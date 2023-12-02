TRENDING 📈

Kaitlyn Schmidt | NCAA.com | December 3, 2023

2023 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

The Georgia Bulldogs will conclude their 2023 season in the Orange Bowl, facing No. 5 Florida State.

The two-time defending champion lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 2, 27-24, to miss out on another trip to the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs won 29 straight games before the loss to the Crimson Tide.

Here is the complete 2023 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times:

2023 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores
Opponent Score Date Time (ET) TV Location
vs. UT Martin W, 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 2 6 p.m. SEC Network+ Athens, Ga.
vs. Ball State W, 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 9 12 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
vs. South Carolina W, 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. UAB W, 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Athens, Ga.
at Auburn W, 27-20 Saturday, Sept. 30 3:30 p.m. CBS Auburn, Ala.
vs. No. 20 Kentucky W, 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 7 7 p.m. ESPN Athens, Ga.
at Vanderbilt W, 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 12 p.m. CBS Nashville, Tenn.
at Florida W, 43-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, Fla.
vs. No. 12 Missouri W, 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. No. 9 Ole Miss W, 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 11 7 p.m. ESPN Athens, Ga.
at No. 18 Tennessee W, 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
at Georgia Tech W, 31-23 Saturday, Nov. 25 7:30 p.m. ABC Atlanta, Ga.
vs. No. 8 Alabama* L, 27-24 Saturday, Dec. 2 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga. 
vs. No. 5 Florida State (Orange Bowl)   Saturday, Dec. 30 4 p.m. ESPN Miami Gardens, Fla.

*SEC Championship Game

SEC football standings

Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Keep track of where the Bulldogs fall in the national rankings rankings here.

💯 PERFECT: Looking at all undefeated national champions since 1936

2022 Georgia football results

The Bulldogs were nothing but dominant during the 2022 season — here's what went into their unblemished run:
OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. No. 11 Oregon W, 49-3 Saturday, Sept. 3 3:30 p.m. ABC Atlanta, Ga.
vs. Samford W, 33-0 Saturday, Sept. 10 4 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
at South Carolina W, 48-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 Noon ESPN Columbia, S.C.
vs. Kent State W, 39-22 Saturday, Sept. 24 Noon SEC Network+/ESPN+ Athens, Ga.
at Missouri W, 26-22 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo.
vs. Auburn W, 42-10 Saturday, Oct. 8 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-0 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
vs. Florida W, 42-20 Saturday, Oct. 29 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, Fla.
vs. Tennessee W, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
at Mississippi State W, 45-19 Saturday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. ESPN Starkville, Miss.
at Kentucky W, 16-6 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. CBS Lexington, Ky.
vs. Georgia Tech W, 37-14 Saturday, Nov. 26 Noon ESPN Athens, Ga.
vs. LSU (SEC Championship) W, 50-30 Saturday, Dec. 3 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga.
vs. Ohio State W, 42-41 Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, Ga.
vs. TCU (CFP national championship game) W, 65-7 Monday, Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. ESPN Inglewood, Calif.

Schedule: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game

2023-24 College Football Playoff

The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.

CFP Schedule
Round Game Date Location Stadium
Semifinals Rose Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 Pasadena, Calif. Rose Bowl Stadium
Semifinals Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1, 2024 New Orleans, La. Caesars Superdome
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 8, 2024 Houston, Texas NRG Stadium

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime.

