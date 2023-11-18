Bethune-Cookman-Florida A&M football: Memorable moments, all-time history of the Florida Classic

​​It's been more than 95 years since Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman first battled on the gridiron. The Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman football rivalry, known as the "Florida Classic," is one of the biggest events in HBCU football. In fact, the Rattlers and Wildcats annually play in the largest FCS game in the state of Florida.

Florida A&M first met Bethune-Cookman in 1925, but the Florida Classic didn't commence until 53 years later.

Since 1978, the Rattlers and Jaguars have met annually in the final regular season game for the Florida Classic. The Florida Classic is more than just a game; it encompasses an entire weekend, with fans from both schools traveling in droves to support their schools. The battle of the bands is an event of its own with Florida A&M’s band, The Marching 100, taking on Bethune-Cookman's Marching Wildcats, filling the stadium with music.

When Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman met in 2023, it marked the Florida Classic's 445th all-time meeting. Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 24-7 for its third straight win in the series. The Rattlers lead the all-time Florida Classic series 25-19.

Here are five moments chronicling Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman’s illustrious pasts.

1978 — The first Florida Classic

In 1978, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman decided that the two program’s annual matchup would be held at a neutral site. The game was played in Tampa, Florida.

Bethune-Cookman jumped out to an early 17-0 halftime lead. That would be all the points that the Wildcats would score in the inaugural matchup. Florida A&M’s defense led a shut out second half, coming from behind to win 27-17. After the win, the Rattlers would go on to win the FCS Championship.

1985 — Rivalry renewed

In 1983 and 1984, the Florida Classic did not occur as neither school could agree on a playing site. However, after immense public pressure, the rivalry returned in 1985.

What a return it was. In shootout fashion, Bethune-Cookman won its third Florida Classic 31-27.

1997 — The first game in Orlando

Throughout the early years of the Florida Classic, the game was played all over the state of Florida. That changed in 1997 as Orlando became the rivalry’s permanent home.

Over 25,000 more fans attended the 1997 Florida Classic in Citrus Bowl Stadium as the move proved to be a massive success.

On the field, the Rattlers handled the Wildcats 52-35, winning for the third consecutive year.

2000 — MEAC title game

The 2000 Florida Classic was for all the marbles. The Florida Classic served as the MEAC Conference title game, with the winner deciding the conference champion.

In front of a huge 70,719 person crowd, Florida A&M took down Bethune-Cookman 31-28 in a thrilling matchup to win the title. The win gave the Rattlers a six-game winning streak.

2010 — Bethune-Cookman loses its first game

In 2010, Bethune-Cookman entered the Florida Classic undefeated for just the second time since the rivalry moved to the final regular-season game. The Wildcats entered after a dominant stretch, outsourcing MEAC opponents by a combined 193 points.

But prior performance gets thrown out the window when these rivals meet on the gridiron. Florida A&M stunned Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic, handing the Wildcats their first loss 38-27.

