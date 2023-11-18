2023 SWAC Championship: Date, time, location, tv channel, history

Since 1999, the SWAC has used a conference championship game to crown its's champion. Here's a quick guide to the 2023 SWAC Championship, including the schedule, TV network and how teams are selected:

When is the 2023 SWAC Championship?

The 2023 SWAC Championship is on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. It will feature the divisional champion from the SWAC East and West. The title game will air at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Who is playing in the 2023 SWAC Championship?

The winner of the SWAC East division plays the winner of the SWAC West division in the SWAC championship game. Florida A&M clinched the SWAC East title on October 28. Prairie View A&M clinched the SWAC West title on November 18. Here are the teams in each division.

Where is the 2023 SWAC Championship?

The 2023 SWAC Championship will be played at the home stadium of either the SWAC East or SWAC West division champion. The division champion with the best conference record hosts the championship game.

In the event a tiebreaker is needed, here are the procedures per the SWAC website:

Head-to-Head Competition Overall conference record versus common divisional and non-divisional opponents Record versus divisional opponents Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll (FCS) ranking NCAA FCS Simple Ratings System Best point differential between the tied teams, common head-to-head match ups Best point differential between the tied teams common head-to-head match ups, against teams with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish Coin flip

How are SWAC Championship tiebreakers decided?

In the event a tiebreaker is needed to decide a SWAC divisional champion, here are the procedures per the SWAC website:

Two-Team Tie

Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams. Records of the tied teams within the division. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last. Overall record versus non-division teams. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division. Coin flip



Three- (or more) Team Tie

(Once the tie has been reduced to two teams, go to the two-team tie breaker format)

Head-to-head competition between the tied teams. Records of the tied teams within the division. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last. Overall record versus non-division teams. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division. Best point differential between the tied teams in head-to-head matchups Coin Flip

What are the current SWAC football standings?

SWAC championship history

Here's the list of recent SWAC conference champions. Jackson State won back-to-back SWAC championships to bring its total to 19. Grambling State leads all SWAC schools with 25 football titles.

SWAC Championship history over the last decade YEAR CHAMPION 2022 Jackson State 2021 Jackson State 2020-21 Alabama A&M 2019 Alcorn State 2018 Alcorn State 2017 Grambling State 2016 Grambling State 2015 Alcorn State 2014 Alcorn State 2013 Southern

