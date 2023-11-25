College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 13

Week 13 of the college football season is complete. Here is the complete schedule for the College Football Playoff Committee's top 25 teams this week. The season's fourth College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
College football top 25 schedule, scores for Week 13
Saturday, Nov. 25
- No. 1 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23
- No. 3 Michigan 30, No. 2 Ohio State 24
- No. 4 Washington 24, Washington State 21
- No. 5 Florida State 24, Florida 15
- No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24
- Kentucky 38, No. 10 Louisville 31
- No. 14 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30
- No. 15 Arizona 59, Arizona State 23
- No. 18 Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23
- Iowa State 42, No. 19 Kansas State 35
- No. 20 Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34
- No. 21 Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 24
- No. 22 NC State 39, North Carolina 20
- No. 24 Clemson 16, South Carolina 7
- No. 25 Liberty 42, UTEP 28
Thursday, Nov. 23
Friday, Nov. 24
- No. 6 Oregon 31, No. 16 Oregon State 7
- No. 7 Texas 57, Texas Tech 7
- No. 9 Missouri 48, Arkansas 14
- No. 11 Penn State 42, Michigan State 0
- No. 13 Oklahoma 69, TCU 45
- No. 17 Iowa 13, Nebraska 10
- No. 23 Tulane 29, UTSA 16
College Football Playoff Poll
Released Nov. 21
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Georgia
|10-0
|2
|2
|Ohio State
|10-0
|1
|3
|Michigan
|10-0
|3
|4
|Florida State
|10-0
|4
|5
|Washington
|10-0
|5
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|6
|7
|Texas
|9-1
|7
|8
|Alabama
|9-1
|8
|9
|Missouri
|8-2
|14
|10
|Louisville
|9-1
|11
|11
|Oregon State
|8-2
|12
|12
|Penn State
|8-2
|10
|13
|Ole Miss
|8-2
|9
|14
|Oklahoma
|8-2
|17
|15
|LSU
|7-3
|19
|16
|Iowa
|8-2
|22
|17
|Arizona
|7-3
|21
|18
|Tennessee
|7-3
|13
|19
|Notre Dame
|7-3
|20
|20
|North Carolina
|8-2
|24
|21
|Kansas State
|7-3
|25
|22
|Utah
|7-3
|18
|23
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|15
|24
|Tulane
|9-1
|23
|25
|Kansas
|7-3
|16