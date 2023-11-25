College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 13

TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | November 25, 2023

Week 13 of the college football season is complete. Here is the complete schedule for the College Football Playoff Committee's top 25 teams this week. The season's fourth College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

College football top 25 schedule, scores for Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 25

Thursday, Nov. 23

Friday, Nov. 24

College Football Playoff Poll

Released Nov. 21

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Georgia 10-0 2
2 Ohio State 10-0 1
3 Michigan 10-0 3
4 Florida State 10-0 4
5 Washington 10-0 5
6 Oregon 9-1 6
7 Texas 9-1 7
8 Alabama 9-1 8
9 Missouri 8-2 14
10 Louisville 9-1 11
11 Oregon State 8-2 12
12 Penn State 8-2 10
13 Ole Miss 8-2 9
14 Oklahoma 8-2 17
15 LSU 7-3 19
16 Iowa 8-2 22
17 Arizona 7-3 21
18 Tennessee 7-3 13
19 Notre Dame 7-3 20
20 North Carolina 8-2 24
21 Kansas State 7-3 25
22 Utah 7-3 18
23 Oklahoma State 7-3 15
24 Tulane 9-1 23
25 Kansas 7-3 16

