College football's longest active regular-season win streaks

It's hard to finish a regular season undefeated in college football, but a few teams every year across NCAA divisions achieve the mighty feat, with some teams impressively finishing regular seasons unbeaten in consecutive years.

We've gathered the data from the FBS, FCS, DII and DIII levels of football to find out which programs have the longest active regular-season win streaks in college football. A regular-season win streak means counting games during the regular season beginning in "Week 0" through the last regular-season game, not counting conference championships, playoffs or bowl games. Check out the list below:

Through regular season games played in 2023

Longest active regular-season win streaks in college football

(min. 15 games) Regular-SEason Win Streak School Division 64 Mount Union DIII 39 Georgia FBS 36 North Central DIII 28 Michigan FBS 26 Randolph-Macon DIII 22 Benedict* DII 22 Wartburg DIII 21 Susquehanna DIII 21 South Dakota State FCS 20 Colorado School of Mines DII 20 Alma DIII 19 Aurora DIII 18 Washington FBS 17 Florida State FBS 15 Harding DII

*Benedict's two conference championship games count towards DII regular-season wins because only four conferences have actual conference championship games, but those two conference championship games ARE NOT counted in this list for equity among other divisions that play conference championship games.