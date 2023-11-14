College football playoff rankings: Georgia jumps Ohio State for No. 1 slot

After six top-20 teams fell in Week 11 of college football, the CFP Committee re-picks its top 25 with only three weeks remaining before final College Football Playoff selections.

Newly minted as the top seed is No. 1 Georgia, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State. No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon remain the first two out of the CFP, as of this week.

💡 WHAT TO KNOW: CFP rankings full schedule, release dates

Before breaking down the latest poll, here are the full CFP rankings:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 10-0 2 2 Ohio State 10-0 1 3 Michigan 10-0 3 4 Florida State 10-0 4 5 Washington 10-0 5 6 Oregon 9-1 6 7 Texas 9-1 7 8 Alabama 9-1 8 9 Missouri 8-2 14 10 Louisville 9-1 11 11 Oregon State 8-2 12 12 Penn State 8-2 10 13 Ole Miss 8-2 9 14 Oklahoma 8-2 17 15 LSU 7-3 19 16 Iowa 8-2 22 17 Arizona 7-3 21 18 Tennessee 7-3 13 19 Notre Dame 7-3 20 20 North Carolina 8-2 24 21 Kansas State 7-3 25 22 Utah 7-3 18 23 Oklahoma State 7-3 15 24 Tulane 9-1 23 25 Kansas 7-3 16

Bulldogs the new top dogs

Georgia overtakes Ohio State to claim the top spot in the CFP rankings for the first time this season, and 12th time in CFP history. For Kirby Smart’s standards, this season saw a lackluster start with two too-close-for-comfort wins against South Carolina (24-14) and Auburn (27-20) and a midseason ankle injury benching star tight end, Brock Bowers. However, a dominant top-10 victory over Ole Miss nudges Georgia’s resume just past the Buckeyes this week.

Scoring double digits every quarter, the Bulldog offense was as balanced in the air (311 yards) as it was on the ground (300 yards). The lineup regained full strength with the return of Bowers, who caught his 25th career touchdown en route to a 52-17 win over the Rebels.

The Bulldogs must survive the gauntlets of Tennessee and Alabama in the coming weeks to continue their trajectory toward the 2023 CFP.

Perfect Power 5s

Every conference eats this year — all five Power 5 conferences are represented in the five 10-0 teams at the top of the CFP rankings, which is the first time this has occurred in the decade-long CFP history. If these top teams keep winning, this undefeated streak could extend to Week 13, when Ohio State plays Michigan.

As for the conference breakdown, the SEC leads again with six teams in the rankings, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12 with five, the Big Ten with four and the ACC with three.

Can't-miss games in Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 18

📊 ALL SCORES: View the full FBS scoreboard here