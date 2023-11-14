Trending:

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 14, 2023

2023 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

The 2023 Notre Dame football schedule includes games against some of the biggest teams in the sport. Last season, the Irish went 9-4 and won the Gator Bowl in Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach.

Check out Notre Dame's entire 2023 schedule, along with dates, scores and TV information, below: 

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Navy W, 42-3 Saturday, Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock Dublin, Ireland
vs. Tennessee State W, 56-3 Saturday, Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock South Bend, Ind.
at NC State W, 45-24 Saturday. Sept. 9 12 p.m. ABC Raleigh, N.C.
vs. Central Michigan W, 41-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Peacock South Bend, Ind.
vs. No. 6 Ohio State L, 17-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock South Bend, Ind.
at No. 17 Duke W, 21-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. ABC Durham, N.C.
at No. 25 Louisville L, 33-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. ABC Louisville, Ky.
vs. No. 10 USC W, 48-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock South Bend, Ind.
vs. Pitt W, 58-7 Saturday, Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock South Bend, Ind.
at Clemson L, 31-23 Saturday, Nov. 4 TBD TBA Clemson, S.C.
vs. Wake Forest -- Saturday, Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock South Bend, Ind.
at Stanford -- Saturday, Nov. 25 TBD TBD Palo Alto, Calif.

The Fighting Irish continue a pair of college football's longest continuous rivalries in 2023, playing Southern California and Navy. Notre Dame will look to regain control of the Jeweled Shillelagh this October, falling to the Trojans in 2022 for the first time since 2016.

Latest college football rankings

Keep track of where the Fighting Irish fall in the national rankings rankings here.

All of Notre Dame's 2022 results can be found here: 

2022 Notre Dame football scores, results

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION
at No. 2 Ohio State L, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. Columbus, Ohio
vs. Marshall L, 26-21 Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind.
vs. California W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind.
at North Carolina W, 45-32 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 p.m. Chapel Hill, N.C.
vs. No. 16 BYU W, 28-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. Las Vegas, NV
vs. Stanford L, 16-14 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind.
vs. UNLV W, 44-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind.
at No. 16 Syracuse W, 41-24 Saturday, Oct. 29 12 p.m. Syracuse, N.Y.
vs. No. 4 Clemson W, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind.
vs. Navy W, 35-32 Saturday, Nov. 12 12 p.m. Baltimore, Md.
vs. Boston College W, 44-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. South Bend, Ind.
at No. 6 USC L, 38-27 Saturday, Nov. 26 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles, Calif.
vs. No. 19 South Carolina (Gator Bowl) W, 45-38 Friday, Dec. 30 3:30 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Here's how the 2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule looks this season:

College Football Playoff Schedule
ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl Stadium
Semifinals Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 New Orleans, La. Caesars Superdome
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 8, 2024 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium

