HBCU football championship history

Football at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, better known as HBCUs, has been played since the early 1900s, overcoming adversity to produce numerous champions. Let's take a look at the championship history of HBCU football across its major conferences.
Throughout the history of HBCU football, many teams have claimed Black College Football National Championships. At times, multiple teams have claimed the Black College Football Championship, leading to frequent debates over what program is the best team in the sport.
Rather than diving into the Black College Football title discussion, sparking further debates, this article looks at the conference champions across the MEAC and SWAC in the FCS and the CIAA and SIAC in Division II.
You can click or tap each of the links below to jump ahead to a section:
- MEAC Championship History
- SWAC Championship History
- Division II
- CIAA Championship History
- SIAC Championship History
Updated as of Nov. 18, 2023.
MEAC Championship History
Here's the list of MEAC champions. South Carolina State has the most championships with 18 after winning the 2021 conference title. Howard won back-to-back MEAC titles in 2022 and 2023.
Championships by school
|Total championships
|School
|18
|South Carolina State
|11
|North Carolina A&T*
|8
|Bethune-Cookman*, Florida A&M*
|6
|North Carolina Central
|5
|Hampton*
|4
|Howard, Morgan State, Delaware State
*Schools no longer compete in MEAC football
Complete championship history
|Year
|Champion
|2023
|Howard
|2022
|North Carolina Central, Howard
|2021
|South Carolina State
|2019
|North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State
|2018
|North Carolina A&T
|2017
|North Carolina A&T
|2016
|North Carolina Central
|2015
|Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central
|2014
|Bethune-Cookman, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State
|2013
|Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State
|2012
|Bethune-Cookman
|2011
|Vacated
|2010
|Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State, Florida A&M
|2009
|South Carolina State
|2008
|South Carolina State
|2007
|Delaware State
|2006
|Hampton
|2005
|Hampton
|2004
|Hampton, South Carolina State
|2003
|North Carolina A&T
|2002
|Bethune-Cookman
|2001
|Florida A&M
|2000
|Florida A&M
|1999
|North Carolina A&T
|1998
|Florida A&M, Hampton
|1997
|Hampton
|1996
|Florida A&M
|1995
|Florida A&M
|1994
|South Carolina State
|1993
|Howard
|1992
|North Carolina A&T
|1991
|North Carolina A&T
|1990
|Florida A&M
|1989
|Delaware State
|1988
|Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M
|1987
|Howard
|1986
|North Carolina A&T
|1985
|Delaware State
|1984
|Bethune-Cookman
|1983
|South Carolina State
|1982
|South Carolina State
|1981
|South Carolina State
|1980
|South Carolina State
|1979
|Morgan State
|1978
|South Carolina State
|1977
|South Carolina State
|1976
|South Carolina State, Morgan State
|1975
|North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State
|1974
|South Carolina State
|1973
|North Carolina Central
|1972
|North Carolina Central
|1971
|Morgan State
SWAC Championship History
Here's the list of SWAC champions. Grambling State has the most championships with 25. Jackson State won the 2021 and 2022 SWAC championship.
Championships by school
|Total Championships
|School
|25
|Grambling State
|20
|Southern
|19
|Jackson State
|13
|Alcorn State
|11
|Prairie View A&M
|10
|Wiley College*, Langston College*
|4
|Texas College*
|3
|Texas Southern
|2
|Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Paul Quinn College*
|1
|Bishop College*, Sam Houston*
*Schools no longer compete in SWAC football
Complete Championship History
|year
|champion
|2022
|Jackson State
|2021
|Jackson State
|2020-21
|Alabama A&M
|2019
|Alcorn State
|2018
|Alcorn State
|2017
|Grambling State
|2016
|Grambling State
|2015
|Alcorn State
|2014
|Alcorn State
|2013
|Southern
|2012
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|2011
|Grambling State
|2010
|Vacated
|2009
|Prairie View A&M
|2008
|Grambling State
|2007
|Jackson State
|2006
|Alabama A&M
|2005
|Grambling State
|2004
|Alabama State
|2003
|Southern
|2002
|Grambling State
|2001
|Grambling State
|2000
|Grambling State
|1999
|Southern
|1998
|Southern
|1997
|Southern
|1996
|Jackson State
|1995
|Jackson State
|1994
|Alcorn State, Grambling State
|1993
|Southern
|1992
|Alcorn State
|1991
|Alabama State
|1990
|Jackson State
|1989
|Jackson State
|1988
|Jackson State
|1987
|Jackson State
|1986
|Jackson State
|1985
|Jackson State, Grambling State
|1984
|Alcorn State
|1983
|Grambling State
|1982
|Jackson State
|1981
|Jackson State
|1980
|Grambling State, Jackson State
|1979
|Grambling State, Alcorn State
|1978
|Grambling State
|1977
|Grambling State
|1976
|Alcorn State
|1975
|Grambling State, Southern
|1974
|Grambling State, Alcorn State
|1973
|Grambling State, Jackson State
|1972
|Grambling State, Jackson State
|1971
|Grambling State, Jackson State
|1970
|Alcorn State
|1969
|Alcorn State
|1968
|Alcorn State, Grambling State, Texas Southern
|1967
|Grambling State
|1966
|Grambling State, Southern, Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1965
|Grambling State
|1964
|Prairie View A&M
|1963
|Prairie View A&M
|1962
|Jackson State
|1961
|Jackson State
|1960
|Southern, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State
|1959
|Southern
|1958
|Prairie View A&M
|1957
|Wiley College
|1956
|Texas Southern, Langston College
|1955
|Southern
|1954
|Prairie View A&M
|1953
|Prairie View A&M
|1952
|Prairie View A&M
|1951
|Prairie View A&M
|1950
|Southern
|1949
|Southern, Langston College
|1948
|Southern
|1947
|Southern
|1946
|Southern
|1945
|Wiley College
|1944
|Wiley College, Texas College, Langston College
|1943
|N/A
|1942
|Southern, Langston College
|1941
|N/A
|1940
|Southern, Langston College
|1939
|Langston College
|1938
|Southern, Langston College
|1937
|Southern, Langston College
|1936
|Texas College, Langston College
|1935
|Texas College
|1934
|Texas College
|1933
|Langston College, Prairie View A&M
|1932
|Wiley College
|1931
|Prairie View A&M
|1930
|Wiley College
|1929
|Wiley College
|1928
|Wiley College
|1927
|Wiley College
|1926
|Sam Houston
|1925
|Bishop College
|1924
|Paul Quinn College
|1923
|Wiley College
|1922
|Paul Quinn College
|1921
|Wiley College
Celebration Bowl History
Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.
North Carolina Central's 2022 Celebration Bowl victory brings the MEAC's record against the SWAC to 6-1 in the all-time series.
Meanwhile, South Carolina State won the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Here's the list of Celebration Bowl champions.
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|41-34 (OT)
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2021
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|31-10
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2020 — Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|64-44
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2018
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|24-22
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2017
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|21-14
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2016
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|10-9
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
|2015
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|41-34
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
Division II HBCU football
HBCU football at the Division II level also has a storied history led by two conferences, the CIAA and the SIAC. The CIAA is the oldest HBCU football conference. Both the CIAA and the SIAC have former members who now play in the FCS that previously won conference championships.
CIAA Championship History
Here's the list of CIAA champions. Morgan State has the most championships with 19, but Virginia State and Winston-Salem have the most championships among active CIAA members with 12. Virginia Union won the 2023 CIAA championship.
Championships by school
|Total championships
|School
|19
|Morgan State*
|13
|Hampton*
|12
|Virginia State, Winston-Salem
|11
|Virginia Union
|8
|North Carolina Central*
|5
|Shaw, North Carolina A&T*
|4
|Bowie State, Fayetteville State, Norfolk State*
|3
|Maryland-Eastern Shore*
|2
|Livingstone, West Virginia State*
|1
|Johnson C. Smith, Elizabeth City State, Howard*, Delaware State*
*Schools no longer compete in CIAA football
Complete championship history
|YEAR
|Champion
|2023
|Virginia Union
|2022
|Fayetteville State
|2021
|Bowie State
|2020
|
Canceled due to Covid-19
|2019
|Bowie State
|2018
|Bowie State
|2017
|Virginia State
|2016
|
Winston-Salem State
|2015
|
Winston-Salem State
|2014
|Virginia State
|2013
|Canceled
|2012
|
Winston-Salem State
|2011
|
Winston-Salem State
|2010
|
Shaw University
|2009
|
Fayetteville State
|2008
|
Shaw University
|2007
|
Shaw University
|2006
|
North Carolina Central
|2005
|
North Carolina Central
|2004
|
Shaw University
|2003
|
Fayetteville State
|2002
|
Fayetteville State
|2001
|Virginia Union
|2000
|
Winston-Salem State
|1999
|
Winston-Salem State
|1998
|Livingstone
|1997
|Livingstone
|1996
|Virginia State
|1995
|Virginia State
|1994
|Hampton
|1993
|Hampton
|1992
|Hampton
|1991
|
Winston-Salem State
|1990
|
Winston-Salem State
|1989
|Vacated
|1988
|
Winston-Salem State
|1987
|
Winston-Salem State
|1986
|Virginia Union
|1985
|Hampton
|1984
|Norfolk State
|1983
|Virginia Union
|1982
|Virginia Union
|1981
|Virginia Union
|1980
|N.C. Central
|1979
|Virginia Union
|1978
|
Winston-Salem State
|1977
|
Winston-Salem State
|1976
|Norfolk State
|1975
|Norfolk State
|1974
|Norfolk State
|1973
|Virginia Union
|1972
|Virginia State
|1971
|
Elizabeth City State
|1970
|Virginia State
|1969
|
Johnson C. Smith
|1968
|Morgan State
|1967
|Morgan State
|1966
|Morgan State
|1965
|Morgan State
|1964
|
North Carolina A&T
|1963
|N.C. College
|1962
|Morgan State
|1961
|N.C. College
|1960
|
Maryland State
|1959
|
North Carolina A&T
|1958
|
North Carolina A&T
|1957
|
Maryland State
|1956
|
N.C. College, Morgan State, Delaware State
|1955
|
Maryland State
|1954
|N.C. College
|1953
|N.C. College
|1952
|Virginia State
|1951
|
West Virginia State
|1950
|
North Carolina A&T
|1949
|Morgan State
|1948
|
West Virginia State
|1947
|Shaw
|1946
|Morgan State
|1945
|Virginia State
|1944
|Morgan State
|1943
|Morgan State
|1942
|Morgan State
|1941
|Morgan State
|1940
|Morgan State
|1939
|Virginia State
|1938
|Virginia State
|1937
|Morgan State
|1936
|Virginia State
|1935
|Morgan State
|1934
|Morgan State
|1933
|Morgan State
|1932
|Morgan State
|1931
|Hampton
|1930
|Morgan State
|1929
|Virginia State
|1928
|Hampton
|1927
|
North Carolina A&T
|1926
|Hampton
|1925
|Hampton
|1924
|Lincoln
|1923
|Virginia Union
|1922
|Hampton
|1921
|Virginia Union
|1920
|
N/A
|1919
|
N/A
|1918
|
N/A
|1917
|Virginia Union
|1916
|Hampton
|1915
|Hampton
|1914
|Hampton
|1913
|Hampton
|1912
|Howard
SIAC Championship History
Here's the list of SIAC champions. Tuskegee has the most championships with 28. Benedict won back-to-back SIAC titles in 2022 and 2023.
Championships by school
|Total Championships
|School
|28
|Tuskegee
|27
|Florida A&M*
|15
|Albany State
|12
|Fort Valley State
|10
|Alabama A&M*
|7
|Morehouse, Miles
|6
|Fisk*
|5
|Clark-Atlanta, Alabama State*
|4
|Morris Brown*, Knoxville*
|3
|Bethune-Cookman*
|2
|Benedict, Talladega*
|1
|Lane
*Schools no longer compete in SIAC football
Complete Championship History
|Year
|Champion
|2023
|Benedict
|2022
|Benedict
|2021
|Albany State
|2020
|
Canceled due to Covid-19
|2019
|Miles
|2018
|Miles
|2017
|Tuskegee
|2016
|Fort Valley State
|2015
|Miles
|2014
|Tuskegee
|2013
|Albany State
|2012
|Tuskegee
|2011
|Miles
|2010
|Albany State
|2009
|Tuskegee
|2008
|Tuskegee
|2007
|Tuskegee
|2006
|Albany State
|2005
|Albany State
|2004
|Albany State
|2003
|Albany State
|2002
|Tuskegee
|2001
|Tuskegee
|2000
|Tuskegee
|1999
|Fort Valley State
|1998
|Tuskegee
|1997
|Albany State
|1996
|Albany State
|1995
|Albany State
|1994
|Albany State
|1993
|Albany State
|1992
|Fort Valley State
|1991
|
Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State, Morehouse, Tuskegee
|1990
|Alabama A&M
|1989
|Alabama A&M
|1988
|Albany State
|1987
|
DII: Alabama A&M, Tuskegee
|1986
|
DII: Albany State
|1985
|
DII: Fort Valley State, Albany State
|1984
|
DII: Alabama State
|1983
|
DII: Fort Valley State
|1982
|
DII: Fort Valley State
|1981
|
DII: Alabama A&M
|1980
|
DII: Alabama A&M
|1979
|
DII: Alabama A&M
|1978
|DII: Florida A&M
DIII: Clark
|1977
|DII: Florida A&M
DIII: Clark, Miles
|1976
|
DII: Bethune-Cookman
|1975
|
DII: Bethune-Cookman
|1974
|DII: Tuskegee
DIII: Clark
|1973
|
DII: Bethune-Cookman
|1972
|
DII: Alabama A&M
|1971
|
DII: Alabama A&M
|1970
|
DII: Tuskegee
|1969
|
Div A: Florida A&M
|1968
|
Div A: Florida A&M
|1967
|
Div A: Florida A&M
|1966
|
Div A: Alabama A&M
|1965
|Florida A&M
|1964
|Florida A&M
|1963
|Florida A&M
|1962
|Alabama State
|1961
|Florida A&M
|1960
|Florida A&M
|1959
|Florida A&M
|1958
|Florida A&M
|1957
|Florida A&M
|1956
|Florida A&M
|1955
|Florida A&M
|1954
|Florida A&M
|1953
|Florida A&M
|1952
|Florida A&M
|1951
|Morris Brown
|1950
|Florida A&M
|1949
|Florida A&M
|1948
|Florida A&M
|1947
|Florida A&M
|1946
|Florida A&M
|1945
|Florida A&M
|1944
|Tuskegee
|1943
|Florida A&M
|1942
|Florida A&M
|1941
|Morris Brown
|1940
|Morris Brown
|1939
|Alabama State
|1938
|Florida A&M
|1937
|Florida A&M
|1936
|Tuskegee
|1935
|Alabama State
|1934
|Morris Brown
|1933
|Tuskegee
|1932
|Tuskegee
|1931
|Tuskegee, Clark
|1930
|Tuskegee
|1929
|Tuskegee
|1928
|Tuskegee, Clark
|1927
|Tuskegee
|1926
|Tuskegee
|1925
|Tuskegee
|1924
|Tuskegee
|1923
|
Morehouse, Fisk
|1922
|Morehouse
|1921
|Morehouse
|1920
|Morehouse
|1919
|Fisk
|1918
|Talladega
|1917
|Tuskegee
|1916
|Morehouse
|1915
|Fisk
|1914
|Talladega
|1913
|Fisk