Stats Perform announces 30 finalists for 2023 Walter Payton Award

Stats Perform has announced 30 finalists for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

The award, first presented in 1987 and in its 37th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS, its past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.

All 13 FCS leagues, comprised from 15 conferences overall, are represented by a Walter Payton Award finalist. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas – the eve of the FCS championship game.

QUARTERBACKS

Max Brosmer, New Hampshire, Jr., 6-2, 221 (CAA Football) 294 of 459 (64.1%), 3,464 yards, 29 TDs, 5 INTs, 145.9 pass efficiency; 126 rush yards, 5 TDs (11 games)

Mike DiLiello, Austin Peay, Grad, 6-1, 215 (United Athletic Conference) 230 of 340 (67.7%), 3,057 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs, 163.5 pass efficiency; 199 rush yards, 5 TDs (11 games)

Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant, Jr., 6-1, 205 (Big South-OVC Football Association) 238 of 379 (62.8%), 2,907 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs, 147.9 pass efficiency; 355 rush yard, 1 TD (11 games)

Cole Gonzales, Western Carolina, So., 6-0, 195 (Southern Conference) 204 of 310 (65.8%), 2,803 yards, 28 TDs, 8 INTs, 166.4 pass efficiency; 203 rush yards (11 games)

Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-3, 225 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 159 of 232 (68.5%), 2,359 yards, 23 TDs, 3 INTs, 184.1 pass efficiency; 220 rushing yards, 7 TDs (11 games)

Michael Hiers, Samford, Grad, 6-1, 215 (Southern Conference) 314 of 436 (72%), 3,056 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 140.9 pass efficiency; 3 rush TDs (11 games)

Gevani McCoy, Idaho, R-So., 6-2, 185 (Big Sky Conference) 190 of 288 (66%), 2,410 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 147.4 pass efficiency; 165 rush yards, 2 TDs (10 games)

Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky, R-Sr., 6-3, 208 (United Athletic Conference) 265 of 419 (63.2%), 3,033 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, 134.1 pass efficiency; 3 rush TDs (11 games)

Cam Miller, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-1, 213 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 171 of 229 (74.7%), 2,048 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 163.1 pass efficiency; 563 rush yards, 11 TDs (11 games)

CJ Montes, Fordham, So., 6-2, 205 (Patriot League) 241 of 376 (64.1%), 3,000 yards, 26 TDs, 1 INT, 153.4 pass efficiency; 158 rush yards, 3 TDs (11 games)

Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M, Grad, 6-3, 225 (Southwestern Athletic Conference) 182 of 317 (57.4%), 2,416 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 135.1 pass efficiency; 1 rush TD (10 games)

Darius Perrantes, Duquesne, Jr., 6-0, 220 (Northeast Conference) 128 of 251 (51%), 2,291 yards, 21 TDs, 18 INTs, 140.9 pass efficiency, 1 rush TD (11 games)

Reese Poffenbarger, UAlbany, R-So., 6-0, 208 (CAA Football) 211 of 364 (58%), 2,860 yards, 31 TDs, 9 INTs, 147.1 pass efficiency; 134 rush yards, 3 TDs (12 games)

Davius Richard, North Carolina Central, Sr., 6-3, 220 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) 150 of 246 (61%), 1,915 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs, 150.8 pass efficiency; 579 rush yards, 15 TDs (10 games)

Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-3, 216 (Patriot League) 122 of 197 (62%), 1,728 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs, 164.0 pass efficiency; 1,243 rush yards, 9 TDs (11 games)

Jake Wilcox, Brown, Sr., 6-2, 195 (Ivy League) 285 of 456 (62.5%), 2,819 yards, 18 TDs, 9 INTs, 125.5 pass efficiency; 93 rush yards (10 games)



RUNNING BACKS

Jamar Curtis, Lafayette, So., 5-8, 164 (Patriot League) 206 carries, 1,333 yards (6.5 ypc) 13 TDs; 16 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD (11 games)

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-1, 220 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) 162 carries, 1,075 yards (6.6 ypc), 11 TDs; 18 receptions, 159 yards, 1 TD (11 games)

Sam Franklin, UT Martin, R-So., 5-10, 200 (Big South-OVC Football Association) 223 carries, 1,378 yards (6.2 ypc), 11 TDs; 14 receptions, 127 yards, 1 TD (11 games)

Lan Larison, UC Davis, Jr., 6-0, 195 (Big Sky Conference) 178 carries, 1,101 yards (6.2 ypc), 13 TDs; 21 receptions, 198 yards, 2 TDs (8 games)

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire, Sr., 5-10, 208 (CAA Football) 158 carries, 715 yards (4.5 ypc), 9 TDs; 68 receptions, 699 yards, 7 TDs; 2 special teams TDs; 209.5 all-purpose ypg (10 games)

Jyran Mitchell, Butler, Grad, 6-0, 205 (Pioneer Football League) 199 carries, 1,268 yards (6.4 ypc), 13 TDs; 23 receptions, 202 yards, 3 TDs (11 games)

LaDarius Owens, Texas Southern, Sr., 5-9, 180 (Southwestern Athletic Conference) 202 carries, 1,370 yards (6.8 ypc), 11 TDs; 11 receptions, 110 yards; 168.1 all-purpose ypg (11 games)

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth, Jr., 5-9, 185 (CAA Football) 221 carries, 1,478 yards (6.7 ypc), 10 TDs; 20 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (11 games)



WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-3, 207 (Patriot League) 59 receptions, 1,040 yards (17.6 ypc), 15 TDs (11 games)

Hayden Hatten, Idaho, R-Jr., 6-2, 205 (Big Sky Conference) 75 receptions, 985 yards (13.2 ypc), 9 TDs (11 games)

Chedon James, Idaho State, So., 5-8, 173 (Big Sky Conference) 102 receptions, 1,045 yards (10.2 ypc), 8 TDs (11 games)

Ty James, Mercer, R-Sr., 6-2, 200 (Southern Conference) 54 receptions, 1,022 yards (18.9 ypc), 7 TDs (11 games)

Dymere Miller, Monmouth, Sr., 6-0, 180 (CAA Football) 90 receptions, 1,293 yards (14.4 ypc), 9 TDs (11 games)

Brandon Porter, UIW, Grad, 5-11, 190 (Southland Conference) 67 receptions, 1,072 yards (16.0 ypc), 7 TDs (10 games)



Like the Walter Payton Award, the winners of the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award will be honored at the national awards banquet.