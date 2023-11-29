All-HBCU: The top HBCU football players, by position, from the 2023 season

The 2023 HBCU football season is almost finished, but talented players shined throughout the FCS season. A select group of players stood out among their peers, thanks to on-field performances. Here are the top players, by position, from the 2023 HBCU football season.

To make this All-HBCU list, a player must've made their all-conference team. This list has more than the traditional 22 players plus specialists. On offense, the list features an extra, third wide receiver and an all-purpose back to showcase the increase in spread offenses throughout college football. On defense, the list features both four defensive linemen and four linebackers since teams play both a 4-3 and 3-4 defense. With the rise of nickel packages, the list also features an additional defensive back. In total, there are 30 players.

MORE: What happened in the 2023 HBCU football season

Overall, the SWAC and the MEAC are tied at 14 players each landing on this list. However, the MEAC leads the SWAC when it comes to players on the list per conference team.

Top 2023 HBCU football players, by position

Offense

QB - Davius Richard | North Carolina Central

Davius Richard | North Carolina Central RB - LaDarius Owens | Texas Southern

LaDarius Owens | Texas Southern RB - Latrell Collier | North Carolina Central

Latrell Collier | North Carolina Central WR - Kisean Johnson | Alabama State

Kisean Johnson | Alabama State WR - Kasey Hawthorne | Howard

Kasey Hawthorne | Howard WR - Monterio Hunt | Alcorn State

Monterio Hunt | Alcorn State TE - Keshawn Toney | SC State

Keshawn Toney | SC State OL - Torricelli Simpkins III | North Carolina Central

Torricelli Simpkins III | North Carolina Central OL - Anim Dankwah | Howard

Anim Dankwah | Howard OL - Cameron Covin | Florida A&M

Cameron Covin | Florida A&M OL - Ryan Atkins | Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ryan Atkins | Arkansas-Pine Bluff OL - Da'Quan Thomas | North Carolina Central

Da'Quan Thomas | North Carolina Central AP - Jarrett Hunter | Howard

About the offense

Davius Richard was the best and most consistent quarterback across this HBCU football season, leading North Carolina Central to the FCS playoffs. He's joined in the backfield on this list by his backfield mate Latrell Collier — a physical presence throughout the season — and Texas Southern running back LaDarius Owens, the third-leading rusher in the FCS during the regular season. Howard running back Jarrett Hunter gets the all-purpose back spot thanks to his dynamic ability shown on the ground and in the passing game this year.

The top wide receiver in all of HBCU football this year was Alabama State's Kisean Johnson, who led the SWAC in every receiving category. Howard wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne was the most impactful wideout in the MEAC this year, while Alcorn State's Monterio Hunt was one of two wide receivers with over 600 receiving yards in the SWAC this season. South Carolina State tight end Keshawn Toney rounds out the pass catchers after catching a touchdown on an average of every four catches this season.

MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year Torricelli Simpkins III leads the trenches and is joined by his teammate Da'Quan Thomas who was one of the best offensive tackles in HBCU football this year. Anim Dankwah was dominant at times this season on the left side of Howard's offensive line and Florida A&M's Cameron Covin didn't allow a single sack this year. Rounding out the offensive line group is Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Ryan Atkins, who showed off his versatility playing across the Golden Lion front.

🏆: HBCU football championship history

Defense

DL - Elijah Williams | Morgan State

Elijah Williams | Morgan State DL - Terrell Allen | Tennessee State

Terrell Allen | Tennessee State DL - Ckelby Givens | Southern

Ckelby Givens | Southern DL - Malachi Bailey | Alcorn State

Malachi Bailey | Alcorn State LB - Colton Adams | Alabama State

Colton Adams | Alabama State LB - Rico Dozier | Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Rico Dozier | Arkansas-Pine Bluff LB - Isaiah Major | Florida A&M

Isaiah Major | Florida A&M LB - Jacob Williams | Texas Southern

Jacob Williams | Texas Southern S - Kenny Gallop | Howard

Kenny Gallop | Howard S - Jordan Carter | Southern

Jordan Carter | Southern CB - Jason Chambers | North Carolina Central

Jason Chambers | North Carolina Central CB - Omari Hill-Robinson | Bethune-Cookman

Omari Hill-Robinson | Bethune-Cookman DB - Jordan Toles | Morgan State

About the defense

Terrell Allen is the standout among all HBCU defenders this year and is likely the front-runner for the Buck Buchanan Award after leading the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss. Southern defensive tackle Ckelby Givens also had impressive numbers, making 61 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles for the Jaguars this year. Elsewhere, Morgan State's Elijah Williams was the best defensive lineman in the MEAC this year while Malachi Bailey had another impressive season for Alcorn State.

2023 Games: 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge | Orange Blossom Classic | History of every HBCU classic

This year's HBCU linebacker group was loaded. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Rico Dozier and Alabama State's Colton Adams had to make the list as two of the top tacklers in the entire FCS this year. Meanwhile, Texas Southern linebacker Jacob Williams stuffed the stat sheet this year with 106 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and more. The final linebacker spot went to Florida A&M's Isaiah Major after much consideration because Major showed off his ability to make plays from sideline to sideline — and behind the line of scrimmage — with 94 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

In the secondary, Southern safety Jordan Carter and North Carolina Central cornerback Jason Chambers were two of the best players at their positions in the FCS this season. They're joined on the outside by Omari Hill-Robinson, the best cornerback in the SWAC for another year. Two MEAC safeties complete the backend of the defensive selections, with Howard's Kenny Gallop and Morgan State's Jordan Toles each making 60-plus tackles and three interceptions.

🐐: The greatest individual seasons in HBCU football history

Specialists

K - Adrian Olivo | North Carolina Central

Adrian Olivo | North Carolina Central P - Jimmy Iles | Grambling State

Jimmy Iles | Grambling State KR - Taymon Cook | North Carolina A&T

Taymon Cook | North Carolina A&T PR - Brandon Codrington | North Carolina Central

About the specialists

North Carolina A&T's Taymon Cook led the FCS in kickoff returns for touchdowns while North Carolina Central's Brandon Codrington led the FCS in punt returns for touchdowns. At kicker, North Carolina Central's Adrian Olivo gets the nod over Tennessee State's James Lowery because he missed fewer kicks inside of 40 yards this year. At punter, Grambling State's Jimmy Iles gets the spot after landing 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.

CAN'T MISS: 6 HBCU football game-day atmospheres that you need to experience

Top players breakdown

Number of Players by School Number of Players School 7 North Carolina Central 4 Howard 2 Alabama State, Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff,

Florida A&M, Morgan State, Southern, Texas Southern 1 Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State, North Carolina A&T,

South Carolina State, Tennessee State

MEAC VS SWAC: 16 of the best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments

Just Missed

Here are the players who just missed out on this All-HBCU team: