2023 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history for Georgia vs. Alabama

The SEC Championship Game is annually one of the biggest games of the college football season. This year, SEC West Champion defeated SEC East Champion Georgia 27-24.

Here's how to watch the game:

The 2023 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, on CBS.

The game will feature the SEC East division winner against the SEC West winner.

The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the seventh time the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 30th time it will be held in Atlanta.

What are the current SEC standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings, which will be updated throughout the season.

Who are the past SEC champions?

Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season.

Alabama has the most SEC Championship Game wins with 11. Florida is second with seventh.