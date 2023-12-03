Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2023

We start with 133 teams without a loss and quickly go down from there. An undefeated season is the college football dream, but only a special group have found perfection. Last season, Georgia went 15-0 to win its second consecutive national championship. Will we see another unbeaten run in 2023?

Follow along as we keep track of the remaining undefeated teams. Schools are listed by College Football Ranking rankings, then by alphabetical order if they're not ranked.

No. 1 Michigan (13-0)

Next game: vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) on Jan. 1

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, finished No. 1 in AP poll)

The Wolverines knocked off No. 16 Iowa 26-0 in the 2023 Big Ten Championship game for the 45th time in program history, securing their spot in the College Football Playoff for the third straight year — this time as the top seed.

No. 2 Washington (13-0)

Next game: vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) on Jan. 1

Last undefeated season: 1991 (12-0, finished No. 1 in Coaches Poll)

Washington defeated No. 5 Oregon 34-31 for the 2023 Pac-12 Championship and now will take on No. 3 Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

No. 5 Florida State (13-0)

Next game: vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl) on Dec. 30

Last undefeated season: 2013 (14-0, won BCS national championship)

Florida State downed No. 15 Louisville 16-6 in the 2023 ACC Championship, clinching the conference title for the first time since 2014. Despite the perfect regular season, the Seminoles came in at No. 5 in the final rankings, missing out on the playoff. They'll face No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl to conclude their season.

No. 23 Liberty (13-0)

Next game: vs. No. 8 Oregon (Fiesta Bowl) on Jan. 1

Last undefeated season: Never

The Flames totaled 712 offensive yards (319 passing, 393 rushing) in their 49-35 win over New Mexico State to secure the Conference USA championship. They'll play in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day against No. 8 Oregon.