College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What Week 13 could look like

Every top-10 team in the College Football Playoff rankings won this weekend, but the top four may have a new look come Tuesday. Before the CFP committee unveils the rankings, I predict where the top 25 teams will land.

The fourth of six CFP top 25 will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 21 (here's the full schedule). Ahead of the announcement, here's a prediction of how the committee could rank its top 25 teams. Note that these are my predictions and mine alone. I take a look at head-to-head results, schedule strength, games against ranked teams and more to help rank the teams how I think the CFP committee will do so. You can read the CFP committee's official protocols here.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Week 13 Top 25 projections

These predictions are as of Sunday, November 19.

Georgia (11-0) | LW: 1 — Georgia beat a Tennessee team that was ranked in the top 20 to boost its resume. Ohio State (11-0) | LW: 2 — Ohio State dominated Minnesota 37-3 to keep its spot as the No. 2 team in the country. Michigan (11-0) | LW: 3 — Michigan cut it close against Maryland, but it won't fall from the top three. Washington (11-0) | LW: 5 — Washington moves up after another ranked win, this time against then-No. 11 Oregon State. Florida State (11-0) | LW: 4 — Florida State falls after early struggles against North Alabama. Oregon (10-1) | LW: 6 — Oregon remains the best one-loss team after another big day from Bo Nix. Texas (10-1) | LW: 7 — As long as Texas keeps winning, it'll stay above Alabama. Alabama (10-1) | LW: 8 — Alabama rolled Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide stays put. Missouri (9-2) | LW: 9 — A two-point win over Florida won't knock Missouri from No. 9. Louisville (10-1) | LW: 10 — Louisville stays put after only beating Miami by a touchdown. Penn State (9-2) | LW: 12 — Penn State moves atop the two-loss trio after none of the two teams below played a ranked opponent. Ole Miss (9-2) | LW: 13 — Ole Miss stays below Penn State after beating Louisiana Monroe. Oklahoma (9-2) | LW: 14 — Oklahoma beat BYU, but will stay below Ole Miss. LSU (8-3) | LW: 15— LSU will remain the highest-ranked three-loss team because this committee has been high on LSU all year. Arizona (8-3) | LW: 17 — Now that Arizona and Oregon State both have three losses, the Wildcats move in front of the Beavers who they beat Oregon State (8-3) | LW: 11 — Oregon State will drop this week below the two-loss teams in the top 15 after picking up its third loss. However, it can only drop so far since it was a loss to a top-five team. Iowa (9-2) | LW: 16 — Iowa still looks like the worst two-loss team after only beating Illinois 15-13. Kansas State (8-3) | LW: 21 — A ranked win over in-state rival Kansas will get the Wildcats into the top 20. Notre Dame (8-3) | LW: 18 — Notre Dame will stay put because a win against Wake Forest doesn't move the needle. Oklahoma State (8-3) | LW: 23 — Oklahoma State won its game so it'll move up after teams ahead of it lost. Tulane (9-1) | LW: 24 — Tulane is on the verge of the top 20 now that the teams exiting the rankings have four losses. NC State (8-3) | LW: NR — NC State moved to 8-3 on the year, a record good enough for the committee to rank it. Tennessee (7-4) | LW: 18 — Tennessee lost to the nation's top team last week. Even with four losses, it'll stay in the rankings. Clemson (7-4) | LW: NR — Clemson is 7-4 after picking up a ranked win over North Carolina. The Tigers join the rankings after winning three straight games. Liberty (11-0) | LW: NR — Liberty was unranked at 10-0, but 11-0 could finally be the breaking point of the CFP ranking ceiling.

New Teams: NC State, Clemson, Liberty

Teams to drop out: North Carolina (20), Utah (22), Kansas (25)

CFP🏆: College Football Playoff rankings release schedule

Notable College Football Playoff rankings questions

How many ranked wins will it take for Washington to get into the top four?

Washington has beaten three ranked opponents in a row while Florida State struggled in the first half against an FCS opponent. Both schools are undefeated, but will the Huskies finally move in front of the Seminoles after another important add to its resume?

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here's a look at all of the undefeated FBS teams

Is this the week Liberty breaks through?

It's the same thing as last week here. One has to wonder how long will the CFP committee keep an eligible undefeated team out of its rankings.