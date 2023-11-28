7 questions to be answered in the second round of the FCS playoffs

The second round of the FCS playoffs is here after round one brought big-time plays and exciting finishes. With eight second-round games up next, here are some burning questions that will be answered this week.

1. How good is this South Dakota State team?

South Dakota State has defeated six ranked teams already this year and two teams more that were unranked but made the playoffs. Only two games have been within one possession. However, that was in the regular season, and now it's the playoffs. We'll find out exactly how dominant these Jackrabbits are as they begin their title defense.

2. Which North Dakota State team shows up?

In the second round, will we see the North Dakota State team that got dominated by three Dakota schools in the regular season, or will we see the North Dakota State team that has won every other game by three possessions or more?

We'll find out if talks of the demise of the Bison dynasty were premature against a Montana State team that's a national title contender.

3. Will Montana State vs. North Dakota State be the game of the year?

If told in the preseason that Montana State and North Dakota State would meet in the playoffs, many would have assumed they'd be playing in the semifinals or national championship game. Yet, the two powerhouse programs are instead meeting in the second round. Whoever loses this game will be disappointed in this season, so expect every team to leave it all on the field.

This game could be an FCS game of the year candidate.

4. Can Richmond keep the streak going?

Richmond carries a seven-game win streak north to play UAlbany in a battle of CAA co-champions. Can the Spiders continue its win streak against a conference foe or will the Great Danes continue their rise up the FCS ranks?

5. Who has the edge in the SoCon rematch?

When Furman and Chattanooga played in the regular season with the conference title on the line, Furman won 17-14. In that same game, Furman's starting quarterback Tyler Huff got injured. Huff hasn't played since, and star running back Dominic Roberto didn't play in the season-finale either.

On the other sideline, Chattanooga quarterback Chase Artopoeus didn't take any snaps at quarterback for the second straight week in the first round, and the Mocs were already without one of the best running backs in school history Ailym Ford.

This game might be a war of attrition.

6. Does Delaware have any more magic in the tank?

Delaware rallied from a 28-7 deficit with a backup quarterback to defeat Lafayette in the first round. As magical as that win was in Newark, the Blue Hens now head west to Missoula to play the second-seeded Montana Grizzlies.

Montana has one of the stingiest defenses in the FCS, only allowing 14.45 points per game, so Delaware will need more playoff magic to pull off an upset.

7. Is Idaho ready for the bright lights?

Idaho enters the FCS playoffs with the No. 4 seed after a season it entered with high preseason expectations. Idaho playing in the second round is the farthest the Vandals have been in the playoffs since returning to the FCS, but Idaho didn't win to get there.

The Vandals haven't won a playoff game since 1993 — a time when some of Idaho's players' parents hadn't met yet, and none of Idaho's players were alive.

Will 2023's Idaho Vandals finally break through under the bright lights of the postseason to win a game?