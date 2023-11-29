All-HBCU: The top HBCU football players, by position, from the 2023 season

The 2023 HBCU football season is almost finished, but talented players shined throughout the FCS season. A select group of players stood out among their peers, thanks to on-field performances. Here are the top players, by position, from the 2023 HBCU football season.
To make this All-HBCU list, a player must've made their all-conference team. This list has more than the traditional 22 players plus specialists. On offense, the list features an extra, third wide receiver and an all-purpose back to showcase the increase in spread offenses throughout college football. On defense, the list features both four defensive linemen and four linebackers since teams play both a 4-3 and 3-4 defense. With the rise of nickel packages, the list also features an additional defensive back. In total, there are 30 players.
Overall, the SWAC and the MEAC are tied at 14 players each landing on this list. However, the MEAC leads the SWAC when it comes to players on the list per conference team.
Top 2023 HBCU football players, by position
Offense
- QB - Davius Richard | North Carolina Central
- RB - LaDarius Owens | Texas Southern
- RB - Latrell Collier | North Carolina Central
- WR - Kisean Johnson | Alabama State
- WR - Kasey Hawthorne | Howard
- WR - Monterio Hunt | Alcorn State
- TE - Keshawn Toney | SC State
- OL - Torricelli Simpkins III | North Carolina Central
- OL - Anim Dankwah | Howard
- OL - Cameron Covin | Florida A&M
- OL - Ryan Atkins | Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- OL - Da'Quan Thomas | North Carolina Central
- AP - Jarrett Hunter | Howard
About the offense
Davius Richard was the best and most consistent quarterback across this HBCU football season, leading North Carolina Central to the FCS playoffs. He's joined in the backfield on this list by his backfield mate Latrell Collier — a physical presence throughout the season — and Texas Southern running back LaDarius Owens, the third-leading rusher in the FCS during the regular season. Howard running back Jarrett Hunter gets the all-purpose back spot thanks to his dynamic ability shown on the ground and in the passing game this year.
The top wide receiver in all of HBCU football this year was Alabama State's Kisean Johnson, who led the SWAC in every receiving category. Howard wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne was the most impactful wideout in the MEAC this year, while Alcorn State's Monterio Hunt was one of two wide receivers with over 600 receiving yards in the SWAC this season. South Carolina State tight end Keshawn Toney rounds out the pass catchers after catching a touchdown on an average of every four catches this season.
MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year Torricelli Simpkins III leads the trenches and is joined by his teammate Da'Quan Thomas who was one of the best offensive tackles in HBCU football this year. Anim Dankwah was dominant at times this season on the left side of Howard's offensive line and Florida A&M's Cameron Covin didn't allow a single sack this year. Rounding out the offensive line group is Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Ryan Atkins, who showed off his versatility playing across the Golden Lion front.
Defense
- DL - Elijah Williams | Morgan State
- DL - Terrell Allen | Tennessee State
- DL - Ckelby Givens | Southern
- DL - Malachi Bailey | Alcorn State
- LB - Colton Adams | Alabama State
- LB - Rico Dozier | Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- LB - Isaiah Major | Florida A&M
- LB - Jacob Williams | Texas Southern
- S - Kenny Gallop | Howard
- S - Jordan Carter | Southern
- CB - Jason Chambers | North Carolina Central
- CB - Omari Hill-Robinson | Bethune-Cookman
- DB - Jordan Toles | Morgan State
About the defense
Terrell Allen is the standout among all HBCU defenders this year and is likely the front-runner for the Buck Buchanan Award after leading the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss. Southern defensive tackle Ckelby Givens also had impressive numbers, making 61 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles for the Jaguars this year. Elsewhere, Morgan State's Elijah Williams was the best defensive lineman in the MEAC this year while Malachi Bailey had another impressive season for Alcorn State.
This year's HBCU linebacker group was loaded. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Rico Dozier and Alabama State's Colton Adams had to make the list as two of the top tacklers in the entire FCS this year. Meanwhile, Texas Southern linebacker Jacob Williams stuffed the stat sheet this year with 106 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and more. The final linebacker spot went to Florida A&M's Isaiah Major after much consideration because Major showed off his ability to make plays from sideline to sideline — and behind the line of scrimmage — with 94 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
In the secondary, Southern safety Jordan Carter and North Carolina Central cornerback Jason Chambers were two of the best players at their positions in the FCS this season. They're joined on the outside by Omari Hill-Robinson, the best cornerback in the SWAC for another year. Two MEAC safeties complete the backend of the defensive selections, with Howard's Kenny Gallop and Morgan State's Jordan Toles each making 60-plus tackles and three interceptions.
Specialists
- K - Adrian Olivo | North Carolina Central
- P - Jimmy Iles | Grambling State
- KR - Taymon Cook | North Carolina A&T
- PR - Brandon Codrington | North Carolina Central
About the specialists
North Carolina A&T's Taymon Cook led the FCS in kickoff returns for touchdowns while North Carolina Central's Brandon Codrington led the FCS in punt returns for touchdowns. At kicker, North Carolina Central's Adrian Olivo gets the nod over Tennessee State's James Lowery because he missed fewer kicks inside of 40 yards this year. At punter, Grambling State's Jimmy Iles gets the spot after landing 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Top players breakdown
|Number of Players
|School
|7
|North Carolina Central
|4
|Howard
|2
|Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,
Florida A&M, Morgan State, Southern, Texas Southern
|1
|Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State, North Carolina A&T,
South Carolina State, Tennessee State
Just Missed
Here are the players who just missed out on this All-HBCU team:
- QB Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M
- QB Quinton Williams | Howard
- RB Jawarn Howell | South Carolina State
- RB Jarveon Howard | Alcorn State
- WR Devin Smith | North Carolina Central
- TE Tavarious Griffin | Alcorn State
- DL Gentle Hunt | Florida A&M
- DL Sundiata Anderson | Grambling State
- DL Anthony Dunn Jr. | Florida A&M
- LB Erick Hunter | Morgan State
- LB Monroe Beard III Tennessee State
- LB Qwahsin Townsel, Hampton
- CB Kendall Bohler | Florida A&M
- CB Mikey Victor | Alabama State
- S Jeremiah Josephs | Tennessee State