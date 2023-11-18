Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by College Football Ranking rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Georgia (11-0)

Next game: at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25

Last undefeated season: 2022 (15-0, won CFP national title)

Can the Bulldogs do it again? Georgia has won two titles in a row and even went 15-0 a year ago. Nebraska was the last to post back-to-back perfect seasons, doing so in 1994 and 1995.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0)

Next game: vs. Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 25

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP poll)

Nearly 150 yards from Trevion Henderson led Ohio State to another methodical victory, besting Minnesota 37-3 and shifting its full attention toward the hated Michigan Wolverines next weekend.

No. 3 Michigan (11-0)

Next game: vs. Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 25

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

It wasn't easy, but the Wolverines did just enough to escape a challenge from Maryland, 31-24. The win sets up the long-awaited showdown with rival Ohio State for the Big Ten East crown.

No. 4 Florida State (11-0)

Next game: at Florida on Saturday, Nov. 25

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

Florida State pulls away from North Alabama after a slow start, but spirits remain low in Tallahassee as star quarterback Jordan Travis was taken to a nearby hospital following a lower-leg injury.

No. 5 Washington (11-0)

Next game: vs. Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 25

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

Despite torrential rain and just 49 second-half yards, the Huskies survive at No. 11 Oregon State and just need an Apple Cup victory for a perfect regular season.

Liberty (11-0)

Next game: at UTEP on Saturday, Nov. 25

Last undefeated season: Never

The Flames won easily again, topping UMass 49-25. QB Kaidon Salter passed for 225 yards and ran for another 118 while scoring four total touchdowns.