TRENDING 📈

DI women's volleyball championship field revealed

⚽️ DI men's soccer quarterfinals are set

🤼 Iowa beats Iowa State in Cy-Hawk Dual
football-fbs flag

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 25, 2023

2023 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

After a rare absence from the College Football Playoff in 2022, Alabama's road back to the summit this year features another grueling SEC slate and a compelling out-of-conference matchup. 

Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn headline the Tide's conference schedule. 

Check out Alabama's entire 2023 slate below:

2023 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Middle Tennessee W, 56-7 Saturday, Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. No. 11 Texas L, 34-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at South Florida W, 17-3 Saturday. Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. ABC Tampa, Fla.
vs. No. 15 Ole Miss W, 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Mississippi State W, 40-17 Saturday, Sept. 30 9 p.m. ESPN Starkville, Miss.
at Texas A&M W, 26-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. CBS College Station, Texas
vs. Arkansas W, 24-21 Saturday, Oct. 14 12 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. No. 17 Tennessee W, 34-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. No. 14 LSU W, 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 7:45 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Kentucky W, 49-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 TBD TBD Lexington, Ky.
vs. Chattanooga W, 66-10 Saturday, Nov. 18 12 p.m. SEC Network+ Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Auburn W, 27-24 Saturday, Nov. 25 TBD TBD Auburn, Ala.
vs. Georgia -- Saturday, Dec. 2 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga.

SEC football standings

Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Keep track of where the Tide fall in the national rankings rankings here.

Alabama can exact revenge for both of its losses last season — the Tide lost at Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points — from the cozy confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The entirety of Alabama's 2022 results can be found below. 

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Utah State W, 55-0 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Texas W, 20-19 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. FOX Austin, Texas
vs. ULM W, 63-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 4 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-3 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at No. 20 Arkansas W, 49-26 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 CBS Fayetteville, Ark.
vs. Texas A&M W, 24-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 8 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at No. 6 Tennessee L, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. No. 24 Mississippi State W, 30-6 Saturday, Oct. 22 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at No. 10 LSU L, 32-31 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 5 7 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, La.
at No. 11 Ole Miss W, 30-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. CBS Oxford, Miss.
vs. Austin Peay W, 34-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 Noon ESPN+/SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Auburn W, 49-27 Saturday, Nov. 26 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Sugar Bowl) W, 45-20 Saturday, Dec. 31 Noon ESPN New Orleans, La.

2023-24 College Football Playoff

The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.

CFP Schedule
ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl Stadium
Semifinals Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 New Orleans, La. Caesars Superdome
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 8, 2024 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium

2023 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

Here's the quick guide to the 2023 SEC Championship Game, which will have the SEC East and SEC West champions face off.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What Week 12 could look like

The third College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Here's what the top 25 could look like.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What the first CFP top 25 could look like

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here's what the top 25 could look like.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners