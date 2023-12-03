TRENDING 📈

football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | December 3, 2023

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for bowl games

The most successful walk-ons in recent college football history

We're in Week 14 of the college football season. Here is the complete schedule for the College Football Playoff Committee's top 25 teams entering bowl season. The season's final College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Sunday, Dec. 3, with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama making making the CFP.

College football top 25 schedule, scores for bowl games

All times ET

  • No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl) | Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl) | Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 10 Penn St. vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bowl) | Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (Alamo Bowl) | Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal (Holiday Bowl) | Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET | FOX
  • No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State  (Sun Bowl) | Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. | CBS
  • No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. | ABC
  • No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) | Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (Texas Bowl) | Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) | Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl) | Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. | ESPN

Final College Football Playoff Poll

Released Dec. 3

Rank SChool Record Previous
1 Michigan 13-0 2
2 Washington 13-0 3
3 Texas 12-1 7
4 Alabama 12-1 8
5 Florida State 13-0 4
6 Georgia 12-1 1
7 Ohio State 11-1 6
8 Oregon 11-2 5
9 Missouri 10-2 9
10 Penn State 10-2 10
11 Ole Miss 10-2 11
12 Oklahoma 10-2 12
13 LSU 9-3 13
14 Arizona 9-3 15
15 Louisville 10-3 14
16 Notre Dame 9-3 17
17 Iowa 10-3 16
18 NC State 9-3 19
19 Oregon State 8-4 20
20 Oklahoma State 9-4 18
21 Tennessee 8-4 21
22 Clemson 8-4 23
23 Liberty 13-0 24
24 SMU 11-2 NR
25 Kansas State 8-4 25

