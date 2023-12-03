The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

After a rare absence from the College Football Playoff in 2022, Alabama's road back to the summit this year features another grueling SEC slate and a compelling out-of-conference matchup.

Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn headline the Tide's conference schedule.

Check out Alabama's entire 2023 slate below:

2023 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Alabama can exact revenge for both of its losses last season — the Tide lost at Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points — from the cozy confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The entirety of Alabama's 2022 results can be found below.

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Utah State W, 55-0 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Texas W, 20-19 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. FOX Austin, Texas vs. ULM W, 63-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 4 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-3 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. at No. 20 Arkansas W, 49-26 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 CBS Fayetteville, Ark. vs. Texas A&M W, 24-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 8 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala. at No. 6 Tennessee L, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn. vs. No. 24 Mississippi State W, 30-6 Saturday, Oct. 22 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. at No. 10 LSU L, 32-31 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 5 7 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, La. at No. 11 Ole Miss W, 30-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. CBS Oxford, Miss. vs. Austin Peay W, 34-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 Noon ESPN+/SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Auburn W, 49-27 Saturday, Nov. 26 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Sugar Bowl) W, 45-20 Saturday, Dec. 31 Noon ESPN New Orleans, La.

2023-24 College Football Playoff

The 2023-24 season marks the 10-year anniversary of the College Football Playoff era.