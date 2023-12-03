College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for bowl games

We're in Week 14 of the college football season. Here is the complete schedule for the College Football Playoff Committee's top 25 teams entering bowl season. The season's final College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Sunday, Dec. 3, with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama making making the CFP.
College football top 25 schedule, scores for bowl games
All times ET
- No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl) | Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl) | Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Penn St. vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bowl) | Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona (Alamo Bowl) | Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal (Holiday Bowl) | Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET | FOX
- No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl) | Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. | CBS
- No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. | ABC
- No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (Pop-Tarts Bowl) | Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (Texas Bowl) | Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) | Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl) | Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. | ESPN
Final College Football Playoff Poll
Released Dec. 3
|Rank
|SChool
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Michigan
|13-0
|2
|2
|Washington
|13-0
|3
|3
|Texas
|12-1
|7
|4
|Alabama
|12-1
|8
|5
|Florida State
|13-0
|4
|6
|Georgia
|12-1
|1
|7
|Ohio State
|11-1
|6
|8
|Oregon
|11-2
|5
|9
|Missouri
|10-2
|9
|10
|Penn State
|10-2
|10
|11
|Ole Miss
|10-2
|11
|12
|Oklahoma
|10-2
|12
|13
|LSU
|9-3
|13
|14
|Arizona
|9-3
|15
|15
|Louisville
|10-3
|14
|16
|Notre Dame
|9-3
|17
|17
|Iowa
|10-3
|16
|18
|NC State
|9-3
|19
|19
|Oregon State
|8-4
|20
|20
|Oklahoma State
|9-4
|18
|21
|Tennessee
|8-4
|21
|22
|Clemson
|8-4
|23
|23
|Liberty
|13-0
|24
|24
|SMU
|11-2
|NR
|25
|Kansas State
|8-4
|25