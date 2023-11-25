Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by College Football Ranking rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Georgia (12-0)

Next game: vs. Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2

Last undefeated season: 2022 (15-0, won CFP national title)

Georgia earned its 29th-straight win to end the regular season after defeating old-time foe Georgia Tech 31-23, setting the longest win streak in SEC history and holding on to an undefeated regular season record for the third straight year. The Bulldogs will now battle rival Alabama for the SEC Championship crown.

No. 3 Michigan (12-0)

Next game: vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

The Wolverines and rival Ohio State played a classic in a showdown between undefeated teams. Michigan did just enough to escape, 30-24, and remain perfect. Michigan now faces Iowa in the Big Ten title game as it goes for another conference crown.

No. 4 Washington (12-0)

Next game: vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

The Huskies finish out the regular season with a spotless record after Grady Gross kicked a walk-off 43-yard field goal to beat Washington State 24-21 in the 115th Apple Cup. Next up, the No. 4 Washington will travel to Las Vegas for a shot at the Pac-12 championship title.

No. 5 Florida State (12-0)

Next game: vs. Louisville in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

The Seminoles capped off the regular season with a perfect record for the first time since 2014 after defeating rival Florida 24-15. Running back Trey Benson accounted for three touchdowns, helping secure the win at The Swamp. FSU now prepares to face Louisville in Charlotte for a chance at the ACC Championship title.

No. 25 Liberty (12-0)

Next game: vs. New Mexico State on Friday, Dec. 1

Last undefeated season: Never

After entering the CFP rankings for the first time ever this week, the Flames take down UTEP with five rushing touchdowns to extend the program's longest win streak (12) in a 42-28 victory in El Paso.