Alabama wins SEC, FSU wins ACC, Washington wins Pac-12, Texas wins Big 12 and more from conference championship weekend

Conference championship weekend is upon us.

Ten FBS conferences will crown champions this weekend. Here's a look at Week 14's slate:

ACC Championship | No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville (Charlotte, North Carolina) | 8 p.m. | ABC

Big Ten Championship | No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa (Indianapolis, Indiana) | 8 p.m. | FOX

SEC

No. 8 Alabama knocked off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship 27-24. It's Alabama's 11th SEC Championship game title.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 17-7 lead at halftime behind two second quarter touchdown passes from Jalen Milroe. After the teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Georgia cut the deficit to three points with 10:16 to play. However, a touchdown run with 5:47 to play from Alabama running back Roydell Williams was all the Tide would need to hold on for the conference title.

With the win, Alabama snapped Georgia's 29-game win streak.

ACC

It was not pretty, but No. 4 Florida State beat No. 14 Louisville to win the 2023 ACC Championship 16-6. The Noles defense stymied much of the Cardinals' offense, allowing just 188 yards the entire game. FSU was without its starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker after he did not pass concussion protocol following the Florida game last weekend. Instead, FSU started third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, his first career start. He struggled to lead the offense, only throwing for 55 yards. Running back Lawrence Toafili was the star, rushing for 118 yards and scoring the game's only touchdown.

This sets up for an interesting CFP Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Noles are undefeated, but their quarterback situation leaves a lot of question marks.

Big Ten

No. 2 Michigan is the 2023 Big Ten champion after defeating No. 16 Iowa 26-0. Special teams came up big for the Wolverines, scoring 12 of their 26 points — including a 50-yard kick from James Turner, who was perfect on the night. Not only that, Semaj Morgan returned a punt for 87 yards, which set up Michigan's first touchdown of the night. Running back Blake Corum scored Michigan's two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards.

This win secures Michigan's spot as a CFP semifinalist.

Big 12

The Texas Longhorns lifted the Big 12 trophy for the final time on Saturday, knocking off No. 18 Oklahoma State 49-21.

No. 7 Texas ran away with this one early. By halftime, the Longhorns already enjoyed a 35-14 lead.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers had a monster day, connecting on 35-of-46 passes for four touchdowns. Texas also rushed for 198 yards, led by running back Keilan Robinson’s 75 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.

As for their hopes to sneak into the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns still need a little help. No. 5 Oregon falling to No. 3 Washington Friday night certainly positions Texas for a chance to rise in Sunday’s new rankings, but the Longhorns’ fate may depend on the outcome of the ACC championship between No. 4 Florida State and No. 14 Louisville.

Pac-12

No. 3 Washington is the 2023 Pac-12 champion, defeating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 and moving to a perfect 13-0 record — in prime position for a berth into the College Football Playoff semifinals. The CFP committee will announce the 2023 CFP semifinalists Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon ET.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., considered the Heisman frontrunner by some, led his Huskies with 319 yards and one touchdown, but running back Dillon Johnson was his biggest weapon, rushing for 152 yards, two touchdowns and even throwing for a touchdown.

Washington's final dagger came with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter. Tight end Quentin Moore sped toward the right side of the endzone and pulled in the pass from Penix, widening the lead 34-24.

Oregon kept it very close at the end, scoring a touchdown in 30 seconds with 2:14 remaining, but ultimately, it wasn't enough.

The Ducks battled hard in the third quarter, even converting on a 4th and goal to come within three points of Washington. Both teams then traded interceptions, which poised Bo Nix for an incredible Houdini act, during which he escaped traffic for 44 yards to set up an easy 7 points for Oregon's first lead of the game, 24-20.

In Washington’s one and only CFP semifinal appearance in the 2016 Peach Bowl, the Huskies lost to Alabama 24-7. This year, Washington will either play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena or the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Come Sunday, we will have answers.

American

SMU upset No. 22 Tulane 26-14 to win the American Athletic Conference championship. With SMU's win, Tulane is eliminated from New Year's Six Bowl consideration.

SMU jumped out to a 14-7 lead at halftime before Tulane tied the game midway through the third quarter. The Mustangs responded with 12 unanswered points off the leg of kicker Collin Rogers who made four field goals.

Conference USA

No. 24 Liberty remained undefeated on Friday by knocking off fellow Conference USA newcomer New Mexico State in the CUSA championship game 45-35.

The 45-35 win marks the first conference title for the No. 24 Flames ince joining the FBS as an independent in 2018 and keeps them alive in the race for the Group of 5’s coveted spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game. That spot will be awarded to the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, an honor currently held by No. 22 Tulane.

NM State (10-4) kept pace with Liberty (13-0) for most of the night, keeping the game tied entering the fourth quarter. The Aggies appeared poised to take the lead until Liberty’s Brandon Bishop wrestled away a one-handed interception on the goal line.

Liberty proceeded to reel off 14-unanswered, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kaiden Salter on what appeared to be a busted play.

Salter led the Flames on the ground and in the air with 165 yards on 12 rushes and 319 yards on 20-of-25 passes.

Other conference championships that won't impact New Year's Six Bowls

MAC Championship | Miami (OH) 23, Toledo 14

Sun Belt Championship | Troy 49, Appalachian State 23

Mountain West Championship | Boise State 44, UNLV 20