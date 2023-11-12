Trending:

NCAA | November 12, 2023

Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division II Football Championship

DII football: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS--The NCAA Division II Football Committee announced today the field of 28 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Twelve first-round games will be conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second-round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams. 

The first-round dates, sites and pairings are:

November 18 at Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

East Stroudsburg (9-2) at Slippery Rock (10-1)

November 18 at Charleston, West Virginia

New Haven (8-2) at Charleston (West Virginia) (9-1)

November 18 at Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Virginia Union (10-1) at Kutztown (9-2)

November 18 at Hickory, North Carolina

Shepherd (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (10-1)

November 18 at Cleveland, Mississippi

West Florida (8-3) at Delta State (9-1)

November 18 at Valdosta, Georgia

Limestone (8-3) at Valdosta State (10-1)

November 18 at Warrensburg, Missouri

Henderson State (9-2) at Central Missouri (10-1)

November 18 at Allendale, Michigan

Ferris State (8-2) at Grand Valley State (9-1)

November 18 at Pittsburg, Kansas

UIndy (9-1) at Pittsburg State (10-1)

November 18 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Minnesota State Mankato (9-2) at Augustana (South Dakota) (10-1)

November 18 at Gunnison, Colorado

Central Washington (7-3) at Western Colorado University (10-1)

November 18 at Odessa, Texas

Bemidji State (8-2) at Texas Permian Basin (10-1)

The following institutions earned first-round byes in each super regional and will host a second-round game on November 25, 2023.

Super Regional One:                                 Super Regional Two:

1. Tiffin (11-0)                                                            1. Benedict (11-0)

 

Super Regional Three:                               Super Regional Four:

1. Harding (11-0)                                                        1. Colorado School of Mines (11-0)

All contests shall start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee.

Ferris State defeated Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in the 2022 national championship game to claim the NCAA title.

The championship game will be played December 16, at 1 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD.

