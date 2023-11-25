2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

The Clemson Tigers will fight to claim a spot at the 2023 College Football Playoff after falling short in the 2022 season. The ACC champs will also close the regular season, and get a chance at redemption, against rival South Carolina.

Here is Clemson's 2023 football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

2023 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

ACC football schedules

🗓️ Team by team dates and matchups

Latest college football rankings

➡️ Follow along here all year for the polls

2022 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 11-3 on the season and took home the ACC title. A late-season loss against rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams.

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2022 football season, with results.