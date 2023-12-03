TRENDING 📈

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 3, 2023

2023 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history for Georgia vs. Alabama

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The SEC Championship Game is annually one of the biggest games of the college football season. This year, SEC West Champion defeated SEC East Champion Georgia 27-24.

Here's how to watch the game:

  • The 2023 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, on CBS.
  • The game will feature the SEC East division winner against the SEC West winner.
  • The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the seventh time the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 30th time it will be held in Atlanta.

What are the current SEC standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings, which will be updated throughout the season.

Who are the past SEC champions?

Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season.

Alabama has the most SEC Championship Game wins with 11. Florida is second with seventh.

Season Champion Runner-up score MVP
1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama
1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida
1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 DT Ellis Johnson, Florida
1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1997 Tennessee Auburn 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee
1998 Tennessee Mississippi State 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee
1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama
2000 Florida Auburn 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida
2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU
2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia
2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU
2004 Auburn Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn
2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia
2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 WR Percy Harvin, Florida
2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU
2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida
2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama
2010 Auburn South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn
2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
2013 Auburn Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn
2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama
2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
2017 Georgia Auburn 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama
2021 Alabama Georgia 41-24 QB Bryce Young, Alabama
2022 Georgia LSU 50-30 QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
2023 Alabama Georgia 27-24 QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

