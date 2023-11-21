College Football Playoff rankings: Washington slides into top four

College football's historic crop of undefeated teams continues to defy the odds, as Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Washington and Florida State all maintain their perfect marks heading into rivalry weekend.

Unsurprisingly, this group of five also keeps their place atop the College Football Playoff Committee's latest top 25 rankings, released Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Before breaking down the latest poll, here are the full CFP rankings:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 11-0 1 2 Ohio State 11-0 2 3 Michigan 11-0 3 4 Washington 11-0 5 5 Florida State 11-0 4 6 Oregon 10-1 6 7 Texas 10-1 7 8 Alabama 10-1 8 9 Missouri 9-2 9 10 Louisville 10-1 10 11 Penn State 9-2 12 12 Ole Miss 9-2 13 13 Oklahoma 9-2 14 14 LSU 8-3 15 15 Arizona 8-3 17 16 Oregon State 8-3 11 17 Iowa 9-2 16 18 Notre Dame 7-3 13 19 Kansas State 8-3 21 20 Oklahoma State 8-3 23 21 Tennessee 7-4 18 22 NC State 8-3 NR 23 Tulane 10-1 24 24 Clemson 7-4 NR 25 Liberty 11-0 NR

Three new teams enter

A triad of Southern newcomers has surged into the top 25 rankings in NC State, Clemson and Liberty. A disappointing start to the 2023 campaign has been largely forgotten in Raleigh, with NC State winning its fourth game on the bounce this past weekend as they held off a furious fightback from Virginia Tech to claim a quality 35-28 road win. The stage is set for one of the bigger Carolina-State rivalry games in recent history, with both teams entering the weekend with an 8-3 record and NC State rising to 22 in the CFP poll.

Losing narrowly to the aforementioned Wolfpack in Week 9, Clemson has rebounded admirably after reaching the .500 mark. The Tigers knocked off then-No. 17 Notre Dame in dominant fashion on the road before besting top-half ACC foes Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Sneaking in at 25, Liberty's perfect run finally caught the attention of the CFP committee and the Flames can clinch a 13-0 record with wins over UTEP and New Mexico State.

Washington improves playoff hope

Braving both a hostile Corvallis crowd egged on by Pat McAfee and a torrential downpour, Washington managed to outlast then-No. 11 Oregon State this past weekend and earn their way into fourth place in the College Football Playoff Committee's rankings. At the Huskies' expense, Florida State slips down into the fifth spot after trouncing North Alabama but lost star quarterback Jordan Travis for the season to a lower-leg injury.

Both teams will watch the action in Ann Arbor intently, hoping to pass the loser in the rankings, before taking on in-state rivals later in the afternoon.

Can't-miss games in Week 13

Friday, Nov. 24

Saturday, Nov. 25

