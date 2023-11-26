A history of every HBCU football classic

Every year HBCU football teams around the country play in games known as "classics", showcasing the sport at select venues and even highlighting historic rivalries. Here's a look at the history of some of HBCU football's premier classic games.
All stats and records are updated through the 2023 college football season
Celebration Bowl
Location: Atlanta, GA
First game: 2015
Most recent result: 2022 — North Carolina Central def. Jackson State 41-34 in OT
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|North Carolina A&T
|4-0
|1.00
|South Carolina State
|1-0
|1.00
|North Carolina Central
|1-1
|.500
|Grambling State
|1-1
|.500
|Jackson State
|0-2
|0.00
|Alcorn State
|0-3
|0.00
Notable games
MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Location: Atlanta, GA
First game: 2005
Most recent result: 2023 — Jackson State def. South Carolina State 37-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Bethune-Cookman, Southern
|3-0
|1.00
|South Carolina State
|3-2
|.600
|North Carolina A&T
|1-0
|1.00
|Florida A&M, Hampton,
North Carolina Central, Prairie View A&M
|1-1
|.500
|Alabama State, Jackson State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,
Delaware State, Howard, Mississippi Valley State
|0-1
|0.00
|Grambling State
|0-2
|0.00
Notable games
Bayou Classic
Location: New Orleans, LA
Teams: Southern vs. Grambling State
First game: 1974
Most recent result: 2023 — Southern def. Grambling State 27-22
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|26-24
|.530
|Grambling State
|24-26
|.480
Notable games
Florida Classic
Location: Orlando, FL
Teams: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
First game: 1978
Most recent result: 2023 — Florida A&M def. Bethune-Cookman 24-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Florida A&M
|25-19
|.568
|Bethune-Cookman
|19-25
|.432
Notable games
Orange Blossom Classic
Location: Miami, FL
Team: Florida A&M
First game: 1933
Most recent result: 2023 — Florida A&M def. Jackson State 28-10
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Florida A&M
|27-22-1
|.550
|Prairie View A&M
|4-1
|.800
|Jackson State
|3-2
|.600
|Morgan State
|2-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|2-3
|.400
|Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Lincoln (PA)
North Carolina A&T, Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Wiley
|1-1
|.500
|Central State (OH)
|1-1-1
|.500
|Hampton, Kentucky State, Virginia State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama A&M, Delaware State, Langston,
North Carolina Central, South Carolina State,
Tennessee State, Texas College, Tuskegee
|0-1
|0.00
|Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore
|0-2
|0.00
Notable games
Labor Day Classic
Location: Montgomery, AL
Team: Alabama State
First game: 2017
Most recent result: 2023 — Alabama State def Southern 14-10
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama State
|5-1
|.833
|Tuskegee
|1-0
|1.00
|Miles
|0-4
|0.00
|Southern
|0-1
|0.00
Labor Day Classic
Teams: Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern
First game: 1985
Most recent result: 2022 — Prairie View A&M def. Texas Southern 37-34
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Texas Southern
|20-18
|.526
|Prairie View A&M
|18-19
|.486
|Hampton
|0-1
|0.00
Aggie-Eagle Classic
Teams: North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T
First game: 1922
Most recent result: 2023 — North Carolina Central def. North Carolina A&T 30-16
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|North Carolina A&T
|55–36–5
|.599
|North Carolina Central
|36-55-5
|.401
Pete Richardson Classic
Location: Baton Rouge, LA
Team: Southern
First game: 2018
Most recent result: 2023 — Jackson State def. Southern 27-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|4-1
|.800
|Jackson State
|1-0
|1.00
|Florida Memorial
|0-1
|0.00
|Miles
|0-1
|0.00
|Edward Waters
|0-1
|0.00
|Langston
|0-1
|0.00
Southern Heritage Classic
Location: Memphis, TN
Team: Tennessee State
First game: 1990
Most recent result: 2023 — Tennessee State def. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tennessee State
|18-14
|.563
|Jackson State
|12-17
|.414
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|1-0
|1.00
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|0-1
|0.00
Jake Gaither Classic
Location: Tallahassee, FL
Team: Florida A&M
First game: 2017
Most recent result: 2022 — Florida A&M def. Albany State 23-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Florida A&M
|4-0
|1.00
|Albany State
|0-1
|0.00
|Texas Southern
|0-1
|0.00
|Fort Valley State
|0-2
|0.00
Battle of the Bay
Teams: Norfolk State vs. Hampton
First game: 1963
Most recent result: 2023 — Norfolk State def. Hampton 31-23
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Norfolk State
|28-27-1
|.509
|Hampton
|27-28-1
|.491
HBCU New York Football Classic
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
First game: 2022
Most recent result: 2023 — Albany State def. Morehouse 24-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Howard, Albany State
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse
|0-2
|0.00
Turkey Day Classic
Location: Montgomery, AL
Team: Alabama State
First game: 1924
Most recent result: 2023 — Alabama State def. Tuskegee 41-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|49-35-3
|.581
|Alabama State
|44-52-3
|.460
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M
|1-0
|1.00
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-1
|.500
|Edward Waters, Fayetteville State
|0-1
|0.00
|Johnson C. Smith, Miles, Stillman
|0-2
|0.00
Louis Crews Classic
Location: Huntsville, AL
Team: Alabama A&M
First game: 2010
Most recent result: 2023 — Alabama A&M def. Lane 51-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M
|9-4
|.692
|Tuskegee
|1-4
|.200
|Austin Peay, Prairie View A&M
|1-0
|1.00
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1-1
|.500
|Central State, Miles, Lane,
South Carolina State, Texas Southern
|0-1
|0.00
|Grambling State
|0-2
|0.00
Arlington Football Showdown
Location: Arlington, TX
Teams: Southern vs. Texas Southern
First game: 2021
Most recent result: 2022 — Texas Southern def. Southern 24-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Texas Southern
|2-0
|1.00
|Southern
|0-2
|0.00
John Merritt Classic
Location: Nashville, TN
Team: Tennessee State
First game: 1999
Most recent result: 2023 — Tennessee State def. Gardner-Webb 27-25
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tennessee State
|3-1
|.750
|Alabama A&M
|4-2
|.667
|Eastern Illinois, Lane
|1-0
|1.00
|Bethune-Cookman
|1-1
|.500
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Edward Waters, Florida A&M,
Gardner-Webb, Kentucky State, Mississippi Valley State,
Prairie View A&M, South Carolina State
|0-1
|0.00
|Southern
|0-2
|0.00
|Alabama State
|0-4
|0.00
State Fair Classic
Location: Dallas, TX
Teams: Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M
First game: 1925
Most recent result: 2023 — Grambling State def. Prairie View A&M 35-20
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Prairie View A&M
|43-46-4
|.484
|Grambling State
|28-11
|.718
|Wiley
|8-22-5
|.300
|Bishop
|9-8
|.529
|Langston
|2-0-2
|.750
|Tennessee State
|2-0
|1.00
|North Carolina A&T
|1-0
|1.00
|Elizabeth City State
|0-1
|0.00
|Texas Southern
|0-3
|0.00
Truth & Service Classic
Location: Washington, D.C.
Team: Howard
First game: 2021
Most recent result: 2023 — Hampton def. Howard 35-34
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Hampton
|2-0
|1.00
|Harvard
|1-0
|1.00
|Howard
|0-3
|0.00
BoomBox Classic
Teams: Southern vs. Jackson State
First game: 1929
Most recent result: 2023 — Jackson State def. Southern 27-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|35-33
|.515
|Jackson State
|33-35
|.485
Magic City Classic
Location: Birmingham, AL
Teams: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M
First game: 1940
Most recent result: 2023 — Alabama State def. Alabama A&M 31-16
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M
|41-36-4
|.531
|Alabama State
|36-41-4
|.469
Soul Bowl — Capital City Classic
Teams: Jackson State vs. Alcorn State
First game: 1927
Most recent result: 2023 — Alcorn State def. Jackson State 28-24
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Jackson State
|48-38-2
|557
|Alcorn State
|38-48-2
|.443
W.C. Gorden Classic
Team: Jackson State
First game: 2008
Most recent result: 2023 — Jackson State def. Bethune-Cookman 22-16
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Jackson State
|10-6
|.625
|Grambling State
|3-1
|.750
|Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern
|1-0
|1.00
|Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Concordia, Edward Waters,
Florida A&M, Stillman, Texas Southern
|0-1
|0.00
|Delta State
|0-2
|0.00
Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
Location: Canton, OH
First game: 2019
Most recent result: 2023 — Virginia Union def. Morehouse 45-13
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama A&M, Central State, Grambling State, Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Tennessee State, Winston-Salem State
|0-1
|0.00
|Morehouse
|0-2
|0.00
Red Tails Classic
Location: Montgomery, AL
Teams: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee
First game: 2021
Most recent result: 2023 — Tuskegee def. Fort Valley State 37-31
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Fort Valley State
|2-1
|0.67
|Tuskegee
|1-2
|0.33
Fountain City Classic
Location: Columbus, GA
Teams: Fort Valley State vs. Albany State
First game: 1989
Most recent result: 2023 — Albany State def. Fort Valley State 13-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Albany State
|25-9
|.735
|Fort Valley State
|9-25
|.265
Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic
Location: Birmingham, AL
Teams: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee
First game: 1902
Most recent result: 2023 — Tuskegee def. Morehouse 40-28
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|74-30-7
|.698
|Morehouse
|30-74-7
|.302
Down East Viking Football Classic
Location: Rocky Mount, NC
Team: Elizabeth City State
First game: 1998
Most recent result: 2023 — Elizabeth City State def. St, Augustine's 13-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Elizabeth City State
|10-13
|.435
|Fayetteville State
|7-2
|.777
|Benedict, Shaw, Winston-Salem State
|1-0
|1.00
|Livingstone, North Carolina Central
|1-1
|.500
|Saint Augustine's
|1-3
|.250
|Chowan, Morehouse
|0-1
|0.00
Eddie C. McGirt Classic
Location: Charlotte, NC
Team: Johnson C. Smith
First game: 2013
Most recent result: 2023 — Walsh (OH) def. Johnson C. Smith 14-9
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Johnson C. Smith
|3-3
|.500
|Lincoln (PA), Walsh (OH)
|1-0
|1.00
|Bowie State
|1-1
|.500
|Elizabeth City State, Kentucky State
|0-1
|.000
Gulf Coast Challenge
Location: Mobile, AL
Team: Alabama A&M
First game: 2018
Most recent result: 2023 — Jackson State def. Alabama A&M 45-30
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Jackson State
|2-0
|1.00
|Alabama A&M
|2-3
|.400
|Southern
|1-0
|1.00
|Central State, Tuskegee
|0-1
|0.00
Circle City Classic
Location: Indianapolis, IN
First game: 1984
Most recent result: 2023 — North Carolina Central def. Mississippi Valley State 45-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Kentucky State
|6-1
|.857
|Central State
|4-4
|.500
|Alcorn State
|3-0
|1.00
|North Carolina Central
|2-0
|1.00
|Mississippi Valley State
|2-1
|.670
|Florida A&M
|2-2-1
|.500
|Alabama A&M, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State
|2-2
|.500
|Tennessee State
|2-5
|.400
|Albany State, Winston-Salem State
|1-0
|1.00
|Tuskegee
|1-1
|.500
|Grambling State
|1-2
|.333
|Howard
|1-3
|.250
|Jackson State
|1-3-1
|.300
|Alabama State, Benedict
|0-1
|0.00
|Bethune-Cookman, Hampton, Southern
|0-2
|0.00
Commemorative Classic
Teams: Livingstone vs. Johnson C. Smith
First game: 1892
Most recent result: 2023 — Johnson C. Smith def. Livingstone 38-17
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Johnson C. Smith
|49-33-3
|.594
|Livingstone
|33-49-3
|.406
Raleigh Classic
Teams: Saint Augustine's vs. Shaw
First game: 2016
Most recent result: 2023 — Shaw def. Saint Augustine's 21-14
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Shaw
|4-3
|.571
|Saint Augustine's
|3-4
|.429
Heritage Bowl
Location: Atlanta, GA
First game: 1991
Most recent result: 1999 — Hampton def. Southern 24-3
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Southern
|4-2
|.667
|Grambling State
|1-1
|.500
|South Carolina State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama State, Hampton, Howard
|1-0
|1.00
|Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T
|0-1
|0.00
|Florida A&M
|0-2
|0.00
Pelican Bowl
Location: New Orleans, LA
First game: 1972
Most recent result: 1975 — Southern def. South Carolina State 15-12
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Grambling State
|2-0
|1.00
|Southern
|1-0
|1.00
|North Carolina Central
|0-1
|0.00
|South Carolina State
|0-2
|0.00
Two Rivers Classic
Teams: Fayetteville State vs. UNC-Pembroke
First game: 2009
Most recent result: 2023 — UNC-Pembroke def. Fayetteville State 19-17
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|UNC-Pembroke
|9-1
|.900
|Fayetteville State
|1-9
|.100
Willard Bailey Classic
Location: Richmond, VA
Team: Virginia Union
First game: 2017
Most recent result: 2023 — Fayetteville State def. Virginia Union 10-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Virginia Union
|3-3
|.500
|Carson-Newman, Fayetteville State,
Winston-Salem State
|1-0
|1.000
|Johnson C. Smith
|0-1
|0.00
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|0-2
|0.00
L. Douglas Wilder Classic
Teams: Virginia Union vs. Virginia State
First game: 2022
Most recent result: 2023 — Virginia Union def. Virginia State 30-20
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Virginia Union
|2-0
|1.00
|Virginia State
|0-2
|0.00
Palmetto Capital City Classic
Team: Benedict
First game: 2002
Most recent result: 2018 — Benedict def. Fort Valley State 28-20
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Benedict
|8-9
|.471
|South Carolina State
|5-0
|1.00
|Virginia State, Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse
|1-1
|.500
|Livingstone
|1-3
|.250
|Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Savannah State, West Virginia State
|0-1
|0.00
Carolinas Classic
Team: Benedict
First game: 2019
Most recent result: 2023 — Benedict def. Shaw 52-0
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Benedict
|3-1
|.750
|Johnson C. Smith
|1-0
|1.00
|Allen (SC), Elizabeth City State, Shaw
|0-1
|0.00
Chicago Football Classic
Location: Chicago, IL
First game: 1997
Most recent result: 2023 — Central State def. Mississippi Valley State 24-21
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Morehouse
|3-0
|1.00
|Grambling State, Hampton, Jackson State,
|2-0
|1.00
|Alcorn State, Southern
|2-1
|.667
|Mississippi Valley State
|2-5
|.286
|Albany State, , Morgan State, Texas Southern, West Virginia State
|1-0
|1.00
|Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta
|1-1
|.500
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1-2
|.333
|Central State
|1-4
|.200
|Alabama State, Kentucky State, Miles, Virginia State
|0-1
|0.00
|Howard
|0-4
|0.00
5th Quarter Classic
Location: Mobile, AL
First game: 2016
Most recent result: 2017 — Tuskegee def. Jackson State 33-7
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|2-0
|1.00
|Florida A&M, Jackson State
|0-1
|0.00
White Water Classic
Location: Phenix City, AL
First game: 2014
Most recent result: 2019 — Tuskegee def. Lane 29-10
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Tuskegee
|4-1
|.800
|Albany State
|1-4
|.200
|Lane
|0-1
|0.00
AT&T Nation's Football Classic
Location: Washington, D.C
First game: 2014
Most recent result: 2015 — Hampton def. Howard 37-19
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Howard
|4-1
|.800
|Hampton
|1-0
|1.00
|Morehouse
|0-1
|0.00
Brick City Classic
Location: Harrison, NJ
First game: 2023
Most recent result: 2023 — Hampton def. Grambling State 35-31
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Hampton
|1-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|0-1
|0.00
Port City Classic
Location: Mobile, AL
First game: 2023
Most recent result: 2023 — Alabama State def. Grambling State 17-6
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Alabama State
|1-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|0-1
|0.00
Coastal City Classic
Location: Brunswick, GA
First game: 2023
Most recent result: 2023 — Albany State def. Savannah State 15-12
|Team
|Record
|Win PCT
|Albany State
|1-0
|1.00
|Savannah State
|0-1
|0.00
Other notable classics
Here are some other notable classics from throughout HBCU football history that no longer exist:
- New York Urban League Classic (1968-2012)
- Gateway Classic (1994-2010)
- Textile Football Classic
- Detroit Football Classic