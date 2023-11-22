9 NFL prospects to watch in the first round of the FCS playoffs

The 2023 FCS playoffs kick off with first round action on Nov. 25. Before that starts, let's look at some FCS players who could go from playing on Saturday to playing on Sundays — and no I'm not talking about this season's FCS National Championship Game. Here are some NFL prospects to watch in the first round of the playoffs.

OL Jalen Sundell | North Dakota State

A North Dakota State offensive lineman has been drafted in each of the last three years. Sundell figures to be next — and he's already on his way. After being selected to the Senior Bowl's preseason watch list, Sundell has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

WR Devron Harper | Mercer

Harper is electric with the ball in his hands as a wide receiver and a returner. Harper opened the season on the Senior Bowl's preseason watch list and has a chance to contribute to an NFL team in the same way former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has for the New Orleans Saints. Harper's speed and return ability should have him in an NFL training camp at a minimum.

Edge Ty French | Gardner-Webb

After opening the season on the Senior Bowl's preseason watch list, French put to rest any doubts about his ability with a pair of big-time performances against FBS competition. French had 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against Appalachian State and six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack against East Carolina. French proved he can make plays off the edge no matter who's in front of him and should get an invite to a postseason all-star game soon.

QB Davius Richard | North Carolina Central

Richard has been the best quarterback in HBCU football and could be the first HBCU quarterback drafted since the late Tarvaris Jackson out of Alabama State in 2006. Richard opened the year on the Senior Bowl's preseason watch list and has since earned an invite to the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard's a dynamic dual-threat quarterback — evidenced by his 45 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns the last two years — and his mobility, football IQ and leadership will make any NFL team happy.

OL Torricelli Simpkins | North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central's offensive line play has been some of the best in the FCS over the last two seasons, and versatile lineman Simpkins has been one of the reasons why. He can play any position across the front five, and his selection to the Senior Bowl's preseason watch list is a sign of good things to come.

DB PJ Jules | Southern Illinois

Jules can be the next hybrid defensive player — think Marte Mapu last year — to be selected in the NFL draft. The defensive back was already known entering the year, appearing on the Senior Bowl's preseason watch list. Now he's made 100 tackles this year with 12 tackles for loss and 10 pass deflections from his safety position. That versatility is something NFL teams covet.

TE Marshel Martin IV | Sacramento State

Martin IV is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end that got the attention of NFL scouts after his 12 touchdown year in 2022. While his numbers are down this fall, Martin remains an intriguing prospect given his ability as a target in the passing game as both an in-line and flexed tight end.

Edge Jay Person | Chattanooga

Person's name is likely familiar with NFL scouts who watched Chattanooga's trenches last year for now-Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell. Last year, Person had 17.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. This year, without Maxwell drawing attention, Person has matched his success with 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. That steadiness in production could have Person following his former teammate's path to the next level.

LB Billy Shaeffer | Lafayette

Shaeffer's numbers speak volumes this year. He bounced back from an injury-filled season to get 75 tackles with 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2023. Shaeffer was already on some scout's radars before this year, but now his numbers will surely garner him more attention.