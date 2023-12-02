2023 NCAA DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2023 NCAA DIII football championship continues through to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship, on Dec. 15, 2023 at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.
The championship field consists of 32 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-eight of the 32 spots are filled by teams that win their conference, earning an automatic bid. The remaining five spots will be given to at-large teams.
North Central (IL) is the reigning champion. The Cardinals have played in three straight Stagg Bowls (the DIII national championship game), winning two of them.
Semifinals: Saturday, Dec. 9
Here is the schedule of the 2023 NCAA Division III football tournament:
Opening Round: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Mount Union 56, Alfred State 14
- Alma 32, DePauw 17
- Cortland 28, Endicott 17
- Grove City 21, Susquehanna 20
- Johns Hopkins 62, Western Connecticut State 20
- Union (NY) 24, Delaware Valley 16
- Ithaca 21, Springfield 7
- Randolph-Macon 28, Christopher Newport 20
- Wisconsin-La Crosse 62, Minnesota-Morris 7
- Aurora 20, Coe 7
- Trinity (TX) 20, Hardin-Simmons 6
- North Central (IL) 65, Belhaven 0
- Wartburg 49, Illinois College 14
- Wheaton (IL) 41, Mount St. Joseph 34
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 42, Bethel (MN) 14
- Whitworth 42, Chapman 28
Second Round: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Cortland 25, Grove City 24
- Randolph-Macon 46, Ithaca 0
- Johns Hopkins 39, Union (NY), 17
- Alma 24, Mount Union 20
- North Central (IL) 71, Trinity (TX) 28
- Wartburg 42, Whitworth 20
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 49, Wheaton (IL) 42
- Wisconsin-La Crosse 56, Aurora 35
Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Cortland 58, Alma 41
- Randolph-Macon 39, Johns Hopkins 36
- Wartburg 31, Wisconsin-Whitewater 28
- North Central (IL) 55, Wisconsin-La Crosse 42
Championship: Friday, Dec. 15
2023 NCAA Division III football tournament bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket
DIII Championship History
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2022
|North Central (IL)
|Brad Spencer
|28-21
|Mount Union
|Annapolis, Maryland
|2021
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|57-24
|North Central
|Canton, Ohio
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Central (IL)
|Jeff Thorne
|41-14
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2018
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Bridgewater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|Frosty Westering
|42-13
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington & Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington & Jefferson
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O'Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walkt Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1986
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1985
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1984
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (N.Y.)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1981
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1978
|Baldwin-Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1977
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|Wabash
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1976
|St.John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|31-28
|Towson
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phenix City, Ala.