empire 8
|SUNY Cortland
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Mount St. Joseph
|Landmark Conference
|Susquehanna
|Liberty League
|Ithaca
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|
Western Connecticut State University
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Alma
|Middle Atlantic Conference
|Delaware Valley
|Midwest Conference
|Illinois College
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Bethel
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|Springfield
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|
Christopher Newport
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|DePauw
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Aurora
|Northwest Conference
|Whitworth
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Mount Union
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|
Randolph-Macon
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Grove City
|Southern Athletic Association
|Trinity (Texas)
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Chapman
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|
Minnesota-Morris
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Belhaven
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Wisconsin-La Crosse
Pool C Berths (4):
(listed alphabetically)
- Coe
- Union (New York)
- Wheaton (Illinois)
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:
- La Crosse, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-La Crosse vs. Minnesota-Morris
- Aurora, Illinois – Aurora vs. Coe
- San Antonio, Texas - Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons
- Naperville, Illinois - North Central (Illinois) vs. Belhaven
- Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg vs. Illinois College
- Spokane, Washington – Whitworth – Chapman
- Wheaton, Illinois - Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Mount St. Joseph
- Whitewater, Wisconsin - Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Bethel (Minnesota)
- Alliance, Ohio - Mount Union vs. Alfred State
- Alma, Michigan - Alma vs. DePauw
- Beverly, Massachusetts - Endicott vs. Cortland
- Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania - Susquehanna vs. Grove City
- Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins vs. Western Connecticut State University
- Doylestown, Pennsylvania – Delaware Valley vs. Union (New York)
- Springfield, Massachusetts – Springfield vs. Ithaca
- Ashland, Virginia - Randolph-Macon vs. Christopher Newport
All games start at noon local time.
In the 2022 championship, North Central defeated Mount Union 28-21.