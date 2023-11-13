Florida A&M is the new top team in Week 12's HBCU football power rankings

For the first time all year, there’s a new No. 1 team atop the HBCU football power rankings. Here’s Week 12’s breakdown from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.

These will be done weekly throughout the regular season, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Check out the rankings below.

The Road to Atlanta: Week 12 HBCU football power rankings

1. Florida A&M | SWAC | 9-1 (7-0) | Prev: 2

A shutout win over the non-DI Lincoln (CA) combined with the previous top team losing has Florida A&M in the top spot of the HBCU football power rankings.

EVERYTHING HBCU FOOTBALL: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates for the 2023 season

2. North Carolina Central | MEAC | 8-2 (3-1) | Prev: 1

North Carolina Central got a taste of its own medicine after Howard hung 50 on the Eagles. That drops NCCU from the top spot, but with just one FCS loss the Eagles stay at No. 2.

3. Jackson State | SWAC | 7-3 (5-2) | Prev: 4

Jackson State had a bye last week. The Tigers play Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl next.

4. Alabama State | SWAC | 6-3 (5-2) | Prev: 7

Alabama State has won five straight games, putting a 1-3 start in its rearview mirror.

5. Prairie View A&M | SWAC | 5-5 (5-2) | Prev: 9

Prairie View A&M knocked off Southern and now with some help can win the SWAC West next week.

6. Alcorn State | SWAC | 6-4 (5-2) | Prev: 3

Alcorn State lost in stunning fashion to Texas Southern, making Week 12’s game against Jackson State a must-win game for the SWAC West.

7. Howard | MEAC | 5-5 (3-1) | Prev: 11

Howard landed the biggest upset of the HBCU football season with its 30-point drubbing of North Carolina Central. That win gets Howard back into the top 10.

8. Hampton | CAA | 5-5 (3-4) | Prev: 6

Hampton lost to William & Mary, dropping its conference record below .500.

9. Tennessee State | Big South-OVC | 6-4 (2-3) | Prev: 5

Tennessee State lost its second straight game, dampening what looked like a bright season.

FCS AQ TRACKER: We're tracking 2023 FCS playoffs automatic bids and AQ scenarios

10. Morgan State | MEAC | 4-5 (3-1) | Prev: 13

Morgan State won a close one over South Carolina State and now has a chance to win the MEAC.

11. Grambling State | SWAC | 5-5 (4-3) | Prev: 14

Grambling State won a Friday night battle over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. If things go right, the Tigers could have a chance to play in the conference championship game entering the Bayou Classic.

12. Southern | SWAC | 5-5 (4-3) | Prev: 8

Southern has lost two straight games, falling out of the SWAC West divisional race.

13. Texas Southern | SWAC | 3-7 (2-5) | Prev: 15

Texas Southern beat Alcorn State by 34 points. It’s the best win of the season for the Tigers.

PAST HBCU POWER RANKINGS: Preseason | Wk 2 | Wk 3 | Wk 4 | Wk 5 | Wk 6 | Wk 7 | Wk 8 | Wk 9 | W 10 | Week 11

14. Bethune-Cookman | SWAC | 4-7 (2-5) | Prev: 16

A win over Alabama A&M gets Bethune-Cookman out of the bottom tier of the rankings.

15. Alabama A&M | SWAC | 4-6 (2-5) | Prev: 12

Alabama A&M’s offense couldn’t find its groove in a loss to Bethune-Cookman.

16. South Carolina State | MEAC | 4-6 (2-2) | Prev: 10

South Carolina State’s special team miscues cost it a chance to be in the MEAC title race this week.

CAN'T MISS: 6 HBCU football game-day atmospheres that you need to experience

17. Norfolk State | MEAC | 3-7 (1-3) | Prev: 17

Norfolk State beat Delaware State, but that’s not enough to move the Spartans up in the rankings.

18. North Carolina A&T | CAA | 1-9 (0-7) | Prev: 18

North Carolina A&T lost another game, but at least this game was only by one score.

19. Delaware State | MEAC | 1-9 (0-4) | Prev: 19

Delaware State needs to pull off a big-time upset to avoid going winless in the MEAC.

20. Mississippi Valley State | SWAC | 1-9 (1-6) | Prev: 20

Mississippi Valley State was outmatched by Alabama State.

21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | SWAC | 1-9 (0-7) | Prev: 21

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is till in search of its first DI win.

🏆: HBCU football championship history

TLDR