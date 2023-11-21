30 FCS standouts named finalists for 2023 Buck Buchanan Award

Stats Perform has announced 30 finalists for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995 and in its 29th season, is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious “Buck” Buchanan, who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.

All 13 FCS leagues, comprised from 15 conferences overall, are represented by a Buck Buchanan Award finalist. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas — the eve of the FCS championship game.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Terrell Allen, Tennessee State, Sr., 6-0, 275 (Big South-OVC Football Association) 65 tackles (44 solos), 28 TFL (149 yards), 14.5 sacks, 10 QBH, 5 FF, 1 FR, 10 QBH (11 games)

Finn Claypool, Drake, R-So., 6-1, 232 (Pioneer Football League) 55 tackles (33 solos), 19 TFL (79 yards), 12.5 sacks, 5 FF, 8 QBH, 2 PBU (11 games)

Daylan Dotson, UT Martin, Jr., 6-3, 255 (Big South-OVC Football Association) 51 tackles (27 solos), 19.5 TFL (82 yards), 7 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 17 QBH, 7 PBU (11 games)

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, Sr., 6-3, 230 (Big South-OVC Football Association) 105 tackles (56 solos), 24 TFL (103 yards), 7 sacks, 3 FF, 2 FR, 20 QBH, 7 PBU (11 games)

Brody Grebe, Montana State, Jr., 6-2, 248 (Big Sky Conference) 43 tackles (18 solos), 12 TFL (64 yards), 8.5 sacks, 3 FF, 5 QBH, 2 PBU (11 games)

Thor Griffith, Harvard, Sr., 6-2, 320 (Ivy League) 55 tackles (25 solos), 11 TFL (66 yards), 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 8 QBH (10 games)

Anton Juncaj, UAlbany, Sr., 6-3, 273 (CAA Football) 49 tackles (30 solos), 18.5 TFL (98 yards), 13 sacks, 3 FF, 8 QBH, 2 PBU (12 games)

Nate Lynn, William & Mary, Sr., 6-3, 255 (CAA Football) 58 tackles (35 solos), 11 TFL (92 yards), 8 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 QBH (10 games)

Eric O’Neill, LIU, So., 6-3, 250 (Northeast Conference) 79 tackles (50 solos), 22.5 TFL (87 yards), 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT, 7 QBH, 3 PBU (11 games)

Steven Parker, UIW, Jr., 6-4, 265 (Southland Conference) 36 tackles (19 solos), 14.5 TFL (92 yards), 7 sacks, 3 FF, 6 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 BK (10 games)

Jay Person, Chattanooga, Sr., 6-3, 233 (Southern Conference) 53 tackles (26 solos), 16 TFL (74 yards), 8.5 sacks, 3 FF, 6 PBU, 1 PBU (11 games)

David Walker, Central Arkansas, Jr., 6-3, 260 (United Athletic Conference) 57 tackles (33 solos), 18 TFL (68 yards), 8.5 sacks, 1 FF, 3 QBH , 1 PBU(11 games)



LINEBACKERS

Amir Abdullah, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 215 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 64 tackles (34 solos), 14 TFL (77 yards), 9.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 1 PBU (11 games)

Colton Adams, Alabama State, R-So., 6-1, 244 (Southwestern Athletic Conference) 108 tackles (61 solos), 15 TFL (43 yards), 4 sacks, 2 FF, 5 QBH, 2 PBU, 1 BK (10 games)

Logan Blake, Eastern Kentucky, Grad, 6-2, 240 (United Athletic Conference) 132 tackles (71 solos), 10.5 TFL (30 yards), 2.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 3 QBH (11 games)

Micah Davey, McNeese, R-So., 6-2, 239 (Southland Conference) 153 tackles (83 solos), 7 TFL (13 yards), 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 QBH, 3 PBU (10 games)

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 5th Year, 6-0, 237 (Patriot League) 123 tackles (63 solos), 12 TFL (39 yards), 6 sacks, 3 FF, 14 QBH (9 games)

Braxton Hill, Montana, Sr., 6-2, 225 (Big Sky Conference) 91 tackles (33 solos), 4.5 TFL (24 yards), 1 FR, 2 INTs, 5 QBH, 3 PBU (11 games)

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian, Sr., 6-4, 248 (Southland Conference) 46 tackles (19 solos), 9 TFL (55 yards), 6.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 2 PBU, 1 BK (10 games)

Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Jr., 6-4, 210 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) 75 tackles (47 solos), 9.5 TFL (30 yards), 3 sacks, 2 INTs (one for TD), 1 PBU, 7 QBH (10 games)

Dylan Kelly, UAlbany, Sr., 6-2, 224 (CAA Football) 145 tackles (83 solos), 8 TFL (31 yards), 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 2 INTs, 2 PBU, 2 QBH (12 games)

Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, So., 6-1, 222 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 69 tackles (32 solos), 7.5 TFL (33 yards), 3.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 INTs, 4 PBU, 2 QBH (11 games)

Isaiah Major, Florida A&M, Sr., 6-1, 230 (Southwestern Athletic Conference) 94 tackles (55 solos), 11.5 TFL (47 yards), 2 sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 4 QBH (11 games)

Brock Mogensen, South Dakota, Sr., 62, 235 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 103 tackles (49 solos), 2.5 TFL (6 yards), 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 QBH (11 games)

Winston Reid, Weber State, Sr., 6-1, 230 (Big Sky Conference) 118 tackles (68 solos), 12 TFL (50 yards), 1.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 7 QBH (11 games)

Billy Shaeffer, Lafayette, Sr., 6-3, 232 (Patriot League) 75 tackles (49 solos), 20.5 TFL (102 yards), 10 sacks, 4 FF, 7 QBH, 5 PBU (11 games)

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, R-Sr., 6-2, 228 (CAA Football) 104 tackles (60 solos), 9 TFL (28 yards), 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 QBH, 1 PBU (11 games)



DEFENSIVE BACKS

Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, Sr., 6-1, 214 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) 65 tackles (42 solos), 4 TFL (17 yards), 1.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 INTs, 3 PBU, 2 QBH (11 games)

PJ Jules, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-1, 209 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 100 tackles (44 solos), 12 TFL (41 yards), 1 sack, 1 FF, 10 PBU, 3 QBH (11 games)

Lance Wise Jr., Mercer, Sr., 5-9, 195 (Southern Conference) 72 tackles (34 solos), 2.5 TFL, 1 FF, 4 INTs, 2 defensive TDs, 2 PBU (11 games)



Like the Buck Buchanan Award, the winners of the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award will be honored at the national awards banquet.