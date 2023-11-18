Trending:

NEW

🏀 Men's Power 36

🏆 UNC wins DI field hockey championship

🏈 South Dakota St. is top seed in FCS playoffs

⚽️ DI women's soccer quarters are set
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 19, 2023

2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker

2023 NCAA FCS football playoff bracket selection show

The 2023 FCS playoffs are approaching and the 10 automatic bids have been clinched.

Ten teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 14 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.

See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below:

CONFERENCE Auto-Bid TEAM
ASUN-WAC (UAC) Austin Peay
Big Sky Montana
Big South-OVC Gardner-Webb
CAA Villanova
MVFC South Dakota State
NEC Duquesne
Patriot Lafayette
Pioneer Drake
SoCon Furman
Southland Nicholls

STANDINGS: See the latest FCS standings from every conference 

Conference winners who abstain from the FCS playoffs are as follows:

Predicting every at-large selection to the 2023 FCS playoffs

We're hours away from the 2023 FCS football playoff selection show. Here's who Stan Becton thinks will make the field.
READ MORE

November FCS games that will impact conference title races and the playoffs

Let’s look at some key games to watch in the final month of the FCS regular season.
READ MORE

15 undrafted FCS NFL players that can be impact rookies

Here are some of the undrafted FCS players that can have immediate impacts as rookies.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners