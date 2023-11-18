2023 FCS playoffs automatic bid tracker

The 2023 FCS playoffs are approaching and the 10 automatic bids have been clinched.
Ten teams automatically qualify for this year's playoffs via conference affiliation. An additional 14 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ESPNU. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023.
See the winner of each conference's automatic bid below:
|CONFERENCE
|Auto-Bid TEAM
|ASUN-WAC (UAC)
|Austin Peay
|Big Sky
|Montana
|Big South-OVC
|Gardner-Webb
|CAA
|Villanova
|MVFC
|South Dakota State
|NEC
|Duquesne
|Patriot
|Lafayette
|Pioneer
|Drake
|SoCon
|Furman
|Southland
|Nicholls
Conference winners who abstain from the FCS playoffs are as follows:
- IVY:
- Yale
- MEAC:
- Howard
- SWAC
- SWAC East: Florida A&M
- SWAC West: Prairie View A&M
