NCAA | November 12, 2023

NCAA Division III Football Committee selects championship field

DIII football: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-eight conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining four berths were awarded to teams from automatic qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

The first round of the championship will be played November 18 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee.  The 50th Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 15, at Salem Stadium in Salem, Viginia.  The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (28):

Conference Team
American Southwest Conference

Hardin-Simmons
American Rivers Conference Wartburg
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

North Central (Illinois)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Alfred State
Empire 8 SUNY Cortland
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference

Mount St. Joseph
Landmark Conference Susquehanna
Liberty League Ithaca
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference

Western Connecticut State University
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Alma
Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley
Midwest Conference Illinois College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Bethel
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Springfield
New Jersey Athletic Conference

Christopher Newport
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Whitworth
Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union
Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Randolph-Macon
Presidents' Athletic Conference Grove City
Southern Athletic Association Trinity (Texas)
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

Minnesota-Morris
USA South Athletic Conference Belhaven
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Wisconsin-La Crosse

Pool C Berths (4):
(listed alphabetically)

  • Coe
  • Union (New York)
  • Wheaton (Illinois)
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater
     

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:

  • La Crosse, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-La Crosse vs. Minnesota-Morris
  • Aurora, Illinois – Aurora vs. Coe
  • San Antonio, Texas - Trinity (Texas) vs. Hardin-Simmons
  • Naperville, Illinois - North Central (Illinois) vs. Belhaven
  • Waverly, Iowa – Wartburg vs. Illinois College
  • Spokane, Washington – Whitworth – Chapman
  • Wheaton, Illinois - Wheaton (Illinois) vs. Mount St. Joseph
  • Whitewater, Wisconsin - Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Bethel (Minnesota)
  • Alliance, Ohio - Mount Union vs. Alfred State
  • Alma, Michigan - Alma vs. DePauw
  • Beverly, Massachusetts - Endicott vs. Cortland
  • Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania - Susquehanna vs. Grove City
  • Baltimore, Maryland – Johns Hopkins vs. Western Connecticut State University
  • Doylestown, Pennsylvania – Delaware Valley vs. Union (New York)
  • Springfield, Massachusetts – Springfield vs. Ithaca
  • Ashland, Virginia - Randolph-Macon vs. Christopher Newport

All games start at noon local time.

In the 2022 championship, North Central defeated Mount Union 28-21.

