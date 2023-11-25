4th-and-31 conversion propels Alabama over Auburn in 2023 Iron Bowl

It’s said that a team must play a near-perfect game to beat Alabama. But what happens when it’s Alabama who makes the critical mistakes?
The 2023 Iron Bowl was ugly for the Crimson Tide; they fell behind 72 yards on penalties, missed a critical field goal in the third quarter and let Auburn scamper for 244 yards — the most rushing yards the Tide has allowed all season.
Down 24-20 in the dwindling minutes of regulation, the Tide's final two drives were just like the rest of the game: far from perfect.
But with the setbacks came one perfect pass. And that was all Alabama needed.
Jalen Milroe’s last drive in the final five minutes of the game appeared to be snuffed before the Tide managed a first down. But when Keionte Scott muffed the Auburn punt return, the ball was reinstated in Milroe’s hands for a second try, this time on the Auburn 30-yard line.
A sack, a bad snap and constant rush pressure — which sent Milroe scurrying back behind the line of scrimmage for an illegal forward pass penalty — backtracked Alabama behind where it started the 10-play drive. And on a fourth-and-31 last resort play, Milroe launched a prayer to the gloves of Isaiah Bond in the back right side of the end zone for a touchdown that led to a 27-24 edge. A Terrion Arnold interception on the final Auburn snap confirmed the Crimson Tide victory.
Milroe had a spectacular outing on the ground, leading the team with 107 rushing yards — his second career game to surpass 100 rushing yards. Keeping calm in the well-protected pocket, Milroe completed 67% of his passes for 259 yards.
It’s not the first time Alabama has scrambled from the jaws of its rival; the 2021 Iron Bowl saw Bryce Young escape a 10-3 deficit in the final 30 seconds of regulation which sent the battle to three overtimes to determine Alabama as the winner.
This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Kick Six — when Auburn famously returned Alabama’s missed field goal for the game-winning touchdown in 2013. Alabama has now won eight of the past 10 Iron Bowls, and four straight, to avenge that storied defeat.
With its College Football Playoff hopes almost crushed, an 11-1 Alabama team can expect to move closer towards the cusp of the 2023 Playoff. And with this momentum, a win over Georgia could be what seals the Tide's fate in this year's postseason.